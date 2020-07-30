A Republican congressman who might not vote for Trump | FiveThirtyEight

More
Congressman Will Hurd of Texas spoke with the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast about who he’ll vote for in November, what he thinks of the U.S. COVID response and more.
27:01 | 07/30/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for A Republican congressman who might not vote for Trump | FiveThirtyEight

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"27:01","description":"Congressman Will Hurd of Texas spoke with the FiveThirtyEight Politics podcast about who he’ll vote for in November, what he thinks of the U.S. COVID response and more.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/fivethirtyeight","id":"72088807","title":"A Republican congressman who might not vote for Trump | FiveThirtyEight","url":"/fivethirtyeight/video/republican-congressman-vote-trump-fivethirtyeight-72088807"}