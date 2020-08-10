Transcript for Pence and Harris evade questions in VP Debate l FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast

Listeners are one of us to not watch the debate. You'll have to guess who it floods we're all gonna go actors so ever on watch that debate. We chip. Hello and welcome to this late night to beat reaction edition of the 530 politics podcast. I do and to root. The first and only vice presidential debate between price president Mike Pence and senator Kabul Harris just wrapped up. It was a far more civil and coherent debate then the first presidential debate. But it left a lot to be desired in terms of straight answers the candidates discussed the corporate nineteen pandemic the economy climate change. Foreign policy the Supreme Court and the legitimacy of the action amongst other things a fly also made an appearance on. My practice had and also apparently there was a dog barking or was he in the actual auditorium. Outside but you could definitely hear a dog park. Anyway here it me to break it all down our editor in chief gates overheating. It didn't. All your events this politics Senator Clinton when he clicked. Again. And managing editor market power ago. I Daylon or that you welcome Kim on the Q weren't sure it was actually then they can he wasn't sure if I had watched riveted me. In virtual. Times like these having a winning their real. I had seen you in person in six months. Kamal. Yeah aren't just checked it recently topics are Claire Claire is still as this town are not sure if my candidate. We can hang out socially distant are well let's get to view the actual debate knee and all star review. It's a very different debate from the first presidential debate when Jamaica. Saying. I have like six or seven reactions none of which are particularly. Coherent different recorder but it certainly tell a big narrative right. What reaction is it's gonna fire partisans on both sides and there for will not make any difference right. Reaction number two is I think they're gonna have to be a very gender. Critique in response the debate right responsibly three is they actually I think it mattered was Mike Pence again kinda refusing to commit. To the results of the election and released at the skating answer number four is like. If the in the debate was up the station it a little bit more from Princeton from harassment like there is not a lot of follow up where pilots through. Mission of retired his own people remember. Is. But that flying Mike France's. Beautiful white head of hair for two full minutes and rich number six is. Kind of answered number one beat right that it won't matter unless somebody had Covert if it. At the debate you probably should not have the sedate Mike Pence a college in quarantining your close contact with a lot of people who have voted. Less than fourteen days ago. So that's the way in which to make it definitely matter. Are you actually had six responses I thought you that was hyperbole but dot com Clare where you may I use it was all of it was one of those six market more relevant than the other. It was like the parable of that the other half of the parable about debates but if the first if the presidential debate was. Loud and lazy and as a viewer you knew you're weren't getting any straight answers. This one was characterized by polite sophisticated. You're not getting any answers which I actually think is the more pernicious kind do. Debate and I it was. I found myself being sort of quietly in the infuriated throughout. Our in house by the lack of follow up by Susan Page who is the moderator. Obviously being a moderator like being a bridesmaid is thankless job in Hampshire you would feel compelled to do it if asked. But it was just like really infuriating particularly. I have to say. That penultimate question where Paige asked pence. You know will you do. Make sure that there is if you know if you lose that there is a peaceful transfer power that the president accepts election result. And Mike Pence flat out didn't answer the question at all and Susan Page moved on to a question from an eighth graders listen I appreciate civics much is enough for next person. With the reader's question is I wanna know what my pick the prince's answer that question what I thought is that true failure aunts and cut it baton. Ito. My blood is a little bit boiling about it I just I just. And I and I feel like. People are lulled by the sense of calm and all of these are two adults debating and isn't it nice they were nice return. You didn't get any information out of them. Particulate that's. In pencils and answer the question about. What if the president becomes disabled. Which loans are edited Paris declared. OK but when one of them has it went in as a president is vice president right now. With the president knew I mean again which is kind of look at. Statistical likelihood it's right. The indications are the president has at least moderate if not severe Kobe based on the drugs that are protected with moderate to severe Coby atlas and yells episode. On Monday what doctor Spencer. You know. Some ending prescribes medications we sit severe Kobe can have. A some risk of had to be put on a ventilator some risk of dying can also have brain fog and other applications right. I as the president behaving entirely normally it's hard to say Burma's prisons we'd say no. I'm I totally understand it. Although given up the bolts octogenarian Spartan would be the oldest candidate to ever take office if he were to be inaugurated in January at 78 years old it just seems like your question that bull of the party's share. The Michael what date you. Yeah it was a it was a reminder I think that's clear said that by some normal politics Clinton pretrial. Normal politics courtroom it's like. And has always been has always been is a very very empty. You know activity. You know trump does a lot of unusual things which. Which draw attention to how meaning honest most of what happens in the political world it is. But it still meaningless even if trump is entering those does really crazy things I thought it's it again like. That's put aside what are your name right meaningless are empty. I mean. Almost everything. That both candidates sad. Alum. Was problem was was rehearsed in a is there. That there there are big truce. Behind at all which is assay. Genuinely. Both parties have very very very different. Approaches says the government and public palace. So that depict true right. But that doesn't change stated day who dated they we have all these things including debates that that it just like new worries I'm as clear saying. Tonight week. That those like low level militants I'm the more normal noise. But it still just no ways and it's it's and we didn't get any any. I news were at the answers to any. And he crushed hands and I don't think we'll get any in the other debates anything that makes news. Will more likely be. Some gaffe or some some brick oven oven norm right it's it's these things are are not pollute meaning they're just not or valley. Like literally lets trend it what's trending up my Twitter Colin right now is track campaign says it's CE MVP debate ticket for two pop the fly. And the like pink eye for pets those things that are trend it and I and I eight. It's not mean it's funny but it's not funny but it it's it's it's it's revelatory. Just like the true. Love don't get me TD but like. This is this is like Patton. It was pretty maddening and they were there were parts of it. That I think they obviously got into it. Some substantive discussions and there were some things that I wish that been like an actual interest in debate there. There are some things that I think Harris. Didn't answer that people probably want war on -- teams notice you know court packing stuff. Green new deal stuff happen. But it was just like. It shows over. So I guess. If the wild and crazy constantly interrupting version of the debate and the more mellow question of aiding version of the debate. Bulls seem somewhat like failures in terms of educating the American public about their Torre says. Should we just not have to its. Is there way to do this in a constructive or. None of these people these people are too afraid to actually say a thing that they're thinking just like you know. Members that while they were like well like this is interesting to see like what they're prepared talking points are no it's not like it's. It's. It's actually comment damaged. It's actually damaging that we've been conditioned to think that way and it's damaging that are post game. You know show about all this stuff is like. Patton. Seater criticism about it whichever it is Oden kind of trite thing. But I think you know. With lake. What's the what's the way to reduce the form where we know that these people arc -- public figures are always going to be careful with their words what's the revelatory way to get him to ask questions and me to answer questions. I'm not sure I'd I think like. The format up like you know the bald eagle is sprawled across the stage it's now we know it's time for an hour and a half of talking points I mean I don't know but I think you know like so many things. We're all starting to question the the undergirding structures that we lost but taken has been the scene. Nate. I mean Harris Harris also made. Some conservative tactical choices right. She's stuck to you. Pre scripted. Off him well scripted. And effective but. Remarks that felt prescriptive rather than reacting to pence as answers. Which if you're now nine half points ahead in polls. Is maybe it could risk Evers choice but she is a good debater. Now without. Risk but you know but she. Could have pushed back more directly at parents and and kind of elected not to. And we've seen her demeanor prosecutorial and effective in Maine democratic debate so I think it was a choice on her part it's not like she's. Someone who struggles to pick on her feet. I remember we we've had this discussion apartment and I think we leaned down. To eat dinner party format. Your member that's right yeah it do what I think this is it or or that they should have no moderator please just let the cute people. Like. Self mockery that they discuss what they wanted to discuss. They handle themselves how they want. And it's about Blake that someone help the other person with the dishes like that's much more revelatory and then men will watch tonight but the let me give you kind of the more I'm more alas like nihilistic reaction. You know that this campaign has been long an it girl world tired. No but don't. I want you to have your reaction like my night and is not just because it's October and tired. To collecting weekly now I press vice chairs. Them. And now its wealth found that I am I think I think at least for me it comes out more when it's not that I'm tired. But but two thoughts and I'm case but it arresting them 1 is am. You see just how hard it is. Just how hard to substances. For for the top its campaign on coded that the first section of the day I'm on the substance like putting aside. The the tactics of about it and are just brutal sort of rhetorically. I am politically. This in the real world I am that's what makes its corporate and but the other thought I had is that you so I think one thing I was thinking ignited site. I think you see how ineffective. Trump is as a politician. In the east moments. By how. Affected pants was in just being. Sort of like generic Republican. Rick same opinion it is politics. Yet where Larry presuming that's effective. Quiet time maybe people recognize its as a light it seems smarmy here. At least from its current picnic this. Well trump is losing by nine points that's not effective but you're right that I am presuming that that this is. More effective but I don't know if it's if it's true it's why it's wise that it's been resting but just like. It to say generally give an example. Their moment in the debate where right where remind me actually a lot of 2016. Debates in the arm more normal moments and even like that might follow open and 2004 days. And being you know the moment about a port scanner or climate change. And. Pence was pants with fighting points. At least on subjects. In which public opinion is closer to 5050. Or are. 5545. Against them are 6040 against them trump fights these battles on these points where public opinion and is 6040 against him suddenly thirty against them it's just like the basic politics while wide. In particular. I thought this is an example apps like. Panthers answer on Coke did was what I expected to hear from tropic the first debate which is like there's no good answer for their response. But what pat said was we trust the American people we believe in small government we're we're not tell people what to do which at least a site. That's that's Republican ideology you know it's it's at least that coherent. Philosophy. Whatever you but if you think of it of its merits in this moment. And that it just seemed like much more effective to me as a strategies and then we saw from trump the midterm wrong. Mike a lot of the question of whether or not Mike Hatch's approach choose the debate and some of the more challenging policy questions. Was more effective then that when trump took the stage in the first degree and as he dedicates all of these things on Porter on a regular basis. Does anybody want to agree or disagree with Micah. I don't know I mean it just kind of commentary get a lift if sharper more charismatic right and I think Trent is. Actually kind of charismatic. I think he's. Not good at politics which are different things you do and I mean I think truck makes lots of bad tactical PG choices. I think he. Creates problems for himself all the time right. And he's not like classically eloquent at but he has a certain. Shtick that works right. In his delivery predator crowd isn't bad it's sometimes pretty effective. But it's exactly his. The way he conducts himself personally that poll so badly when you break it down for Americans right. It's precisely that reason it has favorability numbers are significantly lower than has approval ratings or on personal characteristics like. Honesty or leadership people so much worse than things like. The economy for example right I mean if you could it. Boost those. Character not just not very clear reality given we're not talking about personal characteristics we're talking about. How they come across right people zero HBO told us. People alternately they're their manner of speaking is that we're talking about him saying that is side apartment where. Trump is. Particularly deficient and may be is right like these usually Starrett City panache that I don't think the back and they called reassuring tone. As much to do with Trump's lack of favorability rating right it may have to do that on cove in. Where you can just kind of say reassuring things it seems to help a lot like Governor Cuomo or something right. But it now apart from that I am not sure that's the biggest issue with room. So well one now wasn't really what I was saying am I acting tax it was saying but what made use. You said in disagreeing with what what was that like trump is that. At the tactics of politics like it's still okay. First why do you think these moments when he he is mad act and all over the place. Poll showed that the public doesn't like that right. But put that aside for a second. The the he. As Tom campaign has a both a issues on which it can wage this campaign. Some are horrible for them in terms of public opinion and politics some are good for that I'm some are some excerpt. Trump consistently chooses. The worst options it's like the person who goes to the birthday. And this state and shram. And you know they load either played up wit I don't know like string beans potatoes fright flick go for it's not. Brick like for example why reach this camp and I'm right or not you should Wear a mask when the polling has absolutely clear. Anyway we mentioned early on that a theme of the night was a fading. Questions com both did it. Pretty boldly. At certain times perhaps pence today Morgan Harris but there are certainly examples of bolt. Claire I'm curious the mean kind of point Wear pants was trying to get terrorists or take a position and Harris wouldn't. Was on Supreme Court packed. Why was she so. Insistent on not answering. Because it's I think people are scared. By the idea. Changing. A branch of government's. Released politicians perceive that people are scared that. But I think it's a really interesting questions that'll commandeered. Sharper scrutiny. Closer scrutiny if the Democrats when the White House and the senate and that means it now. In overtook alleys things but like you know as if someone earlier this podcast play out. Biden is in a decent position now like it's not a crazy thought that the Democrats could. Be in sort of full control sort of be in full control of government. And deep because of the heightened partisanship of our times they could feel increased pressure to make more radical. Policy shifts during you know that couple of years they have. Up guaranteed grip on power and while I don't think Biden is temperament to lead the kind of person who want to pack the court. He's also. A person who. Might get pushed into due in just that. So I think it's a really interesting question then of course there's one answer that question before. November 3 but it's come up the next couple years a lot. Someone said this on the live blog but I think Nate you're make an appointment by aren't there better non cancer it's time. But maybe what that tells us is that by this declares plane. Adding justices to the core adding adding to the number of justices on the Supreme Court is enough of a live issue on the last. That like they don't want it go anywhere near. Shooting it down meet by the end hats that some things during the campaign the tenant shoot down happen but at least now in the stretch run. They're being very very careful about it. Yeah after it was gonna infer that you're being evasive. And that you're keeping her options open. Weiner to say that. You know if you do this on precedent about what terrible thing and we are keeping her options open right. Right now hasn't happened so it's a moot point. By you know but we are not sure what would result if we go down that pathway that is be it. Terrible unprecedented pathway that thing right. Because I mean don't you know. Nolan who was worried about that can be reassured by her answer anyway you know what I mean. And also I can I think Democrats they get up to fifty trick before Sanders. Very well might add. Justices. So the framing as more like threatening. Basically say well we really don't want to buy if you're gonna force us into doing it by filling. Ginsberg C during an election that we're gonna have to consider carnival well you'll meet meet you kind of thing. The one time when the threat so virtually Democrats advocate for threatening that if you feel blistering a lame duck session. Then we'll retaliate in this way right because that would seem the link that presuming Democrats win everything right to that would seem kind of grossly anti. Democratic you lose an election he doodling right. The Republicans say well which unifil for an election anyway. If the 'cause. Timing issues that doesn't wind up happening right. And and may be a lame duck you actually have some leverage. Concerns might say we actually prefer. 54276. To the other way or whatever right. By yet. Back to something that's completely separate from this. I bombings. Like my parents. I've been thinking about you know going back to that. The perennial questions like what's the utility debates particularly like what's the totality of debates in the trop Ara. And the utility of debate debates as with frankly all televised interviews or fully printed in news. Is to get the politician on record. That is the hardest thing to do. To get a clear answer on the record at out of position from a politician but that is the sole utility of the presidential debate. And the reason why I'm so frustrated by tonight's debate and frankly like. I'm just frustrated that there is a complete inability to get anyone. On the record about the stuff particularly trombone patents and that there seems to the you know big things happen and then three weeks later we forget about them you know like. That is the sole utility at least it's. Well bad and if that's true and I I think that's right then and then they really shouldn't be that pay its right to site. Generally speaking. And a journalist is going to be a much more effective tool. For getting that then the other cabinet parade generally speaking I think that's true so than it should be like. Ninety minutes to hour or as. A live interview and and the reporter can follow as much as they want they could do to hold ninety minutes just trying to nail pants down. On whether he would you know except election results bright and then another ninety minutes for our. For our Ximian. I do wonder if we're suffering a little bit for him. Covering this campaign. As professionals. It's still don't like don't undercut this first of all. The whole point isn't recovering as professionals and voters are watching does voters like that that ecosystem has always existed there always been people. Mediating and thinking about it fully professionally. Like I think that's sort of you know. Added Lincolnshire point Ford biting your hat off. But can't let that. The average voter might know some things about Pamela Harris and Mike Pence or their president's positions. That the journalists would. And why did journalists there. For that. Yet so. One that's are really low bar grade if it's just like hey meet the candidate in here their position and actually I still would argue that. That you know. Probably 800 words by Clement. It is is much more effective at at doing that than letting me candidates speak for themselves because they're gonna lie about their records. Right. Now if deployments to site. Hey get a sense for this person. In a very. Would you happen the year with that I am. What do you make of that which is site actually how politics works and debates are are banned in serve the purpose. Yes. I was actually gonna ask about that because I think it's fair to say that apple might pats or comma Harris. You want to be president or plan on running for president at some point in the future and watching the debate through that prism and thinking about how they would campaign Q. National audience on their own behalf. Did we get him any sense of what that might look like or what kinds of successes. Or challenges they might have in such a situation. I mean come on Harris Randy. What was seen as it roundly disorganized presidential campaign that didn't have coherent lake. Vibe to it and Mike Pence was it quite unsuccessful in many ways governors Indiana. But like against people property. Like you know it for talking about. Actual records. Yeah yeah or even their record says pads. Like in these moments in debates Harris had a very good moment and it pays its assets am not a great memento I think overall. This is. Hugely subjective but also by. Aired out some and I think that in the post that they pose we dated. Harris has an uneven record and needs to pays its pants. But psyches of reliable. The mine answering. But but it it's it to me was pretty good at projecting call home if that was his goal. I think he benefit somewhat from from the compares him with triumphs but cherry yeah from the Florida TV stations. But I think to your point gala and if I think it's. I think if these are the front runners for the 224. Nominations. There the numbers drawn for. I mean I don't think Pamela Harris and Joseph Biden air. That different in certain ways they're both very collaborating right they're both very good it. Understanding. With the right balance point is relative to the different constituencies pulling and tugging on them and it kind of somewhat explicit. About that. Need your point about about. Biden and and as being similar just in the way they approach politics that I think it's right and is and is interesting and maybe helps explain why. Like died in pick pack Paris and there also. There are also similar. In that date. They both you have to kind of uneven political skills. The really good at something's not and others but I think they are very very. Similar and on both fronts how they approach policy and the politics and that. Well you've gotta love. The way political coverage works because we've just entered the first. Moments of our 20/20 four coverage so. He hid things from pat. That we got three and a half weeks left and are basically four in the current election but party talking at the bet my guess how. Shortly after the 21 election it will first point 14 piece. Have on the already written a first time for Howard the earth. I mean okay inserts and things. Soon and things here does anybody want to reveal who was the person who didn't actually watch the debate. Now listeners and viewers have to deaths don't reveal it. All right but what Isner who do you think it did not watch tonight's debate. You can Tweeter. This is nonsensical. And prepare prepare prepare can I thought protests. In a recent reveal. Balanced. Guy and here is really our final final question. If they're going to be a debate next week. My theory. Is that if it has a plan at all. Which probably is doubtful. In the White House's plan might be to try to bluff. Joseph Biden in the camps in the debate because I don't think. US prison today for purely strategic reasons Norman public health risk of giving Joseph Biden and other people to make Paris. I don't know what you want kind of tramp debating. Anybody. When he hasn't had any kind of live video on him. For a week now right that seems extremely risky. Between the chance at two weeks Africa the diagnosis is accurate bit longer. That you either have some physical. For. Mental problems. That would be very evident in a two hour long amazingly stressful moment right so I think. Trump is trying to bluff the commission or Biden into canceling. Listeners Nate played soccer. So it's like insist on a debate that can't possibly be saved from items that they have to cancel. I mean I think I mean that we don't have a good script for how did. Talk about some of this stuff in the traditionally you know you don't like to speculate on on help. The president or the candidates right. But like again just statistic based just those based Barnes right if you have seen serious. Cold it then you may not be fully yourself right. How much evidence is present exhibit at that I don't know people can watch. Videos a look at between Sorensen desire themselves right polite but these are if we are you stuck your abilities and stuff like that and like these are not. 1% probability is that trump is on these steroids and therefore is having manic. Affects from that based on probability is a common symptom right. So I don't know we have talked about things in that context. Are well let's leave things better for this evening Sarah think unit. Thank you date to crack. Eggs again and thanked America. Thank you. And we should also mention that tomorrow or artist today where activists October 8. It is the last date to order things from a part but he store in order to shipped by October 30. AKA heart of the election so that's at 530 dot com slash store. My name is gallantry Tony chow is in the virtual control room you can get in touch right emailing us at pod cast at 530 dot com. You can also course greeted us with any questions or comments. If your friend of the show beavers a rating review in the apple podcast store or tell someone about a house pulls an extra subscribers and YouTube. Thanks for listening animals news. Yeah. I.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.