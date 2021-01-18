Transcript for What 13-year-old Keedron Bryant wants you to learn from his music

Keedron, I believe that you are a phenomenon and somebody I hope will continue to write the songs about what they're seeing, what's happening in the world today. I mean, when you look at all the racial violence in the world, what do you want people to know? I want people to just take away what I deliver with my music and my message, and I believe that I want to make an impact on this world in trying times that we're going through in America that I can be a beacon of light and I can keep spreading the message of I just wanna live and all types of motivational and positive messages so people can be impacted by my gifts. And I just really want to make a positive and motivational touch on people's lives. Keedron, you have already made such an impact on so many. I told you during the break, I am so impressed and you are so young, but you are already working on an album, and the song you sang with simba, I know I have been changed, is featured in American skin, the new spike Lee film. Again, continue, continue your incredible work. Yes, thank you. You have to come back and hang with us again because I think you are a magnificent young man.

