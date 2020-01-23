Transcript for Is our primary system democratic?

How democratic is the American. While it's a complicated question. On one hand our system is very participatory. For the most part if Americans want a say in who their presidential candidates will be. They can cast a ballot at the polls. But there's more to a well functioning democracy than whether or not people have the opportunity to vote. You have to think about whether or not that system is reflected in the public's preferences brought. Here are some things to consider. And just for fun let's pretend that instead of fighting over who should lead the party's Americans are having a heated debate. About which dog breed is the cuteness. One of the hallmarks of our primary system is that we privilege of voters in early states such as Iowa and New Hampshire. Their preferences are amplified by the media and go into effect races throughout the rest in the country. So one issuing in any case. The nominee is essentially decided before voters in many states even have the opportunity to cast about. Another reason primaries and caucuses may not doing great job of reflecting the public's preference is because turnout could be low or skewed towards a certain segment of the population. So if the people showing up to the polls or super partisan or driven by one issue more than the rest of the general public. It's not going to reflect a public can sense. A third challenge is what happens when a lot of candidates run for parties. And this is something increasingly seeing an act. The challenge here is that it could result in a fractional candidate winning the nomination he. And that's because you don't necessarily have to have a majority of support in order to win a party's nomination. All you have to have is the most votes. In general so our modern primary system is maybe not as democratic as it could be so why. Well this is not just academic exercise. We could change it if we want it. The modern primary system is not in the constitution he was only created in the wheat sixties and early seventies. So it's fair to wonder if there's a better way to do things. After all no less is at stake than who will die to lead the free world. If you like this video be sure to subscribe to the 530 YouTube channel and also go check out the identity politics podcast. Where will also exploring the US primaries.

