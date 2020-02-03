Transcript for Which states to watch on Super Tuesday

Tuesday is dated at fourteen states and one territory Americans not go to the polls is busiest primary day encounter. 1357. Delegates will be at stake that's more than 13 of the total number of delegates on the entire. Repairs and state. The four early states which everybody needs to be you were only 150 odd. This state I'm watching Super Tuesday mostly in the south Sanders Biden and Bloomberg all have a shot winnings and state. For example Oklahoma. The factory now. Two other states and Washington Minnesota and Massachusetts. Normally Sanders has been a favorite here but those are also on state Klobuchar and Elizabeth Warren. And they are testing nastase or how well its Klobuchar Warren not easy for Tuesday according to our model their best shot and finally Californians. Texas probably that you most important states voting Tuesday just because they're worth the most delegates. Sanders is the favorite California. But its going to important which other candidates. Get more than 15% of the vote there that's because 15% as the threshold for candidates to qualify for delegates because California for instance its own Italian U finishing in second with 70%. Would be worth a lot. One reason this year's Super Tuesday could be different from past years is that lots of different candidates can get delegates that Tiffany contestant you mentioned more likely if each candidate looks at their alcohol says okay. I did okay and securities today and size to continue their campaign. If you're watching hurdles lie on Tuesday I recommend taking these immigrants solved a lot of Sanders is best state in the west. Places like collar rat on top. And California plus these states especially California will be leading to report because they vote apparently so the full picture of the results may not be clear until several days after she accused. Only then can we judge how well every candidate has done.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.