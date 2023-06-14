What's next in Trump's classified documents case? | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast

Galen Druke speaks with ABC News contributor Kate Shaw about former President Trump’s classified documents case.

June 14, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live