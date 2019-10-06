Transcript for Players to watch on the US women's soccer team

The US women's national team is beginning its hunt for a fourth World Cup title in France this week. And 538 has identified fourteen potential impact players a mix of likely servants and super cents. What people scores who should be familiar. Looking at the expected goals per ninety minutes among these fourteen players is seats Tobin Heath up there along with Mallory PUN Christen press. Even higher as currently employed. A leading the squad is Alex Morgan at point 52 expected schools are ninety minutes now who's going to be supplying these schools scorers with that chance. This is how these same players ranked in south assisted her ninety minutes with Megan her Pina leading the way. She's tallied fourteen assists for the US since 2017. And she currently assists about 2.2 shots for ninety OK perfect crosses and ridiculous schools are nice but if tech really starts way before those things happen. There's some of the players is to keep and I ran in the buildup to a potential gold expected started telling heat and potential super sub Mallory you lead this group and progressive runs and ninety minute. Which are runs past a defender at an advanced the ball at least ten yards or into the penalty box incidence of the advancing the ball into the opponents there for much of the game. Similarly here's how the group ranks and progressive passes her ninety minutes. You'll find a trio of the US's talented midfielders out front on this staff with Samantha Meehan is leading the way over to Lindsey her Rand and growth without. Speaking about midfield team's plane against the US prepare for a tough physical battle in the middle of the pets. Roosevelt leads the group in tackles. And interceptions. And for interceptions it's not even close. And Lindsey Graham leads an aerial duels with four point super nine even. With these still spread out among so many individual players. The question now is whether they can bring it all together to get that fourth Sar. They have a tough road ahead the 530 forecast currently gives host country France the highest chance to win. Be sure to follow our World Cup coverage with live in game win probabilities threw out internment. At 538 dot com slash WWC.

