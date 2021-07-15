Transcript for 50 Cent on parallels between personal experience and ‘Power Book III: Raising Kanan’

The latest chapter in Curtis "50 cent" Jackson's "Power" saga tells the origin story of a character he made infamous on the first season, drug kingpin Kanan stark. "Power book III: Raising Kanan," love it, takes us back through his childhood in Jamaica, queens. Take a look. What happened? Taj and Anton jumped me for my money. How did they know you had it? I told them not to show them you had it. I didn't show nothing. You're talking about it then, and you gave it up. They beat me down. Where was jukebox? They were holding her back. Ty is stronger than me. We're going back to that park. Please welcome Curtis "50 cent" Jackson, and joy, before you ask that question, I want to tell the audience the woman in that is patina Miller who was our Delores in "Sister act" on just wanted to point that out. She's magnificent. Right. Joy, you have the first question. Curtis, yesterday, you posted a company marketing gun -- a gun that looked like it was covered in Lego blocks and the gun company received a cease and desist from Lego. In a statement, they said, quote, we have decided to take the product down after some communication with Lego, and then you took your post down. So very interesting that you did that. When you first saw what they were doing, what went through your head, and why did you object so strongly to it? Just because in inner cities, a lot of the youth in the community, those things, it felt like they were marketing it to kids, like they wanted to attract kids to it. A lot of times the kids that are during the holidays for children, they're planning for those things. Tickle me Elmo, and we had those things, and we go crazy, and everybody goes after tickle me Elmo, or everybody goes after spongebob or a specific thing, and they do that, and when you see Lego, like I bought my son several different Lego packages and ships. Spaceships and stuff like that for him to put together, and sit there and play with him, and we see the gun have the same image of it. I wasn't playing with that, and then, that's a -- I just think there's no place for it. I don't think it fits in anything they're doing. I know some people shooting is a sport, and they want them to have a good time and enjoy themselves while they're doing it, but they can use a firearm while they're doing it. They don't need it to look like a toy. Exactly. Exactly. Well, the latest "Power" spinoff, "Power book III: Raising Kanan," premieres this week. I loved it by the way. Thank you. It's already been renewed for a second season, no surprise there, right? Now you jokingly called out the emmys for not nominating the show this year even though it's not out yet, but they and other mainstream awards entities haven't shown much love to the "Power" series which is mind-boggling to me because it's been so successful. What do you attribute to that? Well, I mean, once we started not receiving accolades to the success of the project, I started to focus on the ratings, and the show's the largest -- with the highest rating show with African-American and Latinas. Period, and this is why we're working and we expanded it to for the "Power" universe to just "Power" itself. They can ignore it, and they're -- they're ignoring diversity. That's what we're ignoring. The naacp is the only organization that consistently has acknowledged the the work that's going on in this project. Well, "Raising Kanan" is the story, is the origin story, sorry, of your character from "Power" Kanan stark. You're an executive producer on the show, and you do have the voiceover for the series. Are there any specific elements of the show that mirror your own personal experience? When I talked to the writers, it points the goal -- say that again, and he'll find something significant, and it's all to his discretion of things that are there. It's really loosely based, but the clip that you just showed earlier in the interview with the younger Kanan going back to the park, that was a true life experience for me, and I had been pushed around in the park a little bit, but my mama, I couldn't escape her. She was the more -- she was scarier to me than those kids in the park so I went back to the park, and, you know, dealt with that. That's right. Well, that's a perfect segue to my question then because in the earlier clip, we saw patina Miller as Kanan's mother raq, the woman in the "Power" series really came into their own which fans loved. What is it about patina that made her the right choice to take it to the next level? This strong badass female. She has a huge presence. You can see the work she's done, and the maturity she's done, but she carries that on her sleeve, but she came in and read with my guy Curtis who plays Kanan, the younger version of Kanan, and you can see -- I was, like, this is great. Immediately, everybody took to her. It was, like -- a lot of times the audience is going to really enjoy the show. She's getting ready to gain a huge audience of people from this actual show airing at this point because they're not the go to Broadway and watch the show audience, but they're the rest of everything else that they do, they're associated. She's probably not going to be able to walk the street without security or somebody with her. She's -- she is magnificent, magnificent in this. Yeah. Let me ask you this. Hip-hop artist da baby posted a picture of the two of you saying you lent him a few hours of your time this week. Yeah. A lot of people focus on the kmp tigs aspect and the harder side of hip-hop. Is it important for you to be a mentor and show a more collaborative side to hip-hop? Absolutely. I want da baby -- first, I worked with pop smoke briefly before he could take off and get himself into a good position in music and it's because I just liked his tones and what he had going on in it, and I ended up executive producing his album that came out, his number one record that did extremely well, but he hadn't released the album, so he hadn't had the momentum to really use some of the things we talked about, but da baby is in a great position right now, and he has some of the things that come with coming out of the environment. I'm helping him, you know, do the things the right way. Deal with it. Right. Yeah. Now listen. We're telling people "Power book III: Raising Kanan" premieres this Sunday, July 18th on STARZ. You can find it, and I believe patina's character should have a grandmother. That's all I'm going to say.

