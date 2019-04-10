Transcript for How Views On Impeachment Have Changed In Just One Week

Welcome to the 538 political forecast where we take the temperature of Washington and you the American people. Since speaker Nancy Pelosi announced the house will be opening an impeachment inquiry into president trump. A lot has half the nation's top intelligence official facing tough questions from lawmakers on whistle blower complaint you. Islam Islam. Is and it was. This morning the Washington Post reporting president trump repeatedly listed vice president Mike Pence to join in his pressure campaign on Ukraine to when he knew the people of this great nation and think about impeachment well here's what the polls and we're using an average of all the polls so far. As of September 23 the day before close he's announcement. 51 point 1% of Americans were against the idea impeaching the president while 40% were for and but it is different phone meet can make as of October 2. 45 point 1% of people are against impeachment and 46 points in her in support. That's some real movement in a little over a week as you might expect Democrats are largely in support impeachment while few Republicans are. And what about contrast. According to the New York Times 226. Members of congress aren't bored with an impeachment inquiry after the October 3. All Democrats and one independent. Of course it's early days yet secretary of state Mike Pompeo just acknowledged that he listened in on the call that the Ukrainian president. Despite deny knowledge of the contents of the whistleblower complaint just last week. Also the house plans to subpoena the White House's records on the Ukraine scandal so we may soon have more information on the timeline intense pressure and Ukrainian. And whether the White House tried to bury the past each. There is going to be a lot to unpack from the Democrats still have a lot of minds to change. So be sure to check in next week for another 530 A forecasts.

