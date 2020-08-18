Transcript for Michelle Obama rips Trump in DNC Night One: FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast

Hello and welcome to this week night reaction edition of the 530 politics podcast I'm deal and to root. It is Monday night and the first evening of the Democratic National Convention just wrapped op. Michelle Obama gave a forceful speech against president trump has the keynote speaker. Other speakers included Maurice Sanders and Cuomo Cliburn close are the list goes on. The theme for the evening was unity and they also touched on. Three different crises facing the nation coded the economy and racial equality. And of course it was also done virtually all Cerro that was a convention first which we can also discuss how that went. But he ripped me where this late night reaction podcast our editor in chief Nate Silver any. Everybody. Bolster Abbas is senior politics writer Claire Malone he Kleiner. It. And senior politics writer Perry bacon junior a parent. Ideal and we're we're also virtual we should say we are we have been virtual for five months now so my guess is now sweater let's say that. Just like Gil some of the pain but just like the rest of you. Let's get right to I guess. Most significant speech of the evening. There's probably the most widely watched him probably won't be the most played tomorrow and that's former persuaded Michelle Obama's. Speech. I guess initial actions is what we may committee didn't seem entirely like a normal kind of site outline and then wait for an applause kind of convention speech what was she trying to accomplish. I mean there's a couple things in in her speech it is interesting which is she's a good talker she has the kind of thing that a like a good talk radio host does which is thickened compellingly talk into nothingness and make you feel the pauses and emotion enough Michelle Obama has always been. A good speaker and a good. How I would call a public. She even though she is now very famous and very wealthy she is always been able. Even now to project this kind of every woman saying. You know the smarts. Now an insider every woman she set I hate politics but listen this is the deal. He might not think Biden's the perfect candidate but you got Wolfram. Seed in the job up up close truck ages. Not at all compared to it for it and she kind of speaks on those different levels of intellectual and emotional. In a way that I think is particularly well suited for the next time and she kind of she Ken. She can convey with her face with her words with her tone realities things that I think that's. A lot of those elected officials cannot do. You know I was thinking at Shaquille like you know James Cliburn had this kind of when he first came on virtually he had a little bit of lookalike TV glitch was a little wooden. Now this a guy who's kind of turning to talk to one on one and he's a very powerful politician but. Doesn't mean your great speaker and with hope with Michelle Obama I think she's her personality really. Fit while the media that she is she was given Perry. You made a comment during the live blog that was something along the lines Michelle Obama would like to amend some of these comments about. Going hi instead of low that the bottles were famous forest since about 2000. Four and in what were you referring to was there something particular week that she sat. That you thought you know they're trying to get in the model. Deceased. Member Obama's speech in the reason why we're talking about them. So many years later is that famous O force between talked about businesses and as though a white American or Black America or Blue States red states. And Michelle and I definitely made some reference to proposes to that it views it in the country it's you mention being a black woman in the challenge the dead our country. I think that was I think that you listen to the Obama's speeches. You know sort of after trump winding seemed to acknowledge there he's in the world promote for which there was very little division. The race for the country was going down. I thought the speech tonight and acknowledged what where I hope we were in 2008 is now Korea aren't giving you more realistic speech about where we are now. And the second part of her speech is sixteen she referred to the idea that when they go low week hill high. And three or four times tonight she seemed dim flag well. I wanna go high but I need to be honest and forthright in criticizing trump and she and her speech and it was full cruises and trump. She basically implied he was very child like a few times leader's speech which. We can debate how that it is accurate and out but it certainly is not the highest. Form of criticism. So I think tonight was a more political more partisan more blunt. Speech from horror acting President Obama probably sounds of Laura winds today. Is that surprising mrs. trump wanted truck let's let this opportunity here trump has attacked him very bluntly and directly and in a racist way at times and a surprise. They're being more honest but it was a different kind it's. Schumer we've heard in the past. Yeah I'm reminded of the famous to me anyway tweet. That I sent right that. Doesn't come when I was delighted that you yourself that. Within a debate. About someone who thought our model was too optimistic about trump for years ago. And I you know and my line was. Wayne you Colo. I'd go high 80% of the time and an EU in the balls the other 20% of the time right. I feel like it's like a 20% of the time we're like obvious he's calling out to which he said for years ago. But it was a very. Very interact. Challenged to truck right where she was gonna be direct with you this man is like not fit to serve right. To the point where like I mean. I almost wonder if there was some. Deliberate attempt to antagonize trump because I think trump going after. Michelle Obama would give more coverage to that Mary effective speech. And is something trump might find hard to resists. You gotten on an acting. I know it's little bit of cliches you know look news ones living room but there is like it. Intimacy there. That I think worked. And that you know she can appetizing hey I had intimate knowledge of what it's like. To be president armor to be in the room. You know the spouse of the president at least in like it's a hard job. And very few people can share that knowledge right up at that was effective. You know obviously like a do you think that like the speech mere in someone's home. Just kind of across the board seemed more. Effective when you kind of standing at a podium with new people around you it's kind of an odds and opted to do that right. So you know I mean part you know colonel learns is that ago but yeah I mean she's clearly like. You know I mean a personal testimonials in general right. The woman whose father had. Contracted Covert. And headed term supporter right that was I think actually didn't make the network prime time hour it was theory effective. The family of George Floyd. Was very effective right as the three things and Bernie was stuck up Bernie to you right but those are three things are all very emotional highlights and all involved. A lot of frankly intimacy and a lot of people seeking very directly. Two other people and not trying to go for high gluten political rhetoric. Can I just before re. In the press office Michelle Obama the one thing I thought just beyond sort of the tone in this Saturday. She does have she did have a very sort of that the court con tend point of her speech. Seem to be. The margins were small in 26 teen. You need to go out and vote. Right you can't just be angry and and you saw that in her presentation territorial issues ranks very delicate. Vote necklace. By the way Michelle Obama's post White House sartorial thing is also the school. Interesting soft cultural power thing that she's doing she had this really liked. Well covered book to were of very well covered book particularly with women she now has this podcast which O is appearing. On Spotify in an election year if she she is. While she professes to hate politics she is. She has a lot of political power because of the sort of like soft power that she built up in America but she was speaking specifically to. People who didn't vote in 2016. Right. At that non voter category. Those slim margins in let's say you know swing states in the upper midwest you know Detroit right you know people talked a lot in the months after the election about. While at these certain number of people had turned out in the Detroit area would Clint of one Michigan. All that stuff aside Michelle Obama seemed to have a very pointed content messaging people that she was specifically talking to which I do think is. Is notable not just the sort of tone of her speech but who she specifically was speaking. She didn't say black people don't vote for kindly. To use any of those words the that was obviously the intention was talk about black people and kind it. Actually very specific instructions or how people should vote right. Option one. Vote early in person option to request your mail about really game early and get an early rate in option three is any other week and I mean actually selected may be subtle change. From when Democrats seem like hey you know the mail ballots as does everything else regret if you vote. Mail absentee. Some of its acknowledging. Some actual fear are. You know. What the post composers could give even really even if there is none of that fear. And we can debate later on different topic today of candidates and planned for this week about like happy concern is that postal ballots are rejected. At a slightly higher rate. So even where there is complete good faith efforts by everybody. You still have a slightly higher rejection rate from postal ballots. C either have to really make sure people. Know exactly what they're doing. Gore you have to say okay which consists you're better off voting in person. Now if there's this downside risk that like the whole mail system is heard up at something different but yet that was seem like an important shift. Yeah I mean. There was somewhat of an amp a says this evening from both Eva Longoria the host and Amy Klobuchar. Q talk about the US Postal Service as an issue. Pool in the election and at kind of facing seniors who need that are Matt's face and small businesses use USPS. You mail things and that seemed like it was somewhat recently added to the lineup give and all of the concern expressed liked by Democrats about that over the past week or so. What are this specific concerns here. Because we you know that was a part of the evening and we've got a lot of questions about it from our listeners over the past week. So although that you rest yes wasn't a speaker at the convention. You know it it made some up and up next here so. What how much of a risk does that actually pose to mail voting at this point. I mean so. What it is it's a plausible. Through line. By which trump could. Trust him election right. If you a create. My big partisan divide in who goes by mail and be. Try to you know through negligence or intentional negligence right or whatever else right make some percent of those ballots never be received. I'm by the voter and her B return by that order on time right that's a fairly coherent plan. Which you could. Steal a close election. You might appeal to steal a blowout election right or even a medium sized win right but if you can prevent. You know 5% to mail ballots from being counted otherwise it would have been counted neck and but think but can begin to shift things. So you know at the same time I mean I think like. There is a little bit of paranoia. In the sense of like people will. Say oh my gosh this mailbox was closed on Sunday writer Beaubois right. It like it's not clear how much of that is actually. Abnormal. I mean it's one of those things were like. If comparable to do this on the down on the first I don't think it's I don't think it's entirely. Firmly established that like. That he is doing things as opposed to that he would like to do things would have no problem with those things being done it's a bit different than it. There actually intentional actions. To slow the nail down right so we need more reporting on the story right. But I do think people are you know when you get kind of aid is packed an abnormal things can start to seem journalists are to nabbed almost a definition of panic however some panics. Are are justified you know I mean I think in general. Barriers to voting are things that people should be paranoid about and maybe the country could could be more paranoid about it. For sure. Right I mean. Part of the story is that trump specifically told Fox Business news that he didn't wanna file on the Postal Service because it would help people vote by mail. So he expressly set act and then separately he has a new postmaster general that is making changes to the Postal Service. Because it essentially insolvent and of those two things are happening at once are they connected I guess that the wrote the question should be reported out. But you know rigorous can't make any assumptions here she port. Now I've I've been on vacation for awhile I've been super T game did things. It may is this it is the suspicious mail box thing a thing you'd just. Dreamed up or is this the thing people. I now declare you better not yet know there's lots of Twitter accounts of like. Lou I don't know that I wanted you know a can do you know be lists actors or something right being like. This mailbox like your red clamp over it saying don't deposits mailboxes in apartment post office now there's not a mailbox and used to be right. And I saw a Goodmail sorting machine in the trash and like. You know let's get it I just yet at yet is reach that tipping it I'd probably Stan. It's and it's a little bit like. It's a little bit like the eight. We can't win it was like taking pictures of people at branch during collaborator whatever currently you know it's like a lot of like. It's sincere but like it's also not clear what actually talking to break the company to do that but like it's not clear how much of this is. Is abnormal or not I mean that funny thing is it's like. You know. It's like it's interested cheap it's better out of Lebanon there there was like recently like a net of you'll know or care about this right. There's that famous cheating scandal and their utterance guy. I'm believing the story game Mike hostile. Televised for being we're like he actually had a pas possible and possible possibly Muster yeah actually was rank captain had like Mike and earpiece for some was like telling him. Allegedly. Which allegedly telling him all the currents that his opponents had right which is. So basically you can play perfectly. The problem is like if you are Smart about that. That he would just occasionally. Gets any info every now and then in a really important pot and then make some intentional decisions that if there would make if it in your hand was right. But instead. He would plate perfectly right he would play like. Like winning like basically like ten acidity Haitians aboard he's a bad player right allegedly beat any of the pirate make writes it's like with trumpets like. You know the can speak explosive tell people you're trying to cheat. Right you're not you're supposed to be subtle about it and kind of disguise it and some budget cuts immune negligent in you know you're not going to be able to steal. An election that by and we win by eight points have been weakened Steele won his and we and by appoint half. And back to the political. Data. You know conversation and it's something like 91%. Of polls Democrats and Republicans. Have favorable views of the US Postal Service. It's the bastard viewed I think government agency in the country. Ads are just from the perspective of wanting to you appeal to your rotors it's probably not the best thing to you attack as part of why the Democrats spent part of their evening. Support. Also mention that Democrats got their most popular. Figure. Out of the way up front Michelle Obama 60% approval rating amongst all Americans right so like. Almost universal much democrats' 60%. Amongst all Americans. They also pat Doherty Sanders out this evening who is the third most popular. Politician that the Democrats have to apples are behind Barack Obama and this is according to morning console. So yet the content of the evening was unity. Perry did Bernie Sanders achieve unity and Hispanics receive. You know I think they did I'll be honest I did not read that night. The plan for the DNC very carefully so. They said he still must I think I said without knowing that was beam that that was being that that was the that I can and if they are seated heard every speaker obviously set the value to the and by bringing attention together I thought it was a scene because kicking sick. Gave a speech in which he basically said Joseph Biden is my candidate and gave a very enthusiastic and. Christmas Joseph Biden. And then Bernie Sanders able to easy skeptically force we endorse. Biden is well outside the country has worked you know this it's a pretty broad ideological ranging capture both. Bernie Sanders of was very liberal Democrat and case it was a pretty conservative Republicans I think the nineteen show that. And Bolton tucked in terms of I think he's even says. Joseph Biden will go too far left and then Bernie said. A lot of ideas and I ran on Joseph Biden is embrace I think they kind of work to showed the ideological range of the party in the unity potentially under Joseph Biden. Yeah it was a very goldilocks survived it was like he not to live grown is not too conservative he's Chester I. You know that sort of an. I was on the I was on a run this afternoon and acts yard sign that said something like. Any capable adults 22 money. Which act big sort of seems to the the vibe from what Sadie. Case it endorse a Eaton. Endorsement the Republican endorsement types it's there's I will say. Need I think he used the phrase it was. It was not quite the at the arranged marriage situation that like the 26 teen cannot awkward endorsement of Hillary Clinton was. This one felt more are made because it was distant did not and that convention hall where people were. You know doing Hillary Clinton while he spoke but. You know Sanders coming gave this you know very he. And in the same in the same vein of Michelle Obama acts like it's gotta be that sky and it was you know. I was watching the PBS broadcast and they showed. You know I think he dropped out April 8 and I have this moment yeah it it was he was he stated through April and it's so. It feels so it's long ago it because he has. You know he's he's flown under the radar and some level because everyone ages in politics because politics is not as important news. The pay and that. And but it was it was striking to see him be so kind and it's. Some pod a coat with everyone else's message it wasn't like cedars was giving his kind of like. Stump speech but for the convention it was very much it's like it's Goudie Biden. We'll talk about the big you know structural change stuff but it later. Yet know it's seen. It seemed more her. Wholehearted. I guess I wouldn't guests like where where it's about he is a more collegial relationship. With Biden or he thinks a moment is more important. For. Example in horning in four years or her you cricket isn't have a much leverage and they re elect Biden. Sanders in the end I am much more emphatic margin than Clinton beat them right at some point rulers has decided okay with Biden and he won like. I mean he won forty seats or something Biden. Including seats would now strong states for him intrinsically. So every count Michigan and remember correctly. Yet. So by it did seem. Pretty sincere with although wood and what not right you know. It it is August. You know it is August's not particularly getting called out yet. Maybe Vermont told Vermont in August and now. The US backed up the wood for the winter eight because you can't China would put its U knowing that it you can do they need September. He's even late August yet. You mentioned the wood and of course the speakers from the evening work coming from all over the country some recorded some live I want taught -- how wall that worked given that this is after all you know theater performance put on him by. One of the parties you know sometimes. We in the media get criticized for talking about politics as if it's theater but the reality is that. D.'s next three nights and this night included. Is really theater I mean it's more or less propaganda put on by a you know the Democratic Party next week it's the Republican Party in order today get people to vote or. Viewed him favorably or whatever so from the perspective of this kind of being theater and it being are pretty weird convention because no one's in Milwaukee for the most part. Some people are in their living room some people are. I guess. Duty ends. Democratic. Candidate for senate in mean was like on a beach somewhere. During golden hour light hearted this'll work war from the perspective. Of a shock. Well I didn't even see Gideon's beat weaknesses. The broadcast that I was watching. Chit PBS chose to cut out. I guess certain speakers are certain segments with like normal voters that they felt work more compelling or interesting or important enough. And they would cut to their economic roundtable talking at which I have to battle of PBS. Irritated. Because it kind of gave its choppy feel I wasn't quite. Certain that sent me at least the it analyzed the children's singing at the beginning. Of of the type that the children seen the National Anthem at Aaron need to hear. In of the syndicated columnists talking about this I want to hear what I once he had curious to see what it's act it's grown revenues. Yeah I heard an adult choir for this actual marks honors for the television audience. Anyway resisting. Sad exit it was weird but it. I understand that like networks are kind of what we don't wanna do we don't like completely given over to like pap Loman liked the same Bruce Springsteen like. The Ericsson the rising over and over again I mean it's on Jesus is mar. I get that instinct want to break it up but I found kind I don't years viewing experience to be perfectly cast. So I loved this and I thought it was much better known I have to go to the convention in person my hand them the I 88 main adds. The main reason was because that first hour when they had regular people talking. I understand it was like staged in theater but that woman talking about how her dad voted for trump and the in. And then they had AMC at home more than to get lifted he would to a bar of some kind of get over it and he died. Debt that that was Perry power. Or moment in new and different we were honest enough staid journal hall. We're ceased speaking for a 30000 people my guess is she's got to train speaker dispute given a third of the people that would have been sort of like units of lost some of that. Moments from their acting the sort of every day speakers were able to be more articulate and clear because they weren't speaking in a gigantic hall. And that first hour we had a lot of regular voices let's come out. I thought that was interesting I thought there was more I learn a little more once we get to the Cliburn. Amy Klobuchar. Doug Jones part I tell myself sort of not listening that carefully like Michelle Obama is a great speaker. Bernie Sanders the compelling figure but there was from nine to about 940 were there are various senators. Saying various boring things there was hard to follow so I thought overall tonight was resting in part because the sort of regular voices came through better. Then they would live if we were we with we were in Milwaukee ourselves I thought this is Acxiom. I'm looking for the rest of the week more than I thought I was in part a that they could be acting PE sort of non elite speakers he sort of communicate better in this format. But those some of those speakers work cut out at certain broadcast I do agree with you Perry like I I. The woman whose father died of coded George late Stanley those where. More intimate moment on television he couldn't look away and witnesses I blog. Both conventions Democrat Republican point sixteen. Remember their families of people whose members and tie aid for it censored terrific wait that was attached to. Some political issue that was being talked about. And it would beef board delegates milling around talking through these people speeches and it's just terrible thing to watch and on television. You can't look away from these people. And I thought it was power I kind of I was just interested to see more of that an irritated at the programming choice. For that for them to cut away and only cut and when senators or speaking because. As on though they rarely say anything particularly interesting op off screen actors are emotionally compelling. Product educated response but. I think it's earned I hate I'd I'm not sure I quite as positive view lamenting Democrats did pretty well circumstance. You know I'm some verbally and general who thinks that like. Virtual things Europe worsen supreme person experiences. By look I know I don't agree like. Putting people in a context. Other than being on stage. Kim work well at times right. There may be less well for certain other politicians' right I think it might not be super easy for. For Biden and for trump in particular. And there is something about the kind of mean what part of what happens like like almost no other event in politics trooper everything that we cover as reporters. But you know if you are used go to conventions. Then there's this kind of illusion of newsworthiness. Right illusion that like your. In the middle of history and spontaneity. And you know we've never seen Jessica Lynch and our lifetimes. The closest it came in and critics and you have this. Bernie vs. Clinton delegate drama and you had Ted Cruz kind of actually having dramatic moment vs trump so you know their little. Hints of that but the most part it's. It's pretty staged. The Kynan notion of like. Things are you know what's everything is alive right Al somethings are taped but you know but you know what's live what's tape which you didn't really tonight. They're kind of cagey about her writing. Guidance on it. There's no kind of sense of like spontaneous. News making ability Megan that's a very particular way pieces. To view the connections right because all you're like. You're here in light. Birth imagine what it takes an hour to get through security and others Wolf Blitzer right movable our regular TV it. You have to do right new argued you know you've treated stage pass around its soul its like definite like not. The mist and it's like actually the least enjoyable that major political things that we do it's like we were friendly go to New Hampshire something. But he still a lot of energy there that is lacking in like I'm getting a little meta here I do wonder if that will ultimately lead to less news coverage right. Because like. If you don't have as many reporters there you know as heavily invested in it. And so maybe we move on next week talking about Kobe again which is probably more important frankly right. Some order to lead to like less convention. Balances pay something. You mentioned during a live blog was. Basically noting that the first forty minutes or Cerro. This first night was dedicated to. Racial injustice and really put a normal people front and center. In a wave that you hadn't seen before at from a convention I mean how much. A project we always you know cause or pond we always see kind of normal people. Com now on the floor and give speeches have different what's best. From what we've seen in the past either just in terms of like ideologically being more whole wide with placards matter war in four. You know in sixteen there was this there was all the mothers of the movement that spoke in this in the Condace polygamous who have Hillary Clinton's of them there are mothers whose children. Who were black. Who died because some police about zoning like this is knocked it like it's totally out of nowhere. But I didn't know George Floyd's family was speaking tonight that struck me and I thought is that first forty minutes was very sustained in talking about racial issues. Eva Longoria missed analyze every speaker elect talked about weren't tourists were America's racial problems and a very specific way in so. I guess the kind stress will position was in sixteen that made sense because in some ways it was like. Barack Obama the black president you know leap between the pathway to Hillary than the first one presidents I thought. The sort of identity politics of the convention me a lot of sense. This time you have you know the Democrats intentionally picked old white man Joseph Biden persevere civic reasons I thought it was striking to CE. The way they sort of melded. You know sort of like Joseph Biden is going to be the person who's sort of picks is racial equality in America. Medically the most obvious thing but I think it was very well done and certainly like Tom what parents can of the leaking between. You know she's kind of old style politics is in the way Joseph Biden is he's also. Black and so I think that's also do missing link is I think tonight was staying in. Making it leakage really explicit and I was sort of struck by a slightly editing Joseph Biden's convention would have this much talk about race in it but I do maybe it makes instead. After may this year it. But obviously see conspicuously right Democrats are like. A eager to see eight Tynan faces. And not many of them are like straight white man. Or present that way at least right and then they have Joseph Biden you're like oh yes you can rhetoric of order Almon like it's a little bit too much of these. You know but all there's quite a feel reassured. I think because like. Because Biden is like this kind of kind of middle brow oh old. White guy that Democrats can talk. More candidly about race than they would be if they had. A Nam Y. Nominee guests and are now. I mean you know. Two speakers I felt kind of alluded to some of Biden's like. Reese controversies from last summer one was Cory Booker. Who said something that was sort of like well I kind of went after Joseph Biden you know he went after Joseph Biden for. For saying that he had like that these like to segregationist senators were elected guys tour. And the other person who I thought kind of alluded to it was again Michelle Obama when she said he might not. The whatever the part you know the person you agree with everything are the perfect person or something like that. And that could either you could neither read that as I'll have the parties heaters that are answered like a white liberal he's not liberal enough for me. You could be let like probably younger black voters like this guy exit some. Some pretty the blight. Not a case public not too long ago so I thought that was there were let these weird. Spots where you Wear it may be looking for you could sign the allusions to yeah we all remember when Joseph Biden was. Extremely clumsy and talked about. What was that story told about the pool. Lifeguard whom. Anyway it was dead yet and there's just they just this whole like. Thing that Spitzer Catholic followed by the wayside is like a year ago so absurd now. I am. An. Yeah we remember that he's not super adds I'll talk about race. Where the 94 crime now. Yeah I mean I think in the presentation and that Democratic National Convention. Important human mind that this has put together by democratic elites rape and so will. Was hit you think you know. Late we know from looking at polls that these cotton like diversity and having nonwhite candidates and things like that. The people who use that as amongst the most important are the elite in the Democratic Party whereas the brink and file voters are maybe a little bit less concerned with. And so you know Randy at least of the party are putting on show of course fronts honor. So I think at 9 o'clock actually when they started. There were three people who were rank and file voters to of the first three were white knew it and one of whom was a farmer one of whom with a small business owners I think the Democrats are actually fairly aware that they should try to figure out. Had to present themselves as not too much the party of diversity. That fell apart and sometimes but I think the fact they have for Republicans talk this night. Sort of address that as well case it was a note yields somewhere doing something weird during his knees I thought there was actually intentional attempt to BE. Not just the diversity party. And yes way as well. There is an upper mid western portion of the evening where we we've dispatched to Ohio at Michigan. Yeah I mean where you that is not case it in the fields. Douglas he really loves that crossroads steam. And then you know Gretchen witness Aaron her leather blazer you know behind a podium in house. Do you know we're at a crossroads was Claire. Oh. Tom. No. Junkies it lives it in different part of a high. I eat like yet. I think in humor spontaneity Munich against the accident game well it was elected delegated yet. Just drowned shot that's I was struck by I was it was it was them. He's committed to that it. Yeah are cracked so it's getting away its RD Tuesday technically at least on the east terrorist. So how much does this all matter we're going to be back every night this week. But just to wrap us up here. Are we expecting convention bounce. If there is one Willits deck will this change the way that people view either of the parties or the candidates. I just might take away is. Forget the electoral process of Joseph Biden wins he's going to be really hard to govern. You know party which John Kasich in Bernie Sanders both think they voted for you and years implementing their origin or Natalie get it hasn't. That's really challenging. I think that they get took away from this is like. It is striking how much this party is steel defined by the Obama it was like. Pretty ideas that Michelle was the biggest speaker tonight. I think she was some eight people were excited about my guess is she'll give the most memorable speech of the week moral and Joseph or Jill Biden. This goes the point that you know I don't know that Biden maybe the democratic nominee united the president and I still think. Democrats hope they give themselves Obama Democrats more than Biden Democrats are well clicked striking Al much like I Claire is getting it. You know Michelle as a great political figure Iraq has a great political figure but I'm struck by how much to convince it is still about the and sixteen was kind of about them too weak ad obviously gonna end up with four conventions in a row with the Obama as a very very important figures. I mean you do have a slightly and usual. Sequence where usually the VP becomes the next nominee. It's immediately following. The president use that he for right. This year at a four year. Sabbatical. So does kind of make the Obama's directly relevant the nominee twice the outgoing president the third time and then the mentor I guess. To Biden the fourth time. Yeah I know I mean. If there's some historical reference reticent rader ranting nobody thinks about it like. Themselves as George HW brought Republicans. People were calling themselves Jannero Rican rights through two two thousands. Still stow via our gas project. I mean iced it wayward. Look I don't think these commissions are likely to produce a super big. Downs there is something that. Perry tweeting about its earlier recruited like. The actually is some evidence that Biden so far is lacking in performance. Among. African Americans and Hispanics I was is doing very well absolute terms or relative to it. Relative to it. Either Clinton or Obama. You know there is also notion though that sometimes. After American voters will remain undecided and polls. A little bit longer. And they can kind of come even though there they probably gonna most of those democratic right they might come give ultimately. You know if Biden between his convention in the picked their parents in the of honesty more involved. Crude helped. Locked in the Obama like margin among black voters that she actually does not have now back to give him another. Couple of points in the polls now be meaningful. I don't know maybe Democrats are so able to. And imagine let's see that Biden is. Fourteen points next week right on multinationals what happened which I don't expect right there what would happen maybe it's that. You know they were able commence where's the gravity. Of what's going on in the country right. I don't know burglars. Joseph Biden back graffiti were easily agree generic Democrat I don't know. Maybe also the truck convention means and the speaker's seat they apparently can invite right include. You know one of the Covington high school kids. Include I guess this couple in Saint Louis that workers. Brandishing. Done that protesters right. You know that is a convention that seems we see going pure cultural grievance and like. If Democrats are talking about Kobe in the economy and racial injustice. And how to respond with kind of a disorganized. Fiesta of pure grievance. They may be that while both active Republicans write a correction Cronkite very little bounce and when he sixteen actually were clean and tidy fairly big one so. May like it hitter in the end right there matter in the end but maybe it would repeat itself I don't know. Yeah. All right closing thoughts cleric. Leo your Sox closing thoughts. And conventions. Apple's. Seal events just like. CNN town halls are of those things are. I'm interested in something Perry said earlier like you know the party. If it Biden. Comes to into office out of coalition up like case it types and see Enders types. And you know what is that actually look like you know in the White House at eight get an agenda and that's something we should talk about like. I'm adjusted weird like Lincoln project Republicans and up at the pie and wins the presidency like. Today state Republicans. It is weird island they become. They come Democrats like I don't know that that I think is so interesting and it like the fact it. Music was like officially Democrat convention speaker. Is like doubled my mind he's quite conservative Republicans on net means that he hates and it it like I think. I would have predicted that any sixty let's is but it so I am kind of interest in how all those people. Boogie together by. Lets you leave it there for this evening I will say that will be back again Tuesday night Wednesday and Thursday night. So look forward to that also some house keeping. Our store is back soon if you wanna go to 530 dot com slash store you like tote bags hats shorts whatever. Go check that out but that's a proceedings have thank you name. Thank you Galen they declare. Think ski on and Rick Barrett. They steal my name is Jim entered Tony Charlie's in the virtual control over and you can get in touch by emailing us at podcasts at 530 dot com. You can also of course greeted us with questions or comments. If you're a fan of the show rivas or reading or view an apple podcasts to work or tell someone about us thanks for listening and policies. Yeah.

