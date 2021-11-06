Transcript for How same-sex marriage broke through partisan politics | FiveThirtyEight

I'm not for gay marriage. I think marriage is sacred institution between a man and a woman. I believe. Bad marriage it it's. Not just eight bond but a sacred bond between a man and a woman. I have had. Occasion in my life to defend marriage. The news they were gay marriage. No Barack Obama nor I support. Redefining. From a from a civil side what constitutes marriage we do not support that at a certain point I've just concluded that. For me personally. It is important for me to go ahead and a farm. That. I think same sex couples should be able to get there. Like being a racial religious tribal or ethnic minority. Being LG BT does not make you less human. And that is why gay right. It's our human rights and human rights are gay rights I am absolutely comfortable. With the fact that. Men marrying men women marrying women and heterosexual men and women are in time of the same exact rights. Hello and welcome to factored it politics podcast ideal. If that opening montage sounded like a whirlwind that's because that's what the political fight over same sex marriage sometimes felt like. Over the span of twenty fine years the idea what from unimaginable. And not seriously considered to settled law. Within about just a decade it went from one of the most high pitched culture war issues in the country. To something that politicians and activists hardly even talking. The data behind that we shared history. At the beginning of the millennium about two thirds of Americans opposed same sex marriage an effort support. Today those numbers have exactly flat 70% of Americans now support it. With Republicans showing majority support for the first time in Dallas history just last month. For folks like us who study public opinion and have watched for decades as culture war issues like. Gun control and abortion have continued to closely divided Americans. The trajectory over the fight overseeing sex marriage stands out. I'd we see such relatively swift change. Why won't politics and public opinion so ultimately malleable. And what cannot tell us about today's culture wars such Eisenberg new book the engagement America's quarter century struggle over same sex marriage. Addresses some of those questions. And I invited him on to today's show to talk about it. Welcome such. Thank scale perhaps not mere. Sasha is also a national political reporter and the author of three previous box. And of course I should mention it is also pride months are cheaters too but you celebrate. Sasha you spent about the year's ratings and before that you also wrote extensively about how politicians reach and we campaigns. Would you agree reared by free Maynard the debate over same sex marriage stands apart from other social issues in its trajectory. Yeah you know as one thinks drew me this object at first had the idea for this ten years ago in 2011 when I was writing a book called the victory lap which was. About the science of political campaigns spend a lot of time that you're talking to pollsters are people who doubt with. Political attitudes in some form or another and they would. Often recover in the same point to me which is that they had never seen movement on the single issue like the it's seen it even to that went on same sex marriage. Nobody in a really good explanation why that's so and we'll get into your back but Tom you know eight. Eventually that the political and legal changes caught up with the shift in public a pain but. It was pretty clear already won the things that define this was at that point it was 45 percentage points a year. Moving in favor of same sex marriage and then obviously you know. Starting in in 2012. You get the answer his rapid. Acceleration of state laws changing vote of political and the legal process season. And political meets following. So let's get right into written why did that happen written edited why don't we see public opinion shifting as you set for a price points annually. So you know a big part of it is that there's been a huge. Generational split on this issue and waited there has not been as you suggest on on guns or abortion or some other. Serve hot button cultural issues. It's been pretty consistent not just with marriage but basically any. LG BT rights issue going back decades it you know with in subgroups. Younger generations yet younger Latinos are more liberal little Latino young evangelicals are more liberal than older even evangelicals. Across racial gender ethnic lines so one part of it is just like simply churn in the population it. You know at this point returns can be turned eighteen there's at 85% chance avenue. New. Pro gay marriage are being created every time answering Yangtze dies you you know at a decent chance that it. An opponent of same sex marriage just like the electorate. That some are. Other parties clearly. Exposure to people who are gay lesbian and that is bin. Consistently again not just on marriage from other gay rights issues often in social scientists have measured. You know one of the best predictors. Liberal attitudes is precisely how people and answer in its numbers on the polling question. Do you know somebody or give a friend coworker or family members openly gay or lesbian which people and asking I think since early eighty's. You know. One thing that we think a lot about on this podcasts is kind of the chicken already actively over public opinion. Like to what it sent our politicians bound by public opinion and most accurate way. And add to what extent do they themselves shape public opinion. In the case of same sex marriage while politicians you know molding opinion or reacting to. Almost always reacting to a and you know I think there you know John Zollars book on on public opinion. He has suggested that the leak cues are particularly. Hoard and in places where. Individual opinion is not that wall formed. And you know one thing about the marriage debate. Starting you know when it went when gay nurture emerged as a political issue in the 1990s which were my book starts the it was sort easily passable you know I mean I think. You know they're not many people are more than a degree or two of separation away from somebody who was married marriage is an incredibly familiar concept children understand it. You know. Certainly that they're. Are our Anderson homosexuality is change but I think the basic idea I've should demand deal ordinary man is not. It kind of complex technical question like you know on the which of the residual troop force in Afghanistan or. Should the top marginal tax creepy you know 39 or 36% or so we have act one billion dollars of infrastructure spending four billion dollars of infrastructure and we can imagine. A leak Hughes party cues are really important to people because how the how would they. Kind of come up with a position on this I think there's you know relatively easy for people form opinions and it turned out be relatively easy for them to change it. As a result politicians were not sir if significant drivers. Opinion change on this. Yeah I mean you mentioned that in part it was familiarity with gay or lesbian people. But you know of course diligent people have existed forever so what was it during this period of time. That kind of caused public opinion to change and really out piece. Policy. It's one thing that differentiates us is if as you compare to other social movements for civil rights causes is that. Individuals controlled the conditions under which day. Acknowledged disclose announced that they are gay or lesbian or for that matter transgender starting in 1970s. You know there is an active push for for. People to come out om and and eat what we see now in hindsight is it that's not just import as a matter Mercer itself. Naturalization and mom and and her personal honesty. But it ends up being me you know. Kind of affected as a political tactic in that as you know social scientist called contact theory but it's. I don't think you need jargon to serve understanding. The idea that people are exposed to. Other people start to understand what. It's important than what motivates them in their underlying humanity in and gay people will want resumes are evenly distributed across the population and they are born to street people almost by definition. I'm in sew. The you know the whereas. You know residential segregation is self perpetuating an away 08 people are born into straight households and that. Probably forces certainty or celery certain type. Contact within families and neighborhoods in communities that might not happen around issues. Racial ethnic religious identity where are. It is less likely that all of a sudden you're gonna realize that your neighbor is Catholic African American or something and so. So I think thickness as her public agency of coming out. Particularly when the people who are coming out are. Distributed throughout the population. Bomb packed towards a to a remarkable and you know from the. Rarity and then eventually change. I think today. We think today if you make an issue partisan it was so polarized the country that you can essentially fighting to a 5050 draw. And that seems to be what has happened Q a bunch of the most high profile culture warrior issues I mention guns and abortion. At the beginning I mean really it's been for decades prosperous some of these issues. Buying it obviously you know kind of regardless of how quickly things befall. Why did Republicans lose this debate because. In certain elections particularly as we also a 2004. You know this was a highly partisan polarized issue that Republicans work campaigning on like. Why couldn't they keep people eating their corner in the 5015 rock kind of way. That that we think. Yes it's a quick question coming tactics the curfew things you know one. Some it is obviously the percentage of population that are obvious is that a contact is growing and it's and it's crossing partisan lines. Com the other part of it is is that you know I think the rhetorical. This for a messaging that was available to. Anti gay marriage. Activists and politicians. Really declined after Massachusetts legalized since expires in 2004. Here there there had been. This. Incredibly effective probably. Messaging about what would calm after this huge shift in sort of our our social organization and our culture. Yeah really apocalyptic stuff like this will be the end of western civilization. In out. Rick Santorum compared that that Massachusetts supreme judicial court decisions 10911. And it was possible that context to predicted if if we change this. And any number of sort of crises are tragedies will befall individuals communities in the country. And then gay people get married and even though strongest opponents of same sex marriage. Have trouble coming up with anything it even begins to approximate their worst case scenario and I think in a lot of what was motivating this was status quo bias. For people beforehand hands. I think opponents of this. Started lost Mac and had to come up another argument frankly work. In the electoral context coming up us up this practically persuade seven and when he got tested in court date they basically got laughed at or by judges. As as not real rationales I think political elites. Sense that I think Republican politicians backed away from making. Arguments against same sex marriage even if I'm when they were opposed to same sex marriage very few of them or strike about it. A couple of things all all note you know I mean some of the movement we've seen has been since the Supreme Court. Opinion. Annenberg challenge in the summer when he fifteen. And I think it is if it's important to note it you know Republican a leads have nots. Basically written letter back. You know we we are one little SoundBite where he says you know I accept this the Supreme Court has ruled it's one that few things he said about. Game they're sort out the campaign. The you know act as an incredible gift for demagoguing sort of identity differences and he did not make this. Central to its her identity of the Republican Party in the last five years I think it's possible imagine a counter factual Roddy he Gator Ted Cruz as a Republican nominee. And you know. Maybe. It's at critical race theory right now were you know on year five. Activist judges forced gay marriage down the throats. You know. Red state Americans and and that it would start to polarize. On on partisan lines as a result of that. Do you think it really is. And if that. That simple in a way of that. Actual. Politician themselves rhetoric from verses another Republican who becomes president in 2016 kind of determines that trajectory what why didn't we see page. Legal and moral backlash to the 2015 decision. Apart from just truck because repeated of course. The backlash to recreate classic decades now and Europe crossed many different kinds if politicians and you know even when. Brooke but regardless of whether Republicans or Democrats are an office. Yes I can't think one thing lies that the implementation of this was pretty he's aiming you know. The eagle accident you know before -- the most famous example of backlash to a liberal court decision which was which was brown V board. And part of it wise the backlash was to the decision itself. On events other that lies at the implementation was frankly difficult and necessarily. Axed the bird and on to. State local governments to figure out how to actually do this at the school level and lower. We're almost seven years after brown V board and basically we haven't figured out how to desegregate schools. You know one thing about about. Certainly the the efforts at racial desegregation. Racial equality act act gender equality. The property rights in the vote that took place in up to a hundred years ago. I do get one thing was important was it there was a kind of material. Scarcity issue in outfit that people it was not just a contest over. Over sort of public values over equality justice. Liberty. Freedom decency stuff like that it wise. You know men had to give something up to give it to give property rights to women white people had to concede things. To desegregate institutions for African Americans. I think versions of the same thing I played out on on immigration line. Line. Disability rights. And one of the things that was notable about marriage was that the public debate was the Ers especially early on Wayne we are debating. Are we ready to change this institution but once you change the institution. The coalition of people who were affected by it was Tony. And that's because you know that there were. Folks on the right. Of this debate had trouble finding people who could clean any sort of real. Real injury to weigh and you know while the kind of coalition of people who consider themselves advantaged by the move towards him taxpayers not just couples. Who were able to get married right you know. Younger gays or lesbians who now could or aspire to merit or construct their lives around at their families their commute their employers who lights the the I stability of this is wrote that announcements on the sort of that partisan polarization is bats. There was a major movement. Significant Republican donors. Starting in in twenty tan. I ran it in the book about Paul singers. Hedge fund donor New York who's one of you know. Sort of Paul Ryan's style conservative down the line on every issue except he found out the dishonest guy. Hand. It made him on major donor to two marriage causes he recruited a bunch of other. Wall Street conservative Wall Street donors. To back him. And you know what became clear when the speaker came up before the New York State Legislature for about was they have figured out how to you. Convince Republican elected officials that they would have their back if they voted this way. And I think something similar sort of message has been sense. From. Parts of the donor class. Throughout Republican politics which it is that they are it is. I you know significant financial backing for earth for sort of pro gay Republicans and I think that that. You know is a even when Republicans for once and over 50% among voters and the mystery that within the sort of Republican financial world it day com. That there was support it and isn't going. All the way back to 1989. Andrew Sullivan wrote a column in the new republic title here comes the groom a conservative case for game airs. And of course there is some kind of underlying conservative argument here which is about you know traditional and about fifty people were kind of scene as. A little bit like you're certainly outside of society's norms. For decades are saying like hey we want to take part in this relatively conservative institution. I kind of the same time that liberals are. Starting to reject the idea. You know feminist framing around marriages. That it subjects women to the patriarchy. Younger people are getting married. At you know lower rates and leader having fewer children. You know is there are part of this I wondered in reading your book that is really like part of the success comes from this having a conservative appeal. Yeah I mean you know I I think it is notable that that that. Serve downing gay rights issues of the last few decades of turning to. Acceptance and a marriage in the military which arguably the two you know most significant conservative institutions and American life. As you note they are institutions that basically tied the 1990s. Straight people did not want to be part of the more. In ways that they once you still and you know NN are also. Institutions that often demand more of error error members are participants than they give back in benefits and I do think that the underlying construed as a hot take on marriage. GAAP. Be the underlie conservatism of this. I think made it I don't think it was or read by the electorate taxes. It's in scant as conservative because they're broke down on and left right lines but I do think the messaging. You know they eat we see a messaging ship as torched 2012 where campaigns pro gay American answer to really focus on. Both putting gay couples front and center and talk about why they want to get married or putting their straight families. Forward and saying. You know might gates and Jabil again Mary for the same reason that I was able to bury my wife for whatever. And I think the underlie conservatism that came through radio. It but I don't think that that. You know that there wasn't a lot of evidence other than yes or like libertarian law professor types bat. It that was sort. Breaking through in the 1990s. How much just for a. A meeting natter when it comes to changing public opinion and you know and acting whatever social change you might want I think that. Activists often times would like to think that they could just find the right raining on whatever their issue is they could really convince the public and that's why. People involved in campaigns and politics message tasks. Acknowledged he and figure out you know. How they go about presenting their case to the American public very thoughtful people on the right and when it comes to use same sex marriage you mention that in 2012 kind of framing shift. That meeting focused a little bit more on the Stanley the case. You know blog at Saturn Aura. How important was that ultimately. Ian bit. Kind of script change that we saw I think were right to be skeptical of it in any context that message it's gonna have. So the campaign directed messages can have any. Significant. A fact done. On public opinion one of the things it is notable that was at the the issue itself sort of changes and part of that that ship that happens reports when he twelve is not just. Finding a way new ways to talk about same sex marriage but is. Thinking anew about who are identifying with the target audiences for this and one of the things that happens. Around here is a big serve. Research consortium that's it's launched 201920 answering 20092010. On to to look into all this stuff and an active. A lot of in the lights on what date what pickle the movable metal on this issue and that this or rough take on where American public opinion it is in 22 and is about 40% of the population. Meal little more that supports. Marriage rights at that point there you know. Poland took basically a third of the population ages. Anti gay and some form and others and resistant to most. And he writes initiatives. And then there's this girder so in the middle com. Disproportionately female disproportionately say they know somebody's gay or lesbian. And he supports civil unions and this is wary thing. To some degree. Gay marriage campaigns have been a victim of parents sat switches civil unions you know where nobody's objective being created in Vermont in 2000. When the Vermont Supreme Court. Rules that state can't continue to discriminate in the wording equal benefits. Under the Vermont constitution to tell the legislature actually let gay people Mary appears something else out. And they come back with this civil unions which is marriage under another name all the rights in benefits but presumably. Not implicating any of this for religious. You know moral traditional hackles that would that would be raised if you were in redefining marriage. And over a decade back becomes the safe place for. Com. You know every national Democrat. It is where you know some of those clips you heard at the beginning hearing John Kerry or Clinton Barack Obama it was yes I think there are few men and a woman. Bias I think gay couples are entitled to all of the same protections and that's why I support civil unions proposed change in definition carriage. And that it actually be calm you know fairly persuasive and how that is eight yet it there were some. I think Al actually it's an act experiments. Survey experiments on this where they realize if you. It then the question sequencing this is me sir early are chosen to report summary there. That you get really different results if you ask people if he's partnered before you ask civil unions or vice Versa that really point to the idea that voters all this compromise position. And that it wise. You know. Awaited to find some middle ground between between you know recognizing the needs of same sex couples but not actually marriage and so. As he's campaign's approach 2012. The target audience is not people who are opposed to recognizing gay couples it is people been persuaded back. Gay and lesbian couples are entitled hospital visitation attention be treated differently when they file their taxes Jabil do receive you know. Social Security survivor benefits whatever it is butts. They the have been convinced I think probably in this case by a leaps. That's you can award news. Making get those benefits without having to. Do what the marriage question and so a lot of the messaging from the pro gay marriage 12012 as focused on this route. And his focus is not trying to convince in the gay couples deserve the recognition but that civil unions are insufficient. And so that they are the messaging. Shafts. You know is. You know it it. I don't framing the issue or not but he but he it basically is the thinking is we no longer need to convince a majority of people YE. Gay couples deserve. These legal protections we've we've succeeded that now we need to convince them date they. Gay and gays and lesbians want to be married basically for the same reasons for people want to be married lot of commitment. They couldn't imagine life without the person that they've chosen hand. That that was not coming through and any of the political communications either from previous campaigns or. Elected officials. To really fascinating here history and lesson on public opinion and power in a vault. I want to talk all of it more specifically about. History of the idea. Same sex marriage. We've covered some of the public opinion shifts a lot of white you covered your book is be very detailed history how the idea of same sex marriage came to be. Why it became the political hot button issue that it did and did you know a lot of the history of the different organizations politicians etc. the judges warriors behind how it ultimately became. The law of the land in 2050. So let's kind of go back to the very beginning here and it is obvious today but in a world without same sex marriage someone has to come up with the idea. What's that story. So you know that this had been sort of in in the early days. Woes now called gay rights activism in the 1950s and sixties. This have been floated on sort of the relevant experiment in out what what what a world in which gay people canary look like but it's important pre Stonewall pre any. Legal recognition for yeah. I'm sectional so criminalized in just about every state. What happens after Stonewall early 1970s. It is in the kind of first launch. Our gay activism. US and individual plaintiffs are I guess. Two plaintiffs in most cases going into courts in demanding marriage rights com write the same time that the gays and lesbians are demanding for the first time. All sorts of assertive full citizenship that have been tonight. Or from which they were just for excluded by oversight. And. These cases are not launched by civil rights organizations. Often are not actual lawyers behind these cases these plaintiffs represented themselves. They go Internet core without. Any real legal strategy pan. State and federal courts in these cases Peter out that you know it it's. Significant the tiny advocate calls that the gay marriage boom these lawsuits but I think it's of the five there'll Don. At that point the gay rights movement is moving on to you know it started to organize in the starting to get incremental gains elsewhere. Some basic nondiscrimination equal protection ordinances at the municipal. You know eventually recognition you know. Sexual orientation and hate crimes statutes. Annan's. Starting in the early 1980s. Com the first domestic partnership. Benefits packages for public employees. Start to pop up then in Austin bicoastal sees college towns basically. Com nobody during this time is and then in an aids basically you know. Overwhelmed so much of that game lesbian political agenda during the 1980s. And during this nobody is demanding marriage rights there's not an act of marriage case in the 1980s. Single gay rights group has. Endorse marriage rights and perhaps more notably their opponents. Are not trying to deny them marriage rights you know BB when things it. That that gay rights movement sort of professional arises. And and becomes a national. Have a presence in national politics almost impair perfect parallel to the rise of the religious right and starting in the late 1970s in the eighties again. Sir significant resources significant but Perdue and in Washington and by. By the you know early in mid 1990s. Both sir gay rights in the left. Democrat that left coalition Democratic Party and religious conservatives with then you are right coalition in the Republican Party become central players. And and he acts throughout that time. Religious conservatives. Are trying to stop gays and lesbians from. You know becoming teachers from adopting children. They are not trying to stop gays and lesbians from Marion and so. That this Rachel starts in 1990 and it's it's. It's basically frequent local very local politics in Hawaii that it turns this into a real political issue that the United States passed content. Yeah I mean you talk around all of these different issues you know ranging from the very beginning anti sodomy laws and things like that Chu. Adoption and a workplace discrimination. There's also trans rates you know how did it. Everyone ultimately be calm thorough tests. On them the marriage question. Bowl opponents ad for us. Yeah the short answer is that opponents need everybody including. Ultimately gainers supporters focused on this axles for it this. Case in Hawaii that has this or parochial petty highly personal origins are the PR some viable activist in 1990. Who's operating without the backing of any. Gay rights group the CDC LU wants nothing to do with them. Oddly he gets his accident is serve totally unexpected victory the Hawaii Supreme Court in 1993 this case where were six couples to the sea and for the first time. First court on earth to recognize the fundamental right to marriage could accent to same sex couples. An it takes awhile for. Fultz on the mainland to recognize this it's kind of astounding as like this 1980 operator like phones fax machines. Why he's not really act far but I think at this decision debated anyone of that forty or 48 states. It's import would have been noticed more quickly also important to note that there wasn't really. Much of an evangelical. Political community in Hawaii. So takes awhile I think the people on the mainland fully appreciate the gravity of this and that church of Jesus Christ of latter day saints is the first. Mainly in institutions to or take stock of this white Supreme Court decision. And recognize that it's. This exit and return to trial or and they are one trial court judge in Hawaii away from. Gay couples. They are being able to marry and then the problem from the perspective of that. That that LDS church is you know what happens a couple from Utah goes to Hawaii. Gets married. Comes back to Utah and demands that they be treated married here. And in the first thing that the LDS church does is news. The draft that piece of legislation. Through a law professor at BYU moved through. Does all the legal or for the church I think it's passed by the Tutsi legislature that's Aziz Al won't recognize. Anything besides a man woman marriage. But then that that church of latter day saints. Basically decides that they need to get involved in the political process and Hawaii tried Dee rail the legal process. And they set up a front group in in. Coronation with the local Catholic arch diocese. And a base at least you know why units in 8099. The eight pass a constitutional amendment. I'm the first year that seat to pass constitutions to ban same sex marriage. And it is effectively takes us out of that hands. Of the G fishery there. After the Mormon Church gets involved eventually. You know evangelical fundamentalists. Protestant. Activists are take note of this issue to anon. They start pushing it initially with in the 1996. Republican primary field. Circulating. A resolution that they want all the candidates assigns and they will work to fight marriage at the national level. And that is basically wide. Lead to the defense of marriage act that the crucial provision that was there under federal law. Narrowed to only be recognizes as a man one minute and it's you know nothing happened Hawaii that could affect federal law. And that whole process. You know beat the gay rights movement is somewhere between totally. Un invested uninterested in the marriage as an issue and actually divided. On ideological and strategic lines. By by 1996 it's clear that there opponents all our. Going to focus on denying gay couples the right to Mary at the state level the federal level courts but political process. And eight unifies what had been a fracture. Gay rights movement on this question and I'm. You know basically. Begins to enjoin that her entirety of it that the gay political legal infrastructure in the country and in in supporting gay marriage. White gay and lesbian actress been divided over this question of whether to procedure takes expert coal. To some it was a sort of strategic question witches. It seemed like too much and too far too. Perhaps as a policy to ban Wayne at a time and gays and lesbians were starting to get. You know incremental gains elsewhere including on family recognition sew you know gains on areas like domestic partnership. Hand there was some sense then that this would do you rail. Those efforts in and not yield any results. That the more interesting thing is that there were sort of two interrelated ideological critiques with in the gay rights movement. Especially during the 1980s. And why are you point one of these Gail I mean you know. I I think that they won was a general through you know. There are big divide took in the movement for between liberation it's assimilation Aniston in all sorts of areas and in this case you know that the the liberation this view was they it gays and lesbians had. Basically. Come to define a series of sexual mores and values. That. Were distinct from. Sort of mainstream Americans society and you know. What what part of gay liberation what Intel trying to basically restructure lives to to matched that you know. Middle class. Suburban picket fences severe anger 1950s parents I think it's are one way of thinking about it. And then the other ideological critique which is voice you know almost exclusively by women. You know basically be to the extent that there was gay and lesbian family law in the 1980s it was. It was a feel for women it was you know lesbian lawyers were presenting female clients who overwhelmingly war. Were women who'd been in. Heterosexual marriages had children. Came out the closet got divorced and had trouble winning access of their own biological children com. And the lawyers who serve them and it. Young on to college and law school in the sixties and seventies have been shape I kind of thinking of second wave feminism to view is it's as you said you know marriages this. Institution that had been basically designed to some educate women and a say you know. What part. Why should the goal of of gay and lesbian gambling law ought be to win. Acceptance into this Petri RO had her own army an institution. And instead they serve declared that the policy objectives it would be called multiple families. You know the the idea that day. Under the law and senate adding a bunch of rights and benefits are available. Only when people only to married couples they should be available to. Sir a broad spectrum of of familial arrangements you know partnership's of any gender combination but also single parents. Yes like co parent adoptions multifamily. Households communal living. Unmarried partnerships the whole the whole range of them. And so. Those were the of those factions basically disappeared with in the movement. Wants. Gay rights opponents decided to make marriage their top issue. To what extent is there. Are kind of philosophical debate over the goals Belgium BT activists. Today. I think they hurt not. So much ideological. Differences in the core of the collection. By acts. Questions about the credit nature of the coalition itself. On you know I mean. Gays and lesbians were coalition to store. And they had some very different issue concerns one thing I mentioned you know women were having a problem of having had. Had children in heterosexual marriages and then you know often need to go and adopt their own children to try to get them in quirk. You know gay men do not have the problem of. Generally adding acts on children. For example. And there are a lot of issues on which gays and lesbians nondiscrimination and equal protections. Obviously total locks that. By. Bunch of issues you know there was not eighty that there's a woman's. In the united state to contracted HIV or aids through sex the route until late in the niners. And said there were bridge is very different concerns from the beginning. And I think that's trans issues have raised and on the agenda I think the questions now. The extent to which the you know coalition of sexual minorities has nothing calm man. Hold together. You know there's definitely a feel lanes. Within certain parts of the movement acts. You know now that. You know sis gays and lesbians have won their marriage rights that like they're done and they've left behind. Principles and you know I think there's there's at least on you'd be sad for for the fact that you know. That the success of the marriage movements. And definitely in legal terms. Did not do much cheaper for trans people to be fair there are a lot of transgender people who were able to marry the person it lives even when same sex marriage was legal in their state. By its part of that is the way to the Supreme Court decision and oberg if I was for an which is that Anthony Kennedy treated as marriage opinion basically. It did not treated as a civil rights opinion. Hands oh it was you know and ways you know. Some beautiful prose about what marriage means -- it did not really engage with wide. The constitution whose sexual minorities in terms equal protection. And that meant it yeah there's the possibility that winning the Alberta fell case could be a bit a broader victory. For gays and lesbians in areas outside of marriage and also for you know transgender. Folks as well and it wasn't that and so I I think the real question is are these organizations. You know. Human Rights Campaign most prominent among them were founded in the 1980s primarily to act you know I gays and lesbians. Advocates for the concern to gays and lesbians came to include transgender concerns. Are of a bills to. Engage in that type. Political advocacy it's necessary to Brett for transgender rights I want diapers it will be if you know we're at the beginning of a fairly long arc on Mac. And so I don't see. Real issues were people are our died merchants but I do think that there's the concern over priorities. And fund. Tight and I think it back and that becomes a question over you know. What is this coalition. Now what is having common did you mean you mention how. Culture war issues are perhaps shifting to trans people and other questions as well questions like. Critical race theory 6219 project whether or not people were face masks right there are all different kinds of culture war issues stay in addition to abortion and guns and you know some of the one time ones. Arrows Vick tide of culture war moves on. What kind of lessons do you think we can learn from the fight over same sex marriage. Are they applicable to some of these other questions it seems like you know from the beginning restart but not necessarily applicable to you got control and abortion. Is. Caesars marriage to be generous borer will people who argue for social change in American life. See these kinds of swift changes and other. I think there are some sort discreet lessons about. How did you politics that are useful if you think there're as many ways in which. This is not helpfully analogous to some of these other issues but it went exits notable of these things any time talking net activists particularly on the left but not exclusively it is. Everybody is hoping that there's like some off the shelf Manuel. How the gay marriage advocates stated that they can apply to guns or Kline editor immigration whatever there that are at issue is. And you know I think that there are a couple of of serve big things value organize. One thing is notable wise that you had. In 2000 in the re launch this group freedom to merry which is structured as a a different type sort interest group it had. It's called itself the campaign it's it had one goal to legalize same sex marriage in the fifty seats in the District of Columbia. And that it would put itself out of business when that was achieved and I think you know most issue groups. And being built to serve. A coalition. Like the Human Rights Campaign or. Ultimately a broad umbrella of issues like you know every town or. You know the gun control groups armed and they end up you know having to balance the various issues in their portfolio against one another. Om and they have to think about their sort of long term institutional considerations which you know means. Thinking about what what will satisfy donors' wills satisfy members what will keep the relationships. Act it out strong on capitol island and elsewhere in government. It's a they make tradeoffs they. Might not necessarily be in the interest any given issue but make sense from the broader institutional. Perspective. And that was definitely one of the critiques it was you know launch continuously against the Human Rights Campaign was that they gunfight partner against the defense of marriage act. Dated not fight hard enough against the federal marriage amendment. You know we'll hear that they don't do enough for transitional this. And I think some of that it is. It's understandable when you think that you know at the time that the defense of marriage act came up they were still trying to deal with things like you know getting funding for the Ryan White aids act. What getting you know the Justice Department to measure hate crimes against gays and lesbians a separate category of data. And you know those are places where they had started to get moderate Republicans to meet with fan and if you know going to war over the defense of marriage act means antagonizing those people. In a way that jeopardizes your ability make progress in another area that I I I can't why did it repeated. Or didn't do what they didn't do. And I think that date you look at some of these other issues and the groups that do the politics on them. Our. Often quite broad enough and I don't know the answer this ball you know like how with the politics of guns look different if instead of having. These broad gun control groups he just yoga who's just focus on waiting periods or just focused on goes guns or just focused on. On pushing the CDC to. Classify gun violence is as a public health concern discrete policy issues. Where. They wouldn't be thinking of kind of the broader long. Project lives. Could focus on those issues and I think a lot of important work that was done on marriage but the re search strategy execution. Was ultimately done you know by with a group that it was not thinking about the broader. LG BT movement they were thinking about how to get marriage. On and and so why I think that that is is you know. That's they were doing is also like a whole lot of money that day came from a handful of donors that it. Has not made itself available to other social causes. And so you know I think that's an example of the type of thing it it. People and other movements could look at and think it you know are what are we actually built to solve the problem tries. Wrapping up here. What do you think. We've mentioned some issues here play. You know arguments over critical race theory or trans issues. You know what do you think the future of the cultural wars in America book the Jew to what is it today included. You know lesbian and gay issues in addition to tracked issues. To what it sort of center they focus on sexual or gender related politics period for says other things like race or ethnicity. One of the things that struck me as I read a lot of media coverage from the 1990s as gay marriage is emerging as an issue was it was almost always treated as this kind of like. Culture war sideshow issue you know in in the ninety's. The context for that wise you know ebonics be taught in schools should. Should two live crew get a record deal should you know be any H give money that Ted. The artist behind (%expletive) Christ. And she gave it shouldn't and be able merry net like you know it was the sort of treated like a Dr. Seuss. Level. Kind of culture war skirmish. Not like we're at the beginning of so we. And all those other things went away like we stopped talking about whether school district should teach ebonics after like a month because it actually like the real issue. Com and you know I think it it it's often you know I think unity the candidates but that was often treated in the ninety's as a kind of why -- You know maybe our culture war issue mostly 'cause I don't think opponents were adding gates at their breath it was seen as we're own niche concern. Not an actual light. Realizable policy objective. Arm and so does despite longevity and her ability and in building a coalition of people were invested in the outcome. That you know certainly leasing span culture where taxis but date. They become sort of cemented has not just transient media driven issue but like actual policy. Objectives that. The people invest in fighting for. Armed you know I think that's. My hunch is that would hurt the beginning of you know a long. Cycle of dealing with trans related issues. One thing it's really important to look at is is. Howl. So much of our understanding of the science behind. Sexual orientation is change in the last couple of decades. You know. Basically everybody accepts. Accepts that that it heredity is a part of this. And I think that we. Our stills or early days in having any sort of shared understanding of these the underpinnings. Gender identity. And you know I think that what happens lapses cabinets or filter out of the population will start to affect how we you know that's as public think about this issue and I think political attitudes. We'll have to and you know and and legal expectation lot to move in tandem with that. Com you know I think it's reasonable to expect that that there are Jan sex and gender related. Issues you know one of that reasons you know. One of the ways in which this or discrete questions around. Transgender rights are playing hours because we create a lot of single gender institutions. The generation to generations ago. You know out of a desire to serve you know comedy. The unique needs of girls and women in sports and education. Com and now were happy to reconcile all. You know the impulses behind nose with com. The impulses of exclusivity. Or doubled inclusive and he based on on gender identity and acts. Not always easy or straightforward how you do that equitably om and smoothly. And so. I don't think this is going away but I do think you know it is telling that you know. Are interesting that the Republican Party in the last year they haven't you know there's been a move towards trans issues but I enlarge it seemed like this parties or Laurie invested in. Divides along race at this evening view religion and along certain matters sexual politics. All right well let's leave it there thank you Sasha. Thank you gallant. Such Eisenberg is the author of the new book the engagement America's quarter century struggle where same sex marriage. My name is Jim under attorney challenged in the virtual control room clear today Curtis. Audio editing and pummel rightly is our enter. You get in touch by emailing us at podcasts I pretty calm. At first announcement any questions or comments if your friend of the show beavers are reading a review and our podcast store. We're tells them and about us. Thanks for listening and we will seize.

