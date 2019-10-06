-
Now Playing: Women's World Cup kicks off in France
-
Now Playing: US Women's National Soccer Team sues sport's governing body for gender discrimination
-
Now Playing: Women's World Cup Final Preview
-
Now Playing: Players to watch on the US women's soccer team
-
Now Playing: Kevin Durant practices ahead of NBA finals Game 5
-
Now Playing: Jennifer Lopez sings duet to 'Limitless' with her 11-year-old daughter
-
Now Playing: 4 summer book picks from 'Mrs. Everything' author Jennifer Weiner
-
Now Playing: Can't tell them nothing: Billy Ray Cyrus, Lil Nas X talk performing 'Old Town Road'
-
Now Playing: Billy Porter talks what's next for 'Pose'
-
Now Playing: 'Hadestown' wins big at 2019 Tony Awards
-
Now Playing: Gwyneth Paltrow reveals she doesn't live with husband Brad Falchuk full-time
-
Now Playing: 'GMA' has your first look at poster for 'Frozen 2'
-
Now Playing: Actress claims she's 'terrified' of 'NCIS' star Mark Harmon
-
Now Playing: Boston Red Sox legend hospitalized after shooting
-
Now Playing: Broadway celebrates biggest night at 2019 Tony Awards
-
Now Playing: Celine Dion ends 16-year Las Vegas residency
-
Now Playing: BTS drops new song 'Dream Glow'
-
Now Playing: Pomp and pageantry for official celebration of the Queen's birthday
-
Now Playing: Niecy Nash discusses the new season of 'Claws' and Netflix's 'When They See Us'
-
Now Playing: Alessia Cara performs '7 Days' on 'Strahan & Sara'