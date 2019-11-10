Transcript for The latest polling on impeachment – and where it could go from here

Buck onto the I 38 check or we take the temperature of Washington and you know the American people. A lot has changed in the story of the Ukraine scandal since last week top American diplomat in Ukraine build Taylor texting this asking. We now saying security assistance and White House meeting are preconditions on investigations. The response coming from the US ambassador to the European Union Gordon's on lands. He responded home the truck administration declaring in this eight page letter to house Democrats that it will not cooperate with the impeachment inquiry. Blasting it as baseless dangerous illegitimate and unconstitutional. Still. What do Americans think about impeachment in the latest pull us. Well support for impeachment has gone up by two point since last week. According to 530 impeachment tracker as of October 9 forty point 8% of people support impeachment while 43 point 6% are against. Recent polls have shown an even higher share of support for an impeachment inquiry. Washington post's our school poll found heat percent of Americans supported impeachment inquiry. 38%. So what events might still change opinions in the coming days. Well Democrats have issued a subpoena to Gordon's on he's the US ambassador to the European Union and prompt the scent that call me text message. Came after the tenth administration blocked son went from testifying which some Democrats are calling obstruction. Also news broke that the first whistle blower wrote a memo describing how one White House official who was on that Ukraine all with physically she. And called the conversation creepy. I. Plus two Rudy Giuliani's associates. We're rested on campaign finance charges. Separately. Helping Giuliani and Hugh crane to investigate I. As we've seen a lot can change in just seven days they'll come back next week for another 538 check. Hey everyone last week a number of people had questions about what we're tracking support for impeachment or support for an impeachment inquiry we are backtracking bout. Early on right after the Ukraine news broke there wasn't much of a difference in the results between each type of poll. In fact the language pollsters were using varied at times and often didn't fall neatly into a category. And because there weren't many pulled anyway we combined the best they've gotten more Dana pollsters have started settling on the question wording they prefer. And we've seen differences in support based on question tie. We'll soon be updating our tractor reflect those differences for more methodology check out our impeachment tracker and putting link and description. And remember just see you don't Macedonia.

