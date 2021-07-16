Transcript for What the latest debate over voting rights means for American democracy

Hello and welcome to the 530 politics podcast ideal and today we're gonna talk about misty of our democracy based on a new survey out this week. From right line watch which is a group of political scientists that monitors threats to a dark art systems. The Wii is that president challenged the legitimacy of the 22 point election were unprecedented. Before the election he wouldn't commit to a peaceful transfer of power if he wants. When he did lose he claimed victory and pushed Republican lawmakers and elections officials to overturn the legitimate resolves. And of course he encouraged his supporters to go to the capitol on January 6 as congress was certifying the election. Trump is now out of office but his false message that American elections are fraudulent has permeated much of the Republican Party. Particularly the state were candidates are running on those ideas and lawmakers are passing laws that they say are designed to prevent fraud. This week dozens of Texas house Democrats left the state to prevent the passage of new voting laws and taxes. Likewise president Biden gave a voting rights speech on Tuesday urging congress to pass the for the people act and the John Lewis started rights act. Activists have called on Democrats in the senate to end the filibuster in order to Pass Christian bales. This is where the debate over how elections function in America stands to act. And bright line watch has Serbian Americans and experts a white. On what they think about Republican and democratic efforts and American democracy written march. Here agreed to talk about that survey is co-founder of Britain and watch and professor of government at Dartmouth College branded night and welcome to mr. Brandon. To be here thank you for an. So for starters you did this big survey it's something even during for a few years now what are you hoping to accomplish right surveying Americans are out to. We're going accident early days trump administration we thought it was important to see. Both where the American public was on Stater democracy and how experts judged. Him that state people who had. Real scholarly expertise in this is American democracy and how it compares democracies around the world. It's an issue that people are talking about bias in stops are. Became a major candidate robberies and certainly since he took office so. Over the last now more than four years we've been tracking that used Americans experts. And we hope creating a kind of tracker. A record of evidence and data that we can use understand. Not just state American remarks about how people perceive. Add so in broad terms. What do Americans think about our democracy. Well not surprisingly Republicans and Democrats are deeply divided. I think on the public side that's the message that comes out. Most strongly from our please sir. That used it that people whole legitimacy of that twenty question for instance. Are sharply divided along partisan lines. Use people's overall use of the state of democracy. On Democrats are viewing it were favorably by White House. Republicans using it less fearful now that he's out but it may most fundamentally. We're still seeing that polarization. Over. Whether the results of this morning when elections should be accepted. That's been driving the politics the Republican Party. Ever since now for a loss we see no sign of that change. In our most reason study included. Kennedy choices there. We asks Americans to take between two hypothetical candidates. We did in both Republicans. And we randomized different attributes candidates that are name. And some policy positions available. And most notably we randomized they support or oppose impeaching doll from for inciting insurrection. And whether they support or oppose. Certifying when he won election results. And what we find news Republicans continue to punish candidates. Who support holding accountable first things action and who. Acknowledge the legitimacy. Until last victory and under those circumstances it's very hard to see how we can't move past what happened and when he won. And do you suggest threat. Challenging future auction results. It's still very much so. On a scale from zero to 100 in this survey experts rings American democracy at a 68 and end the public raked it at a at a 55. I'm curious you know what does that mean as a sixty. Decently good for democracy. It also doesn't mean that experts are maybe more optimistic about American democracy than the public at large. Yeah I think. Those numbers are interest and they tell us something important. Experts do have a broader perspective. On American democracy. For all its flaws which have only grown. More numerous in the last few years. They recognized at. Internationally when viewed in comparison countries don't have democracies or. A full fledged competitor authoritarian. States where there are election but it's not. What we would think it was a democracy American still looks. That our market is a good bit better and so we've seen this long running trend for experts are great American democracy overall. Higher on that. A skill that's your daughters you described pol on what I think is most interesting goes to compare over time. How experts view American cars now public. And material C. That experts views at the state of American democracy. Really did decline. During the trump years eight correspondence you important moments. In our politics during that time it was only went. Political forces limited. The threat of democratic erosion that we saw off. Up six back to where. Experts. Had previously. Treated us so it's not simply a case experts state. US markets these terrible because now from his office something. They seemed to be responding systematically. To the state of American democracy that's good news in a way you know given just did declare your audience. There is it there's been increased expert ratings of democracy. Since south from those fees and that the insurrection was turned back the attempt to overthrow the auction was turned back its experts are viewing. Our own American democracy more favorably than they were. Not very long but has the time they see important for us we can talk about. They are very much not sanguine about. Do you landscape ahead particularly. The threats. Subverting Detroit. I wanna date and hear a little bit of what Americans think about our democracy and in particular you surveyed respondents about the extent to which they support what you call. Constitutional hardball tactics with things like. Gerrymandering. Packing the supreme or blocking court nominee is voter suppression abolishing the filibuster at in his state of the union. Or refusing to certifying election results. Things that are possible within the constitution but do not. Kind of complied with the spirit of American democracy. What kind of support to terrorist tactics have amongst the public. In general Republicans. Terry. Much against almost all of these news we see only in rare cases when even partisan majorities. Support. And yet these tactics and I believe it's. Almost never never a majority of public. Supports. Any of these particular news so it's not that they are popular. On. The threat however is that as we've seen in recent years. The punishment especially from your co partisans. For violating these kinds norms is here. That's that. The threat that we highlight in this. Report. Many of these measures are unpopular when you ask people in surveys. But when it comes to people's everyday lives these kinds of procedural issues. Are very distant. From the concerns of normal people. Anderson they certainly don't rise at the Lowell. An issue caused people to turn against their part. As we've seen again and again in recent years acts most companies have reached so many forms of our democracy. So. I think that's it. The dilemma we faced these tactics are appealing to Lee's. Worse so polarize and so partisan. And increasingly. Willing to violate democratic norms especially on the Republican side and we have a public. That is especially support of the most of these kinds of moves. But it isn't willing to draw lines and particle Parsons in ways that would deter weeds. From taking those passes. Wyatt arts rank and file voters voting on these kinds of issues are holding the year. Party leads responsible Wednesday. White constitutional art. I mean this it was insert is there every day people they're concerned about things like. How well the economy's doing whether they got health care on. And it procedural issues about how democracy works have theory rarely. In the central voting issues we can of Corsica exceptions. On but it's. Typically indicates. That these kinds norm. He's kind of procedural reforms. Are are simply. You know inside the beltway. That people are sort and it must think the paradoxes the peak there are people of course who are concerned when these matters they tend to be. The most knowledgeable in intensive voters who also tend to be. The most partisan. And as a result. The people who are most familiar of these matters are precisely the ones are mostly in their party. When push ups Asia. T this mean that. Democracy. Easing up aren't you for a lot of American voters. I think we should it. Realize how fragile democracy can be it's often not a first order concern we taken for granted. The stability of the American political probably wrong while definitely wrongly given what we've seen the last yours of course given history. The civil rights movement going all the way back and civil war before we take for granted the stability of justice we'd assumed the public would punish. Politicians who violate its arms in challenge. Its stability. And I think that has has been revealed to you mistake average everyday people often. Put air site winning. Over abstract concerns over procedural fairness on and in particular when there is offered sexual story this addition to convince committed partisans. At some wrongdoing was committed. Or something nefarious happened it's not as if people say yes I will overturn democracy there's always some sort of story. About why it's necessary about why you decided she and we've seen is again and again in cases of what scholars call democratic right and that's precisely what so many experts are word here. So if there are only moral repercussions. For error play constitutional hardball. How do you decree in centers for politicians compartment. That's the million dollar question. I don't think anyone has. A simple answer at this point one idea that some scholars have offered is. That we she should change it world institutions in this country. Teammate. To reduce the installation. All of. Especially the Republican Party which currently enjoys. A significant benefit in both the senate. And Northrop call that aren't used to now work from him so if the senate. Were have less of partisans using it for a college atlas partisans you. That might in turn put pressure. And Republican politicians. To take more popular positions. Or so the argument goes. I think that's an open question on some some other scholars have offered. Broader kinds of arguments. Most notably Lee trotman has proposed moving towards. A system of multi member districts that. Would it a great choice voting which went apparently went off what would try to break the kind it's your Osama. Logic they drive so much of constitutional hardball politics. Yet year debt on there are only two parties and the only everything it helps me virtue and vice verse in that context is constitutional horrible news. I'm have. A kind of greatest strategic. Incentive. And it's very hard to break people out of that. Here are some logic forgets and across party lines if we don't choral arts courses and it provided more validity. And more room for our different kinds of parties that the argument goes. Those assessment. But of course that's a very heady list actually made it happen practice. I think Democrats. Perceive their politicians to be less inclined to play constitutional hardball and to the extent. That Democrats support some of these hardball tactics like you know attacking the Supreme Court abolishing the filibuster. They're saying that it's in response to hardball tactics T can part Republicans. From the perspective. A scholar of democracy. What is best for the health of democracy kind of both parties playing hardball. One respondent to hardball tactics with more hardball tactics work kind of unilaterally Yost. Andrew that there isn't consensus on this issue it's an important point I think for many years scholars were worried about kind of tit for tat escalation. I'm and even if there was easy match report fishy going on what are Republicans were differently more aggressive at using these kinds of tactics. Don't worry was. If Democrats responded. We different kinds of hardball tactics and different kinds of aspirations that we could get into kind of ask report spiral that will be hard to break out. I'm I think that he was more common until recent years. As people assume a threat to democracy become more acute. On and the risk to democratic erosion grow. They've been increasingly comfortable recommending. Changes that would require. Procedure alterations that way inner politics works so almost total we saw very large number. Scholars of democracy signed onto letter. Arguing for abolishing the filibuster to pass. Voting rights act one oral administration. Reform legislation. To birthday protect against potential subversion. On. I think it's arguable whether a Boston filibuster. Is fairly defined as hardball. But that suggests I think that scholars believe. Protecting democracy will require. Taking steps to defendants. And and not simply standing by as Frederic congress you. Asked experts about the extent to which many of these new election laws being passed by Republicans that the state level could impact. Democracy. And in what did you find in terms of power. In actual Lape could be. The experts are very concerned and I wanna be clear here to distinguish two different kinds of threats that are vote or sometimes want to get it when people talk about the state laws that are being proposed are ordered an act. To change how options for their two kinds of threats. The first which has received much more attention. On art changes to limit. How and when people can vote. And the second are changes how elections art minister which could make it. Easier. To influence. The procedures by which election results a term that's seconds recollect coral subvert. Our experts were actually most concerned about so 80% of them. Ranked. Increase state legislature. State legislative control over state election boards as angry or serious threat to democracy the highest of all items poll. Very similar number 76%. And empowering state election boards to suspend local election officials was a grave or serious threat to democracy. And they BC got threat as real. Approximately half of experts. Said including 24 will see local election officials refused to certify election results or even a state legislature. Picking its own slate of electors rounded and following me popular vote in that state so the broad threat of electoral subversion here on. It is one expert taking very seriously. There's that not going back that voter suppression. There are some terrorists immediate changes. They are our experts were most concerned about restrictions on mail voting. Very high percentages of them. Watson those restrictions are greater serious threats to democracy the percentages dropped for things like a winning drive through voting point four our voting. The voter ID requirement standing provision getting food and water people in line. Experts saw those as much more negative than positive. But fewer rank those is grieve or serious threats I don't want to minimize concerns we have decades. Since centuries. You know provisions it. Creating excrement discriminatory. Outcomes in voter access to beat very concerned about those issues. Our experts don't rank those quite as as quite as here's a risk that subversion issues. Right it's worth mentioning here that some of the attacks that have received the most attention like eliminating. More art through voting requiring a state issued ID with absentees ballots in the case of Georgia banning the provision of food and ward for partisan line. The experts that you talked to the plurality of them says you. This will not our elections. And of course we talk problems podcast there are normative arguments and arguments about. Rather we have clears. Asserts that stat that that's what impact our elections. But. It is important to point out. That the experts as he sat far more concerned about our state legislatures. Removed saying the kind of independence. Parts of the twirls her kitchen process. Now. The for the people act that John was born rights act. Don't really addressed those parts of the process they are more concerned about our automatic voter registration gerrymandering. On trying issue create standards across the nation border and how people can vote. So it seems like. As far as we've seen so far from the Democratic Party. There are clear measures being speaking to try to use Stan what experts are actually most concerned. What kinds of measures what experts suggest. So I am I'm neither a lawyer nor election administration expert. I think the work to tell my understanding of work hasn't fully been done. On this conversation with experts specializing this field. My understanding is that the focus really on those kinds of voters oppression. What his freshman year talked about earlier an honest person tact and what a federal law could do you. That would. Protect against subversion. And also survive court challenge in terms of the relationship between government and state administration of elections. Is knots and there's an easy answer that need part of the problem. I'm and but it is clear that there is a gap here between what actor received his most important and what problem the current legislation. Would you. I mean the most simple answer is of course Galen is those kinds of her decision he did he defeat or PO ST well. That's a much more direct kind. Changed addresses what could be included federal legislation now of course. How that happened at the state level is less clear. Given authors produce these bills first. So. Kind of on the opposite end of the spectrum Democrats on the state level are passing laws that. We'll make it easier to vote white expanding revote saying automatic registration and things like that. Do experts think that any of those measures will make fraught likelier. Not to my knowledge experts have found over and over again. That voter fraud is incredibly rare in this country that's when he when he election. Was by most expert accounts op remarkably. Successful election well administer waited. Seemingly negligible levels of fraud we have excellent elections in this country. That are deserving across the voter fraud claims that are being made. Are simply baseless. These are rounding airs on rounding errors on rounding yours went win win handfuls cases are eventually did discover. The issue that we face is that meets. Have created a fear of widespread fraud as incredibly difficult to counter especially because you're trying to prove a negative your trying to prove. That there is it all this fraud taking place it somehow has been detected even though there is no evidence. Even experts and legal scholars and courts have found again and again there's no evidence of life for fraud. Were in this endless game of remarkable. As trying to beat these grants back as politicians make them again. And the circumstances of course it's very easy for politicians say we need this or that provision is out. In large part support for error. Republican changes to state election law is rooted in the false belief that this morning toward election rate athlete discussed. You look at ways. Changing those beliefs and correcting the record on the legitimacy of the twentieth election in the service that you conducted what you. Get these. Worse some of the most encouraging results in our survey which is other case. Quite discouraging reading it we. Randomized Americans to see you. 21 of three experimental conditions in the first we just described this county Arizona Maricopa County. Refuses located. It's been the center of a lot of controversy. Over that vote count again you know there's no evidence that any. Fraud took place and so 1% of Americans were shown just basic information about her county and what the vote totals more. On another which showed information adapted from news coverage. Describing to Dan. All of you validation procedures have been completed. Buying. Government officials and their party otters showing no problems of fraud in the county. And then finally a third group was I've given a description of the so called audit that's being taken that's taking place in her cope accounting. On buying a dubious firms using on absurd. On Doughty procedures try to detect fraud. And what we found was that showing people that information about the official. Auditing process really did help restore confidence. Among Republicans. In the validity of the vote count in America account. Boosting. The percentage of them said they were confident. That the vote was correct. Why more than a factors here more than doubled. Their confidence in a vote count. Up to nearly 50%. Interestingly that partisan audit also increased confidence slightly. Although we're not we're not certain effect will continue win. Seemingly inevitably it results of the so called water released and they claim that there was widespread fraud but the good news is that official audit did help me help with a group that had the least confidence in the results. Yet in looking at us I thought a little bit about the conversation that we passed last week about. How enduring conspiracy theories can be in particular for example portraits and we've seen over time looking at a polling. That when discrete incidents light. President Obama releasing its long form birth certificate horror then candidate dropped saying he was wrong about the prison conspiracy theory why. We see a dip in partisan beliefs write more Republicans are inclined to say that indeed. States. But over time those levels back what used to and I think part of this is that. Yes if you expose people to correct information. They may sometimes change their views but there's a broader ecosystem here that's brining people and you know David yes but right to information but an SE. Of other information and how we make sure especially us in the media. That when people are exposed to correct information that's the stuff that they crossed. I don't know if we have an answer immediately to opening to get something. That I have difficulty with that a lot of people in media are content anyway because particularly in this environment in which trump. And Republicans challenge democracy to a greater extent that Democrats cute today. Clobbering not honestly can make us the Ole partisan in the press. And it probably decrees trust in the press as a result and then lowered trust in the press and are correct information. May harm democracy it just seems like there's this. Really difficult cycle cheers and raped me do you have any answers for the country and just maybe just for me is while. I wish I had the magic answer here on on the first point eight. I think he. We need to be mindful of how little the average person thinks about politics and how little media coverage. Actually in counter. This is not apply to you if you listen to this podcasts of course but the average first. It doesn't they're. Effective and I think the law as it fell an honorable person. But the average person just doesn't think about politics or consume. Political coverage in nearly two point. You might think given lessons you this month passed it's it's essential there were. To continue term aren't people so that because they need really hearing it may not for the first time for the first time along. That for instance questions. War climate change is app is. Those kinds of notions are are important to reiterate. Because exactly as you describe Galen. The pattern we see is. Not that. The effects access our long lasting and durable but instead date seem to quickly dissipate. And we have challenges means eating the attacks we observed more experiments in the long term and we its effect we have trouble. Where people. Were before so we have to keep reiterating. Yes I am and one way we can get at this point I think is to remind people just how many Republicans. Accept the validity of the results of its when he when he election. Republicans would impeccable conservative credentials. In places like Arizona and Georgia. And in turn I think the notion to hold Republicans accountable and won't acknowledge the legitimacy that editorial it given how me. Their fellow Republicans. Is also. Because we're seeing right now is a trend where people aren't even willing to say. Joseph Biden is directly elected significant is document question on TV this week it is bizarre. That form or high level officials won't acknowledge the validity of our elections and we should communicate. Up. And when we in the media do you do. How do we prevent ourselves from becoming viewed as partisan actors because. Think that is what the cause of democracy both say. That in a healthy democracy. The free crass. Has to be seen house to act as trying to. Not a player for one side of the aisle or the other but. Holdings picture experts with the countries of that they can make informed decisions according. If we stop being seen as impartial Packers then. That harms democracy term so late. It's high it's feels like a lose lose situation right there not reiterating his things and you're not and it clarifying information. You're allowing bad information to get out there and our democracy. But sometimes when you do you're seen as partisan actor. So how do you try to use all. It's a really difficult question. The EU will need. And indeed should it that demonstrated its independence from Democrats in his home and Democrats have unified control. Government. So I think. It's very much. Incumbent on the media to show the public. In their coverage of my administration. That there are not pro capital. At the same time as you said the free press is its a vital institution small. With respect to the existence of small. On any journalist. Who takes a kind of approach. I think he's just being sitter now practice and there needs to be kind of professional pressure journalism journalists. To not simply free. Democratic corrosion tax it would accelerated. Adds normal everyday politics was will be to temptation. And so we have to find ways thread that needle I think they're journalist who who have been successful act I don't know how often. They really are able to fully reach across the dial that's challenging. Undertaking. You know for anybody these days but there are. You know journalists and spoken very clear about the small. Critical voices. How we do that while also maintaining. He's just not sure I mean there may also be need to be a role to help audiences hear from voices on the right. Who recognize a threat to democracy those voices are critical to help people see. This is an. Jessica which ours she. I want to get back to hear question that you passed in your survey which runs about American support for. Secession and creating new regional unions states. Add actually what you did a poll last time in January forever we talked about it on this podcast during Margaret used for actors polling segments the idea of asking Americans if they want to secede and form unions in the Euro geographic regions of the country. I have several questions are for just to begin Wyatt asked Americans if they want to. It's it's a question. I am and I appreciate your discussion I've asked before. We struggled with how to make this that you support. You ourselves. We're we're very much aware. That this is measuring something. Where people made me expressive respond. They're not actually going out organized. Secession from the union and Dini simply be expressing. Top head feeling out. There party. How its national politics. We thought though that that was a feature not a bug in his contacts. Secession is still. Quite radical proposition in its survey questions and we thought it was painful to see. Unit simply expressing how many Americans. Would give voice. To use that. Ocean would endorse. Way past and I think the results are quite. Striking especially as it Nelson's first goal unit which we conducted on around my inauguration now we can see. On. With the benefit another network now. 66 months ended its term. No indication. Over time that people are lastly Gore's action doesn't seem temperatures cooled at least as measured by. That particular question but instead BC. Growing. Expressed support for secession. In general particularly. In among. Partisans in. Regionals troubles of their part. So. 66%. Of southern Republicans. Endorsing secession. The largest. Number and our poll 47%. On Democrats on the West Coast as well so it seems it seems like people responding in a way. That's meaningful and interoperable reasons partisans that's what we're seeing people in areas. Their party dominates thing. And increasingly. They wish they'd which state. Potential it is consider. To get its express we want to concede all those cop. Were really looking here. The brought our long term trend. I'm there is this threat. To. Democracy in this country and support to see. The extent of America's commitment to it as we talked about earlier and is another way at getting nervous expressive. Yes so. You said that there is increased support. Regional regionally. One partisan report the other overall. You found that between January February and now. The general number of Americans who said they support such increased from point are enforcement authorities are why do you think that's increased. Your your guesses as good as mine you know I'm worried that we artists situation where. Both sides see impending news. And that's very difficult one for. Democracy. You know again there was a notion that Joseph Biden. But I promise you bring people together cooled temperature and all that but of course we've seen it is -- anyone can cool temperature. An entity circumstances. The fear is that that. Can sense of who losers and social democracy in other words that when you are defeated you will. Give power to the pictures and acknowledge the legitimacy axes. Is being for a that both sides see the other as a kind of existential threat. And those kinds of conditions are very dangerous for Mars one. We're getting those feelings on you know I hope that trend. Will decline. Your. Scholars of democracy talk a lot of our sort of lowering the State's. Which is to say that making it so that for the losing side. They feel as though when it was one election idols lost and it seems like in part. That is part of the solution yours boring mistakes but it's in an environment use that both parties feel like everything that's. Are there actual liked him guidelines for how to meet people. Field at the stakes are powered in order for refusing to deal more. Palatable meter or reality. I don't know about. Message that we convince people of that I mean there are institutional changes one could may. On if our if we had our approach a system of rotating equipment to the Supreme Court. That would enable every president's nominee justices that would lower the states but that's one of the facts contributes a scene a seeming. A perception that elections Erica winners at all if we had. If we didn't have a presidential system which was inherently zero sum in terms of government. On that would change whether. Our elections were seen as senators. And then finally. If we did well if we didn't seem. The threat of the other side taking power as inevitably leading to them winning every future election. I'm. Democrats are worried that Republicans will read the rules of the game. In awaited expert typical. For them to win future options now institute Jerry enters after 21 to the change election laws and maintain an hour or understands that and the actors are very concerned about all of those factors action. There's a correspondents at cures on that. Republicans I don't think he's much more fully support on including among experts where there's claim it. Immigration will inevitably lead to democratic victories in the future as America becomes more reverse last nonwhite. And war forum where people come here. As a concerned it's often expressed it is very little evidence or in fact we saw on 20/20 dollars are doing better with some. I'm nonwhite voters in a way to suggest the kind of path. Towards a more diverse coalition on the Republican side so I don't there's anything inevitable about that story but when it's understood that. Most it is going back to the essay about the so called flight 93 election. Again the stakes seem impossibly high. And people are willing to rationalize more more in order means there's. Yes I mean speaking out rationalize things you asked about secession but you didn't really ask. About perhaps the realities. Secession might political violence or civil war. Why didn't use high. Eating terrorists likely realities. Secession war the kind of liked teaching. American partisan discord too though it's logical extreme. Yeah that's a fair question I'm we get what we we does secession was officially unfamiliar notion that adding more complications. What would make the question even more. Complex for respondents. And the exact center considerations you grades. What are we to influence in response equipment but is absolutely fair one could imagine pushing people on how much they support secession. Given. The risks and trade offs on an of course is to get more elaborate why we could talk about regional devolution of a more Austrians or in. Various kinds of intermediate were you know systems between. The federal and we out now and and fully separate regional states but you know we have on that you can that we. I want to ask. Shorter couple brought questions as we wrap up here at our democracy. Quiet horror these threats that we're talking are happening today. I don't know that there is a consensus on these points in secret I'm speaking for myself I think there's been any. Two versions of the story that have been offered. The first is it to offer himself was the kind of authoritarian fret that sometimes presents itself. In any political system including that are. If you read the book how democracies are references date they talk about the sequence. Potential authoritarian figures who have risen over the years and that way what's system had repelled. Then excluded them prior to track so one sort really centers on him. But the other four rounds instead conditions that me his rise possible. V. Growing polarization we talked about. The way partisan identity has become. Such as an actor for certain substance partly. Active. Politically active Americans. And you know especially. The racial polarization that trumped both. Took advantage further and has potentially. Increased this. Threat. As well on you know you can go further talk about aspects the American system that made me cats more vulnerable. You know presidential as them. You know lack of multi member districts don't work. You know would you agree a great future podcasts for folks really wanted to keep into the -- will be to talk about. How the threat of far right or terrorism has been addressed. In different kinds of political systems in Europe and compare that here. Just oh lead at errand to say. You know I think it's clear at this point. That dollar from leaving the scene will not end this threat. Key is not. He took advantage of it he may have accelerated. But. His exit from national stage. Has not ended and even when he's no longer active politically I'm afraid. The threaded photographer it will still beater. From. Where do you say it and conducting these kinds of surveys starting democracy and talking to a lot of different experts on it but how do you view. America's prospects with kind of the challenges facing democracies today do pick things get worse things get better. I'm more uncertain than it ever been in my adult lifetime. I I think we use. You know when I was a kid and even as. A political scientists. In training we took for granted. A kind of trajectory towards moral progress inclusion that America was moving towards the kind of multi racial democracy. And we hope it could be. And now that vision has really been called into question. I'm not certain it will get better. Speaking honestly. I'm I do think that the nature of the threat is being more widely recognized and that's opened up the space. Possible reforms and changes we could make. In a way that may lead to a stronger democracy in the long term but I'm not at all confident. The next dictators here I think. Political violence instability are very real. Threats and you know every one of good faith from either party. He's going to defend him and across party lines in the way that we talked about and you know I hope to leave a political system in better shape to my kids than the one I inherited but right now I'm very confident. All right let's leave things there expression. Thanks Brendan Nyhan is the co-founder of bright line watch and professor of government Dartmouth College. My name is dean went through clarity Gary Curtis is an editing. In the control room along in the Riley didn't Stevens is on video editing. You get in touch it emailing us podcasts I thirty com you can of course greeted us with questions or comments. If your friend of the show he was a ratings are reviewed Apple's I trust or tell someone about us. Are listening.

