-
Now Playing: Dr. Anthony Fauci on President Donald Trump's pandemic approach | FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: Dr. Anthony Fauci on how the Biden administration will handle the pandemic
-
Now Playing: Dr. Anthony Fauci on the biggest challenges facing the Biden administration
-
Now Playing: Which celebrity would Dr. Anthony Fauci like to publicly get the vaccine?
-
Now Playing: Dr. Anthony Fauci on when the country will get back to normal | FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: Dr. Fauci on life post-vaccine and Biden's approach to the pandemic | FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: Why Georgia isn’t like the other battleground states
-
Now Playing: What makes LeBron James so great | FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: What do 1,200 books about Trump really tell us? | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast
-
Now Playing: What the COVID-19 vaccine means for political battles to come
-
Now Playing: How Trump's pardons compare to other presidents | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast
-
Now Playing: The electoral problems facing Republicans | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast
-
Now Playing: Don't believe anything 2020 exit polls tell you | FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: Why did down-ballot Democrats have such a mediocre showing?
-
Now Playing: Trump is setting a dangerous precedent for American democracy
-
Now Playing: Will Georgia stay blue? | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast
-
Now Playing: What divided the electorate in 2020 | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast