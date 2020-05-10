-
Now Playing: Trump Tests Positive For COVID-19 | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast
-
Now Playing: Who is Kamala Harris?
-
Now Playing: ABC’s Dan Harris talks about his new 'Election Sanity' podcast series
-
Now Playing: Your Voice, Your Vote: The Breakdown - President Trump to be discharged Monday night
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: Press Secretary Kayleigh McEnany tests positive for COVID-19
-
Now Playing: What we know about Trump’s COVID-19 cocktail treatment
-
Now Playing: Concerns over poll worker shortage due to COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Trump's doctors say he has met or exceeded all discharge criteria
-
Now Playing: Should vice presidential debate be cancelled?
-
Now Playing: Mixed reaction over Trump's motorcade
-
Now Playing: Supreme Court starts a new term as Amy Coney Barrett awaits confirmation hearings
-
Now Playing: Concerns over safety of Secret Service after President Trump’s motorcade ride
-
Now Playing: ABC News Live Update: The latest on President Trump’s battle with COVID-19
-
Now Playing: Trump fundraiser attendee speaks out after president's COVID-19 diagnosis
-
Now Playing: Rudy Giuliani updates on Trump's inner circle amid his COVID battle
-
Now Playing: Trump diagnosis upending race for White House
-
Now Playing: President Trump under fire for leaving hospital, waving at supporters
-
Now Playing: Race for the White House upended as campaign status looms
-
Now Playing: What we know about Trump's condition and possible treatment