Transcript for 150 nurses surprised with early Mother's Day gift from Jimmy Buffett

This Sunday is mother's day, and we are celebrating all mothers, but we want to start early with some moms on the front line at a hospital that has seen some of the highest number of coronavirus cases in the world. Please welcome one of the head nurses at Lincoln hospital in the bronx here in New York, Eva calo, and senior client navigator, Elsie lecour. They join us now with some of their fellow frontline workers. Hey. How y'all doing? All: Hello. Hello. Yay. So Eva, you have been with Lincoln hospital for about 22 years. You're a head nurse, and you have seen patients come and go and coming in really sick, but nothing quite like this. This has brought in, when she got sick, your mom-in-law, your mother-in-law who subsequently passed away under, you know, under the care that you were so desperately trying to give to everyone in that hospital. How's your family doing, and more importantly to me, how's your mental health? We are still trying. Hello, whoopi, by the way. Hello. We are trying to cope. We are still trying to process actually her death. I haven't had time to stop and think because as she passed away in the hospital of her choice which is here, we -- we weren't able to -- I wasn't able to stay with my husband to provide all of the support that I needed to because I had to also be back to work to face the challenges that we were facing in order for us to continue to provide the care that -- that our patients needed the most. So we are day by day, trying to just support one another, and to continue what we have to do daily. Yeah. I'm a bronx girl myself so thank you all for everything that you do. Elsie, you have been with Lincoln hospital, I hear, for 17 years and as a senior client navigator, you are the liaison between patients and their families who are not really allowed to be in the rooms and visit with them. Can you tell us about how you keep your patients in contact with their families, and how hard is that to do? Well, working in the emergency room when the coronavirus started, we had a lot of family members bringing in the -- the patients and a lot of them were concerned because they didn't have their phones. So we provided them with the access to communicate with all the patients inside. A lot of the family members would come in, and they wanted their loved ones to have their phone, their phone chargers or maybe even food. The way we communicated in the er as a client navigator is not only to provide a soothing mechanism. We would call the nurses or the head doctors when they were able to come out, or provide phone numbers for them. We would call. We would call ourselves. We would constantly reach out to anyone in the emergency room to make sure I would definitely go inside and make sure most of the patients inside had the wi-fi turned on so that they were able to reach their family members out in the waiting area if they were allowed to stay. A lot of the family members were scared. They would leave, but we constantly kept communication with them. Which is the thing that you got to do. So I just want to say this. We have a mother's day surprise for 150 of you who are moms working the front lines at Lincoln hospital, and I think I hear somebody here who's going to help me with the surprise. Hey. Hey. Jimmy Buffett, is that U? Well, hello, whoopi. Hey. Hi, ladies. I heard that you were honoring the moms on mother's day from Lincoln hospital, the workers there and I thought I just wanted to come in and say hi. All: Hi. Well, you're a frontline worker supporter. You really support them. What are you doing on Fridays? What are you up to on Fridays? Well, I have been up to a lot of stuff, and leading the kind of interesting life I have, let's say I have been in the hands of health care workers on a few occasions that have changed my physical getting through things, and I understand. So what happened when all this was, we know we have a lot of fans who are out on the front lines. So every Friday, we do what is called cabin fever virtual meet and greets, and we meet fans who are frontline health care workers and first responders and we talk to them and basically play songs and give them an hour in margaritaville away from the hard work they're doing because I believe that you still have to have a little fun in life. I love that, and Jimmy, you also have a new album out, first one in seven years which is appropriately called "Life on the flip side." How else are you staying in touch with your fans during this -- these times? Well, because we can't go to work either. So what we do unfortunately, we've got a lot of years of videos, and we have margaritaville TV where we replay shows and now the people are shut in. They still are reacting and want them, and so we're playing to a lot of people Wednesdays and Saturdays. We replay shows and we've got other interesting shows that bring other interesting people on board just, again, to give everybody a little -- a little break. Now Jimmy, that's all great and stuff, but -- and it's good to see you. Don't get me wrong, but why are you really here, okay? Well, why am I really here? I'm really here to let you know for all those wonderful workers, I want you to know on beha of margaritaville and our friends and partners at karisma hotels and resorts, 150 of you hardworking moms at the Lincoln hospital are going to get a first-rate dream vacation from margaritaville when allhis is over. Hey. What do you say? Let's let her give the great Virginia, take it away. Announcer: Deserving moms and their families will receive a four-night, five-daydream vacation to karisma hotels and resorts, including luxury accommodations and an inclusive experience on its award-winning collection of properties throughout Latin America and the continent. Moms have the chance to take the trip of a lifetime to cancun, Azul beach resort, or nickelodeon hotels and resorts, punta Cana. And karisma hotels and resorts is donating 150 more vacations to those on the front lines and their families. So if you want to nominate a frontline hero, check out our website for details. Our thanks to the amazing mothers, to all of you all sitting there, to all mothers everywhere, and to you, Jimmy Buffett, who are always one of the pristine, great men on the planet.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.