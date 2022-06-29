Are more women really registering to vote post-Dobbs? | FiveThirtyEight

The team debates if a recent analysis of voter registration data showing a surge of women registering to vote after the Supreme Court’s recent abortion decision is a good or bad use of data.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live