Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}
Coming up next:
{{nextVideo.title}}
{{nextVideo.description}}
Skip to this video now
Transcript for SigDigs: Dec. 5, 2019
I oh. And. Yeah. A I'm. Yeah. Or you. And. Are. I'm.
This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.
{"duration":"1:48","description":"You’re reading Significant Digits, a daily digest of the numbers tucked inside the news.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/fivethirtyeight","id":"67503823","title":"SigDigs: Dec. 5, 2019","url":"/fivethirtyeight/video/sigdigs-dec-2019-67503823"}