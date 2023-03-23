Will voters care if Trump gets indicted? | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast

The crew talks about what we do and don’t know about former President Donald Trump’s legal jeopardy and the possible political impact of an indictment.

March 23, 2023

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live