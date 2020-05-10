Transcript for What we actually know about the president's health l FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast

Hello and welcome to defy authority politics pod cast. I'm Galen through when we last gathered for an emergency podcast on Friday we had limited information about the president's hope at diagnosis. We have a bit more narrow but we still don't have a full picture at the time of our reporting he is hospitalized at Walter Reed medical center where he's been since Friday evening. He's taken experimental treatments and is on steroids we also know that his blood oxygen levels dipped on at least two occasions and that he was given supplemental oxygen. Over the weekend the White House sent conflicting messages about the president's status one more rosy and one more tactic it. On Sunday though one of his doctors said he could be released as soon as today Monday so there's a chance that he could be discharge but I'm listening to this. With just four weeks left in the presidential campaign there are still many unknowns into today we're inviting on a couple guests. To help us get a better understanding of what the president's diagnosis means first we'll speak when emergency room doctor about the president's current health and the prospects going forward. Then we'll speak with a presidential scholar about past presidential illnesses and how effective our politics. It would be to start things off art see her Clinton declared he would. And senior politics Perry bacon junior Paris afternoon. Knee is out today we accurate thus doctor Cragg Spencer he's the director of global health in emergency medicine. At new York presbyterian Columbia University Medical Center. And he's a practicing emergency room doctors here in New York City hello doctor thank you for joining Astor. Thanks for having me on the outside it. We haven't gotten answers to all questions about the president's health but we have some indication. What can we say this. As house passed. You're right it's a little at the little horror to read between the lines because there is conflicting information that's been given out and we know according to you. Press conference yesterday that the information that was given the day before was actually not completely. True were completely repealing it mentioned. They try to whopper on the fact whether that is an oxygen and yesterday it confirmed that he said that there are trying to send. More an upbeat assessment. I'm hoping that that would reflect back on and to the president puts him. I'm what we know right now is that he's received multiple medications that are normally reserved for severe cases of Coke it. That he's receiving for chatter on the monoclonal antibodies. Deborah deaths of the year and Tex and that's his own. We know that he has received oxygen at least on two occasions and one at the White House and then once he was hospitalized. At Walter Reed. I'm other than that. We've been told that his slabs are. Either normal or improving we don't know it was abnormal initially. We were told at his chest X ray findings are as expected. Which I agree to mean is not normal let me be consistent with ether. I'm covic pneumonia or bilateral ground glass. Hazing this season can hasten his BC and chest X rate. And those are kind of more normal findings in -- but certainly not normal at all. Now we don't have a whole lot of information. What are the key questions. That as a doctor you think need to be answered about. The president's health. The key questions that I wouldn't want answered about anyone's health that this was my patient regardless of whether the president I want to know. And if it's ominous tested frequently when was the last time that they were tested negative. That would help us chart the disease course to know where he's at and that is unity 557. Is yet to attend. I'd also wanted to make sure we have that information that we could go back and did that really important contact tracing especially here this is important because in packs and the federal government. I'm I would want to know what the results were the tests X ray is that as an ammonia. Is a consistent with moderate or severe corona virus or Corbett. I want to know the abnormal labs what they were initially is it a proponent reflective. Some lack of oxygen to the heart or is it. Reflective you know kidney damage or liver damage we do know that haven't tested here for example. I can be associated with increasing. Of those numbers. Of some type of damage or inflammation -- kidney to deliver. I would want to know. Rarely is his fever curve and they mentioned that he had had a fever. They also did not mention whether or not he was on any type of medicines to reduce his fever or even if you know you're on aspirin Motrin and Tylenol that can reduce your fever it doesn't mean that if you got rid of them you would have feeder. Adding these are some of the bigger more or questions that would be helpful for me for any patient. To know where they're at the state of their illness and help prognosticate whether things are getting better getting worse. Soon. Claire and her it that's what we know and while we really don't know and so there's some suggestion that this. Case could be severe realities no it's not mine he's out Walter Reed. What did you all meat of how the president's health information was conveyed over the weekend and why we got some such conflicting messages. I mean it was that the information was. Conveyed an end sort of a way that is typical three trump White House. Press conference but was eight what was a typical is that it was a doctor delivering the information so. I'm not doctor I don't covers science issues right. But you're listening to the press conference. Win. And reporters were asking follow up questions about whether or not trump had been on oxygen what his oxygen levels had been how low it gotten. And then more recently what his lung scans looked like. The doctor gave sort of cagey answers now arranged in that a lot of people. Have complicated relationships with doctors and whether or not the doctors not speaking English to them and is speaking kind of medical. Mumbo Jumbo but this seems like on many follow up questions that the doctor was obfuscating and that was a bit. Alarming for people I think the other thing is does the president the United States he's obviously. In addition to the fact that he's present United States he's also a bit of hypochondriac the germ German vogue. He is obviously getting extremely attentive care so frankly I think the media is a bit confused. You know is this the kind of heightened preventative care that you give a president or is this. Are these courses of treatment indication but he does have very serious a very serious. Part unit from. Version of the disease I think that that's what people in the press are struggling with. And what I struggle with is when I read headlines at someone pointed out the Wall Street Journal headline urged the New York Times headline. It is this morning your the other day kind of gave very different reads of the situation one doctor says president is improving. The other. Doctor. Kind of obfuscate information. And I think both of those are potentially fair and it's just a very confusing. Less than ideal situation at the end when the president has. A disease has killed over 200000 Americans. He's working about what we know into kindling that what they set an independent what the White House and doctors have said we know these three effects. Saturday and Sunday that the city sitting president was in the hospital. On nine of those days as you know has been videos and pictures of the president. Speaking of the president we actually have not seen as spontaneously speech since Friday night in event where you know we can has watched him take questions themselves so suggesting he may not be comfortable doing that right now because of militarism is not doing that he's in the hospital Saturday and Sunday. And we know that senators. White House staffers in the president and his wife. All have called it so we know that they in the LC new data at the senate maybe the same sorts of events people. Attended suggested he might have a fairly large cove it outrage around senior officials in the government and that's very words and. Well I think Muriel browser that may near Washington DC sent that this could be one of the largest clusters patents so those are also. Things. Doctor I'm curious Claire present at this two conflicting. Two competing potential role. Stories which is one that the president as being over medicated because he has the president had you know it's kind of darting his own treatment and wants to be super aggressive and the other that he has a very serious case of coated and their four. Doctors haven't been as forthright with that information. Are you able to tell between those two which is the more likely one. It's really hard to say a lot of it is speculation. I would say that he does have. Indications for all of the medications that he's been receiving so far they're breaking down one by one every general monoclonal antibodies. Those are initially well that information at data we have on it which is pretty scant it's more from a press release them from an actual publication. As has been given to non hospitalized patients we have data from just under 300 people. They were not very similar Q the president and Ager ethnic background so it's hard to talk about external generalize ability and whether he had the same expected results. But the results from that press release we're encouraging he was given that initially this seemed to be the first thing that he. The red dust severe. Is another medication doesn't have a lot of good data on it quite frankly made it decreases the length of symptoms that fifteen to eleven days. We haven't seen any indication that it decreases mortality. We know that he was on those 21 and then after what sounds like some concerning decrease in his options saturation below 94%. That's when he decided to start Texan at the zone. You've heard probably a lot of discussion on whether or not this is actually indicated that New England Journal paper that the deaths of NASA's own study is based on. Says that it's really good at reducing mortality for those that are camping front the latest on a ventilator or on oxygen. And that it may actually cause harm in patients who were not on either of those and so. Whether Harry Reid and Hughes did get in his oxygen saturation. Below ninety for me be somewhere in the upper eighties it's hard to say we're reading between lines here that would indicate that he is. That he should receive that medication that could potentially have. An impact but you're right related Q the fact that the Yankees often. Don't always just get the best care's sometimes they get more care which is now with the past. We also note here that mark meadows the chief of staff put out on Saturday at a much more serious picture the president's health. Saying that. You know yet how severe symptoms and that the next 48 hours would be critical after the doctors sat. Trump's doctors themselves and he's doing well and you know improving. Perry why would the White House intentionally put out two very different mariners in two. The media sphere I suspect they didn't do it intentional so I think it's hard to discuss the answer that question without. And any question might be like. Mark meadows was not known as the mode most reliable narrator of events before this to be candid about it. Charles doctors I didn't know that in a doctor was or Friday or for credits this weekend and I'm not sure. I would be hesitant to describe any ten of broad tactics to this be Yond. Maybe they're not trying to be overly candid about his. His diagnosis so I just that is a because it is a much more than that. I'd love to ask the doctor question about the course of this disease so so mark meadows who is not a doctor. Set the next 48 hours are going to be critical Accenture is true but also you know what I my understating its disease is it has ups and downs. And empty as were recording the white house press corps is being told to go to Walter Reed medical centers we're not really sure what's happening right now. But my question is. What is kind of the general expected course for this disease. For some of the president's age and potential health risks. There are really good question so we know that someone anyone that's in their seventies as at a higher risk of mortality somewhere between three and 5%. We know that men have nearly double the risk of mortality in it appears to be related commitments immune systems. We know that those with the obesity or other underlying risk factors. I'm have an increased risk of severe outcomes from this disease when you put all that together. A 74 year old man was hospitalized but appears to be severe coping with underlying whom were bitter needs. And a man. Their risk is it's substantially high really high. Now in terms of the disease course you're right there are these ups and downs I think all of us that are taking care covered patients have seen you know a nine year old who has tested positive in for days. Has been completely fine without a Stifel. And have seen for your fifty your role to come in and rapidly to compensate the span of a couple of hours requiring invasive mechanical ventilation equipment until later. It's very fickle it's often ferocious it's really part two part massacre at exactly who was unity compensate. But as you get older as he had more a more communities that likely at significantly significantly increases so I would be concerned I would be concerned with all. If I had occasion like this to follow their risk factors that the likelihood. Of severe illness even now when things appear to be getting better this open. The president of course. Is it in the final months. A presidential campaign. You mentioned doctor that this is a disease that can have ups and downs and it's hard to order to really charter. Based on even just a person's age or health already. What kinds of things can we expect on a base level for the president to experience going forward as you know seem. Moves potentially back into her presidential campaign. What we found is that patients that have Kobe especially those that are hospitalized don't just bounce back to normal a few days later. There's been some studies one coming out of room showing that. 87% of people months after they were discharged from the hospital continue to have ongoing symptoms and over 50% of them had three symptoms we're talking about. I'm going difficulty breathing trips he. Other issues that we're seeing with a whole subset of patients that are now known as long haulers are who suffer from long cocaine. The majority that time with illness is viral illnesses things like the flu you may feel sick for awhile but generally within a few weeks you back to normal. There is take it up in the July from the CDC showing facts a big chunk of people up to a third of people who have covad. We're not back to their baseline at two to three weeks. This was even true. And that younger age group the eighteen to 34 year old set had no other underlying medical history. We've been hearing a lot more research has been a lot more coming out patient let me search looking out. Long who bid long term neurological impacts long term pulmonary impacts we've seen this with previous corona viruses including SARS original and murderers. So the likelihood is that the majority of patients. Especially after hospitalization. We'll continue to have some ongoing symptoms. A whole host of them are possible but things that fatigue difficulty breathing animals we do you know that this impacts everyone from twenty year old threat mild disease. 280 year olds that mechanically ventilated. If you were sicker the likelihood that your have in a more severe longer term impact seems to be yes. Could you give us some sense of how long you'd expect to be off the can't try. And I really don't know right in the campaign trail right now comedian and behind using camera so. Is it's it's really hard to say. Without knowing again. The full history of his disease and where is that Nat and again what's gonna happen in the next few days if he's discharged. Whether he had his candidacy some patents illness it's hard to say. In the media is that we've seen from the president of the past few days he was speaking full sentences I'm if I were to assess assess as efficient which I normally do. He's not on oxygen speaking full sentences. Maybe doesn't seem bigger as normal but it's really again artery and that's. Those are encouraging. In a sense right we know that he's not on oxygen we know that he's not at you know he's walking around these are all good clinical diagnostic indicators but look at this today. And maybe it's getting better we all hope that he's getting better but its heart really protect but the long term impact of this is going to be the next few weeks or few months. Yet Clara and her kind of listening to this and you know what we can expect over the coming month how we see this shaping. The presidential campaign right we are. Movie Election Day is four weeks from tomorrow this is generally considered a final stretch does that shape our thinking about aids. I think that at this point I am the number of people who have tested positive with it in. The highest levels of government I think is quite alarming and I also think it was shuffle back to. The city of Cleveland Smith said that eleven people had tested positive for cope it related to the presidential debate preparations. You know yesterday trump went out in here is enclosed vehicles with a mask on with Secret Service personnel obviously he's contagious I mean. You know the Press Secretary just tested positive for Kobe she has obviously been speaking to reporters. Without a mask had captured the distance and I'm capture her interactions with reporters with a mask on or off. But frankly I think a lot. What we're seeing now is just. People are infected people who are involved in the campaign people are about the deed White House operations. I think a lot of things will probably be news digital dispute Yassin in the Supreme Court confirmation hearings were thinking I'll act up. We're gonna start seeing Wi party started seeing. Ads in swing states basically. Wrote. Playing at the Covert stuff more than it was already I mean but at this point I think a lot of people disappear. There's a lot of people infected with that's right now and that seems to be. Quite troubling I think that's frankly making. The media paid a lot more attention to Biden and by its test results and and it kind of poking at the I'm campaign to say to zip cope with this vehicle but does it Coca please tell us please give us about the every day that seems to be. To the big questions I think you know the last two big events of the campaign that the reed the events are the vice president of aids. And the two presidential debates those matter more than any kind of campaign Angel I guess the question would be. You sound like tents and Harris are gonna go before and after debate in person in this week's events that's that's a big off the campaign. Maybe one that health experts probably would not be supportive but I think that what's going ahead. Big question is like this trial years assuming he. Get that a hospital incident not assuming he gets a hospital he has his health it was back to normal. Is it does he has been those two debates is that the Nixon. They give in the campaigns. In we have some early at some polls coming out the last few days. I don't think any of them of enough Friday to Saturday and Sunday he just included three days in the hospital but I do. I do have my core question which is like. People's views about Donald Trump or theories sit here. The polls released on Sunday we're not that different than other polls before. Biden with a seven to eight point lead in general so I actually think this is an important event that actually may still not be. Re re creating the kind of electoral sipped and expecting this world were seen so far it's not clear a lot of voters. Are going to move away from trouble because of this or move toward buying because of this are being curious if that happens but it annexing NASA's and it will be that elect early shift. Yeah I mean it's worth sank following up on because we talked about this last Friday there was some sense that Boris Johnson. Got an increase in his approval ratings because of sympathy when he was diagnosed with Covert and hospitalized. We saw a Reuters poll where 65% of American such crop would not have been affected infected if you were more careful and an ABC poll where 72%. Sad that trump has not taken the risk of contracting cove it. Seriously enough and we eat we already know that cove it according to the Kaiser Family Foundation polling is the second most important issue for voters perhaps this makes it even more important. And we know from 530 its own polling averages. That you know 66% of Americans are concerned. Very or somewhat concerned about contracting the virus and trust approval on that issue is negative sixteen net so you know Kolb would be coming. A you know the biggest issue of the campaign again potentially is is probably not great. But I want to ask doctor Perry you mentioned the vice presidential debate which includes art that's obviously and Claire you mentioned in the process asking about bargains test results. We know that polls. Patents and I didn't have been in contact we have the president over the past week or so. What would you say about their campaigning going. I think they need to take the same precautions as everybody else I think that we need to assume without knowing the actual course. Either the president's illness or. Who were exposed whom and why we have in our an increasing number of people in the and that orbit that are positive without knowing any details of that and that I should add here that I think it's. It's completely reprehensible that the contact tracing has not been done in the way that it should have done without knowing the details of that I would expect both. The vice president and but both for us president vice president pence a Vice President Biden you. Q do treat us with caution. And in I know that they've been releasing their negative results as of last night that's great. That does not mean that either person is out of the woods but we do know that people. Can't potentially test positive. Much later in the course we know that the majority of people are gonna test positive by seven or eight days out after an exposure. But there's still a subset of people even if exposed even if ultimately will develop Corbett well sold that's night that that points I think. Everyone that was at whatever events whether it's in the Rose Garden weather is at the white house on Saturday. Everyone needs to take. The right precautions because as you pointed out if they're sick they could be asymptomatic think he'd be spreading it other people and I think we've already had enough people in this government that it. And in fact that's. You've given Americans use about Ohio trump approached the corona virus balls on a national level had. On a personal level. Oh top. I want to ask the question how did this happen because you know of course the White House that they test everyone who comes into contact with the president. On they said they were testing the president regularly. How do we have this. You know what seems to be our pretty deep spread and the highest level of government. I think the question is how did not happen earlier rank. Thank there was flouting of mass views tense very early on by this administration. We don't know what the actual testing protocol was as bad reports that there was not this was not taken seriously within. The White House it's surprising that it's taken this long. But what we have learned about Covert over the past few months is that there are these super spreader fronts right there are people who for whatever reason it they have more viral load. There's something about then that makes them a better. Better projector better Scherer or shatter this virus that results and a bunch of people being infected. They spend. If discussion or on this kind of 8020 rule for a 20% of the people are responsible for 80% of infections. And some people when they're sick may not infect anybody else but some people may in fact many others. It sounds like what happened here is there's probably one common event where all of these people were exposed they're not masks they were not social distancing or not. Really the basic practices that we've known since day one could prevent the spread of this so again for me it's not at all surprising what's more surprising is that it. Took this long. I ask about. What we know what what emergency rooms are like in. Places across America now in early October verses you know march April may when we knew less about the disease. New York is obvious seems a slight resurgence that swing state Wisconsin is seen. Quite an uptick in cases and I am curious about four. For everyday Americans who aren't the president who are getting whether or not there. How severe disease he's getting kind of full battery and we don't know anything about that I am curious if you go into emergency today in October with severe case Kobe. What do we know that we didn't know then what do we do that we didn't do then. What's what we learned the past few months. We've learned quite a bet even before we had any of these medications that that helped with symptoms are helped with mortality. We were learning a lot more about how we treat especially that initial stage severe Corbett a part of recklessness or low oxygen. And initially we were putting people on detonators. Pretty a pretty rapidly pretty frequently because. Before that if anyone came into the entrance to department with an oxygen saturation of 60% regardless a popular. You'd put him on offense that you're very concerned about their oxygen nation status and the likelihood that data to compensate. Even more even even quicker. Right now are thinking of other modalities how we use high flow oxygen or other oxygen delivery devices. For owning so turning people over on to their Alley a tough area to different part of that long. Has seen to be quite beneficial in helping reduce the oxygen demand or them that likelihood. For ventilation. As I mentioned we do have some medications that the most impact when one has been spirits and very cheap. Extremely. Available all over the world medication we've had for decades that seemed to decreased mortality pretty significant mean. In those that are sick as he differently that are on oxygen. And we're just learning more about the disease process. Itself initially we were really concerned that was creating blood clot follow over which it has but it's not something we're seeing as much as we initially worried about. In March when we started seeing patients we side. Lab results come back that we don't know exactly how to interpret we saw patients with vital signs that did not release team. To jive with their clinical presentation. After the span of a week or two weeks we got really good. At understanding this disease process in the past five or six months and months we've learned a lot more about how to treat patients initially. And long term to decrease that risk of mortality and it's wrong. It's been awhile since we've talked just we aren't ports this virus in the United States and were handling it how arduous task. Right now are not a good spot in and so we have. Over the past few weeks we've had increasing number of cases the seven day average of cases has over 40000. And that's a huge number of cases for us going into the fall and winter when we expect transmission to increase as people go indoors. You know earlier this year we had dipped down to around 20000 cases before we shot back up to over 60000 cases never get back down. But we we really slowdown in the high 30000. In the low forty thousands and we're going back up. You know yeah we're getting better at treating us and the likely until back from this is probably lower torso having hundreds and hundreds and hundreds of people died. Every single day from a disease that's largely preventable if we do you. The right things wash your hands Wareham mass socially distance don't go in Q indoor poorly ventilated places. There's a reason we have the highest number of cases and the highest number of deaths in the world. We have not taking this hears me. Holistic thinking from the federal government. Since day one we've undermined. And under prepared for how bad this could be. And we party had turned 9000 people die there's likely to be many more in the next couple months it's going to continue to be even after we have a vaccine. It is gonna take a huge logistical lift to get a vaccine and the arm and every Americans and even then it's not a panacea it's not a magic bullet. This is something that remedial and live. For quite awhile because we didn't deal with it well for him from him I do hope that. Not super optimistic but I hope that people come out of this realize that like it's not just. Prodi's people at the supermarket that are getting that's you know people that work maybe not as concerned earlier on because it was. Impacting populations that maybe they were part of it didn't necessarily have as much concern for but the fact that it had the president United States and basically what appears to be the whole west wing. Means it can impact everybody. And not everyone including 30000 people that are hospitalized right now with whom it. Are gonna get access the same high quality care as the president are going to be able team you know called to CEO average on Iran. TK compassionate use. Atlanta bodies like. This this is a problem that impacts every single person in this country whether you've had gotten sick or lost someone yourself. It will continue to do so for months and I hope I hope I hope my hope that whatever comes out of this is a peoples are seeking answers. Her thanks a lot doctor well we've. Thanks much appreciated doctor Craig Spencer is the director of global health in emergency medicine at new York presbyterian Columbia University Medical Center. The country has a long history of presidents suffering from a variety of illnesses and of administration's working to keep that information from the public. From Kennedy Taft you are and of course Woodrow Wilson who was infected by one of the last major global and annexed in 1990. So Uranus to try to put this moment in historical context. Is professor Lar brown she's a political scientist and director of the graduate school of political management. At The George Washington University welcome. It's great to be with you. So before we get in to. Saw him on the historical examples I want to talk about the laws and procedures in place currently. In the event that the president were to take a turn for the ports we just doctorate doctor and it looks like he's getting better and beaver while the discharged sooner or read a time for listening to this podcast. But as is a disease that kind of fluctuates and and I think there are some questions about. What might happen in the event that the president is too sick to do his job so what would cap. Well so. There are sort of two sides to it's right there is the government side which is governed either by twenty. Amendment the constitution. If there is that there needs to be its session. Or at the 25 amendments that constitution. Which. Contemplates. And looks at the possibility that presidential incapacity should. Meaning that they are not able to fill the duties of the office so in this instance we could imagine. And you were the president put on them later. Working going to have some reform of sedation. We he would likely see no need. For the president to transfer. Authorities. His office to the vice president. What practice that you. Shannon's have these laws been. Applied to in the past. Well also hit 25 amendment has been used. In modern era so why I don't see frequently. It hats and used regularly. Call. That's right because our friend and half and older men and older men certainly require colonoscopy. As to all Americans I think past the ages fifty so we if you yeah parties. So we have seen that I'm presidents when you're going to be put under for that procedure. They shine. Essentially paper that it's. Written. That transfers those authority's vice president mean some haze. I'm. It's surprising because that can is so recent the constitution. There was and not to similar procedure. That was handled. Between president Garfield. When he was shot and ill. And actually Chester Arthur who was his vice president. And ETE. Oh. You know I think this at this point seems farfetched especially seeing the president out and about in his car. Doing videos but. Claire and Perry part of a political implications of the president in a situation and where. It's questionable whether or not Dayton to their drop I mean especially thirty days away from an election. I think I think that's. Historical thing to remember is raking in. Never actually signed documents enacting the Toney Fifth Amendment when he was shot which I think is. An alarming historical fact in retrospect. And one that I actually a test hold some relevance for this for this current administration I think that trump. In particular would be very hesitant to enact the 25 amendment's doing everything we know sort of peculiarities. And I will say that I I think that there are some nervousness about. You know what happens if there needs to he sort of she did she was technically. Occupying opposite president because there has always been such. Eighty elastic relationship with the truth from the trump White House. Ends I think that's what's making a lot of people nervous I don't know pair woody and. It's it's trumps health its worst of the problem because he is not mostly want you is not the kind of person who would voluntarily. In bogus when into the movement the right thing to do. He wants to hold our I don't know that he and he trusts pins and or anybody to have to give up our also. If the cabinet is deciding whether to book we've implemented of them and again I'm not confident in this group because. You know that this the last four years has seen trial. Pushed up people in the cabinet who might have more devotion to the country their jobs their agency to people who are much moral loyal to him. And so in this since you have another question about do we had a camp near that would actually think that there would think young sort of loyalty to trop since they were in many ways picked. For loyalty to drop. I'm curious Perry. We saw those images and videos coming out from the White House over the weekend. But what do you make of them what role did they play in the politics of this administration. The presentation. I get to get us all on Twitter now miss Johnson's senator Lindsey Graham said he had a phone call with trump and trump seems to be coherent to the discuss the Supreme Court nominations so. There's definitely an effort to make it seem as if the president is sicker right now but are not doing well at the hospital but still able to do his job. Able to lead the country so. I have a hard time as being like on its winds gave Mike Pence to be president you know based on her acting president based on where we are now there's there's an effort to suggest the president is in command. In acting as natural and some little I would expect that to be. I would not expected so the reds it will really be process in which the -- from he's in command we're nervous about him I think they're going to try to so. Unit is knowing this group. I think they would try to like some rest and terrorism the last all possible it is helping we have a lot of brazen about where his health is that you really trusts right now. And it seems like. From a historical perspective. That's not necessarily a rarity in a White House. Is that correct. Professor what kinds of history is there are. Presidents downplaying. Illnesses. Well there are many examples I mean most presidents were now I think. By some accounts more than half up the presidents have had pretty significant. Health issues. That they had to deal at that meeting whether we're talking about. John F. Kennedy and Addison's disease which was never admit it and on when he's and she was treated with. Lots of different matters friends and at the time. Or whether we're talking about you know at the stroke that really disable. Woodrow Wilson in the last year of his presidency. And T is. Or wife really took over the duties. The office. So presidential ops he's geisha and our round presidential Howell. Is in fact quite. I don't think normal. Is to be expected. What how'd you presidents get away with S and is it. West's possible in the modern era. Let me you don't wave it partly because. I'm doctors. You know have a relationship to their patient. And they have a relationship to protect that patient's confidentiality. And they are most interest is in essentially the outcomes for their patience. I mean. They're not necessarily. There thinking about. And governance or elections are what it may mean for discharging the duties the office I'm so. There is this way in which. I'm the medical professionals around the precedents are able to be co op Ed. And then essentially served dean the president's help means rather then the country's public needs. I wonder how much our norms have shifted since have shifted in the lastly let's aid. Thirty years about what the public you know. Wants and feels they are entitled to know about the president's how click perhaps you can take the situation. I think Jason of the professors take like the Reagan situation vs Kennedy in his long term. Illnesses and was there a difference in. Entitlement of information to the public. Well picking you know we can all act. Watergate. Have been and a sit dictating factor in the public. Essentially crying for more transparency from the president's. I mean we can certainly look at all of the policies that were passed in the sunshine on to trying to open up a sense of government. And stop this kind of presidential. Image may key. But I would also argued that image making with the onset television. Has in some ways grown. Rather the anti current east. As a result kind of these laws now it just seems that. Presidents have to go to greater length. Time too high those things that they're not interest. In talking. Mean we can just saying even though this is not health. What we've seen with regard to president trop this tax. Race the releasing a tax returns. Was not. And something that really mattered until recently and then it has be calm apart at the contemporary presidency. And now because president trump. Says he do it at that never did it became you know a certain institutional fight it crossed the richest. And I think with regard to presidential health Macy. Not dissimilar. And kinds of acts he no desire for transparency. An issue. For the president around their privacy. And greater. And essentially work on behalf of those around the president to try to keep things hidden from the public which. Only recently T increases the overall trust in not just the individual president but the institution and government. When you look back odd history is there a particular example that steele's most relevant to this situation we're in right now. I think. Woodrow Wilson because in particular he was stricken with the Spanish flatow. Comes to mind is that is that a similar situation what happened because he got the flu or are their others. Well we actually and I because we're minutes of action I think more out frank Roosevelt's 1944. Campaign and how are really true release she lives. During the campaign here and how much. What is hidden from the pop mean part of why. He didn't take on do you. And had to do with the fact that they needed to keep him in the White House needed to keep. He then in a Rose Garden strategy. So that she is poor Howell and his really think he and harder. You know condition and wasn't. It are obvious to pop. What are our. Well he was shot and you with us there's an assassination attempt. By a disgruntled office seeker. Who really want to happen appointment in the administration he had an actor Kirk you know for months trying to an appointment art feel. And did not appoint him an evening. In one day. The third train station in Washington are just now actually location wrong. Basically this man approached him and shot our field and Garfield. Probably would've survived. With all sorts. Really awful kinds of treatment. And that created blood poisoning and other infections that he eventually. Died for. But he was shot in July he did not die until September. So there was about eighteen days we're she was. Linger Eaton and the public was a wean. Sort of news out. And it was a very kind of fraught time because. Certainly I'm Chester Arthur was not interested in kind of assuming powers of the presidency he felt. There were RT tensions within the Republican Party and they are from different factions. Of the party. And she didn't want to be seen he was kind of use are being the powers of the office. But at the same time. There were. Questions about what should be done congress was out of session. And people were really divided over and should Arthur assume the powers of the presidency where she. These be temporary. And should this essentially goes back to Garfield were he to recover. What happened what. I mean of course he didn't recover but what happened during those ADT's was running the country. Yeah I mean so what happened is very little happened because congress without its passion because this was an earlier time. And when congress can in that fashion in September. There was no decision about what was done on September 18 car field passed away. Archer was not worried the next. An eye out just opt out that historically speaking we have had a candidate. Who passed away. After the election before the Electoral College now. That was or discreetly. Out heat lost the eighteenth and each election to Ulysses S. Grant. But. He cut if he passed away he is Electoral College votes which. Which there are 66. Was essentially they were scattered across. And the part. So it is interest gene because. Sort of the decision in and the issue about who wins who loses. Also would determine. And greatly whether or not there were problems. In kind of time. Our Walt thank you so much professor we really appreciate. Certain. Barbara and as a political scientist and director of the graduate school of political management at the George Washington university. And also faced Claire and Perry. The my name is due to injury Tony challenges in the virtual control room Claire Betty Gary Curtis is an audio editing you can get in touch. Emailing us at pod cast at 530 dot com you can also of course we'd announcement any questions or comments. If your fan of the show leave as a reading a review apple podcast store or tell someone about us. Thanks for listening and Wilson's. And are. And.

