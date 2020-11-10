What to watch for during Supreme Court confirmation hearings | FiveThirtyEight

FiveThirtyEight's Amelia Thomson-DeVeaux explains why Judge Amy Coney Barrett's confirmation hearings could set the stage for a fight over the Supreme Court’s legitimacy.
3:57 | 10/11/20

