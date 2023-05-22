Who is Tim Scott? | FiveThirtyEight

South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott just announced that he is running for president. He is now the fifth candidate to join the 2024 Republican primary field.

May 22, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live