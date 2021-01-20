Transcript for Trump leaves White House today, more unpopular than ever | FiveThirtyEight

It directly on route clear its inauguration. And ask trumps presidency comes to a close. He's facing one of his worst standings with the American public. All of his entire ten year of course that's in large part due to the January 6 attack it's it will look act. The political environment and how Americans are thinking trump. And the future as his presidency comes to a close here at me is Tara. Hannity interactive on and I'd have also known have redone. So if we look at where trump approval currently stands received at its debt 38. Let's put that in some perspective his lowest point. Perform now. Was actually when Republicans were debating the tax cuts that it ultimately passed and trump signed. There's a couple things to consider when thinking about what Donald Trump standing wins Americans won't look like Africa's presidency is over. So in recent polling we've seen that a majority of the country approved his removal from office now. That will no longer be the question because he won't be an office to what will people think about the idea of conviction in the senate. It may be somewhat similar to what we see here. 53%. Supporting. 43%. Oppose same you know that's higher than we saw in 2019. When he was impeached the first time it was more like 48% of Americans. Wanted him to being equal which was still around although not a majority. When you look at how partisans think about this question. We've seen that. Democrats are not all that different from 2019. We've seen some increase amongst Republicans who say that they want the president removed from office more. Perhaps facing some consequence for January 6. Back in 201910%. So you didn't see some erosion amongst Republicans. What happens for a year. There's a couple questions will Republican elites in this Saturday in state parties across the country governors. Will they rally to this idea that president trump should. Excised from the Republican Party and held to account for the events of January 6 on the democratic side there's a couple of things to cancer Biden and and Democrats in congress have indicated that even though they do you plan to move forward rip it trials were Donald Trump. That they want to try to pursue the Biden's agenda. And that trial simultaneously. Presidents often experience a honeymoon period winter quite popular and given the opportunity. To try to pursue their agenda really odd in their presidencies we will see what happens for drove. He clearly wants to move on to pursuing his agenda he's already talked about. A one point nine trillion dollars stimulus package that would include tax payments to Americans. As well as increased unemployment and also eat to states and municipalities. He also mentioned that he wants to raise the minimum wage to fifteen dollars an hour nationally. So he has a lot of economic stimulus. In mind that you would like to passed relatively quickly to try to deal with a runner virus pandemic also of course wants dedicate a lot of resources to getting Americans vaccinated. Cut a lot of things outside of what the politicians themselves actually say. Weren't you is what information do we continue to worry about what happened on January 6. Nancy Pelosi has indicated that she wants. We know that there are videos from inside the capitol that we still have not seen that have been suggestions from lawmakers. There were other lawmakers actually eat hot in some way. We have it some of you writers on January 6. So more information could come out the current one convince Republicans even further that we need to cut ties. And to convince the broader American public and Republicans in particular that they do you want to cut ties this is where we stand. At the moment of the transition of power what. Now president Biden decides to do and how the Republican voters and Republican lawmakers. In trapped with trump and perceive Trout. A big questions going forward. 42 pardons. And so we don't have answers but this is where we stand right now on inauguration day. Such an important historical day for America. If you like this video and once you check out more might get majors subscribe to 538 mining YouTube. You live blogging animal's out of podcast later in the day. On inauguration day so a major mistake when us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.