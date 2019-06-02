Transcript for After a shaky start, the San Antonio Spurs could make the playoffs

Perhaps all the stated Tony effort is needed was time. Time to forget about the players they've lost. Time for the new players to learn it adjusts. Just time at the February 5 the spurs are sixth in the Western Conference in nine games above 500. But things didn't always look this promising for the new expert they lost three potential hall of famers and why letter. Tony Parker and monkey globally over the summer if they lost their jobs Amory the young defensive star who tore his ACL during the priests. Before the season begins our thirty projections gave them just a 25% chance of making. It easily got weaker once the season started. By December 17 San Antonio was a 500 team with just 4% chance at making the playoffs. It on paper the spurs were just locked. But it wasn't the offices all San Antonio's defense was holding it back breaking 24 in the league in mid December. But maybe this purchase needed time after that rocky start. Since December 17 the spurs have gone seventeen at eight. They've gotten more offensive production from their bit and they've been worlds better on defense nudging up to fifteenth in the league. As a result only the books warriors and Celtics had a pattern that rating than the spurs in the last. Now the spurs don't have just the 4% chance to make the playoffs anymore. The team has an 85%. Chance of making the postseason. Right now the projected to be a seventh seed out west in it looks like a safe bet that they're 21 your playoff streak will continue.

