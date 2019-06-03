Transcript for The Los Angeles Lakers have a 2 percent chance of making the playoffs

Well it's all about certain now that LeBron James has the playoffs for the first time since 2005. With their loss to the clippers Tuesday night the lakers have lost nine of their last well that are currently it's at please in the west. With 530 if projections giving them miniscule 2% chance of making the play out. The last two months or so represented enormous fall from grace for Italy. They started the season at the projected six seed in the west and come Christmas they were still sitting pretty at that projected. With a 63%. Chance of making the playoffs according to our projections. But that LeBron strained his groin and Christmas and everything fell apart by that time LeBron returned in early February. Los Angeles with projected to finish ninth in the conference. Just outside the playoff. And somehow things have only gotten worse since that. What saves as averaged close to a triple double since rejoining the line up. The team has lost three in a row and is now projected to finish in tenth place a lot of the blame belongs with a couple of better. In the front office the priority bringing in that this past summer. Rajon Rondo shot 36%. The author Marie. And Lance Stephenson has been even worse since February as frigid 27%. The youngsters aren't totally blameless. While branded Ingram has played some of the best basketball slightly. Second year player Josh heart to see his three point shot regressed terribly. From 39% through the end of 2018 to just 23% since the calendar turned it when he night. In addition the team's defense LeBron included often looks disinterested. The lakers for sixth in team defense during the month of January but is ranked dead last in the league since then at this point we know exactly what the lakers were coming so. The real question now. With their playoff spinning by the day is whether it's even enough time for LeBron and company to fix them.

