-
Now Playing: Texas voting rights battle heats up as state Democrats head to DC
-
Now Playing: Battle over voting rights in Texas
-
Now Playing: How a 6-3 conservative majority shaped the Supreme Court this term | FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: How the pandemic changed the sex work industry | FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: Why Republicans are starting to make their own climate agenda
-
Now Playing: Why the NYC mayoral race is moderates' to lose | FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: How same-sex marriage broke through partisan politics | FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: Confidence Interval: Will we see more celebrities run for office in 2022?
-
Now Playing: 20 questions with Nate Silver and Galen Druke | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast
-
Now Playing: What would have to happen for a 3rd party to be viable
-
Now Playing: A year without karaoke | FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: If Rep. Liz Cheney doesn’t have a home in the GOP, who does?
-
Now Playing: What Biden’s speech can – and can’t – accomplish | FiveThirtyEight Politics Podcast
-
Now Playing: You might have given the coronavirus to your cat | FiveThirtyEight
-
Now Playing: Republicans can govern without winning a majority. That threatens our democracy.
-
Now Playing: A majority of Americans think climate change should be a political priority
-
Now Playing: Why House Democrats probably won’t pass their reparations
-
Now Playing: Why serious changes to policing are unlikely to happen
-
Now Playing: Why support for gun control hasn't led to new legislation