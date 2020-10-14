Transcript for Aaron Sorkin on when Steven Spielberg asked him to make 'The Trial of the Chicago 7'

Oscar and Emmy winner Aaron Sorkin is showing you how American history is repeating itself right now with his new movie, "The trial of the Chicago 7," and it looks back at how activists protesting the Vietnam war in 1968 were painted as lawless rioters targeting the police. I mean, it does sound familiar. Take a look. We've heard testimony from 27 witnesses under oath that say you hoped for a confrontation with the police, that your plans for the convention were designed specifically to draw the police into a confrontation. Well, if I had known it was going to be the first wish of mine that came true, I would have aimed a lot higher. It's a yes or no question. When you came to Chicago, were you hoping for a confrontation with the police? I'm concerned you have to think about it. Give me a moment. Would you, friend? I've never been on trial for my thoughts before. Please welcome Aaron Sorkin. Sunny? Morning. Oh, this film was just so fantastic. Well, thank you. That line just took my breath away, but before we talk about your film, there's another real life courtroom drama unfolding before us right now, the hearings for supreme court nominee judge Amy coney Barrett. What do you make of what you have been seeing? Well, first, I agree with Sara. We shouldn't be having this hearing at all. So -- so that's my problem, and then when I listen to her, I'm -- I'm concerned with -- she's what they call an originalist which means she believes that the constitution that was written in the 18th century, everything in it -- that it's not a living document, that it doesn't apply to today, and of course, we know that when it was written, it wasn't -- it didn't include rights for women. It doesn't include rights for it didn't include rights for the lgbtq community. It didn't account for my kind of modernity, so I'm concerned about that, but mostly I'm concerned about a U.S. Senate that just -- a Republican senate that doesn't operate in good faith. Now Aaron, 2020 has been one for the books. I'm curious. Does watching a year like this play out make you want to write about it, and what would the finale look like? Please tell me it won't be revenge of the murder hornets. It wouldn't be if I wrote it, I think. But listen. A lot will be written about these -- about these last few years by screen writers and by playwrights, but my prediction is that you'll never see Donald Trump as an on screen character, that he'll always be off screen, that you'll see him on televisions and news footage because he's simply implausible as a character, and I -- you can write heroes. You can write villains, but there's no such thing as an interesting character who doesn't have a conscience. So Aaron, this new film, "The trial of the Chicago 7," has been in the works for 14 years. Yeah. But you say you-know-who became the impetus to finally make it happen, and now it feels more timely given the protests and the police clashes and how we see government treating its own people, you know. It is an extraordinary thing. How hard was this to coalesce once you decided, yes. This is the direction. Was it a difficult piece to write or did it flow from you? Well, what happened first as you pointed out, it was 14 years ago on a Saturday morning that you-know-who, who Steven Spielberg asked me to come to his house and just to be clear, that's not common. I don't hang out with Steven Spielberg, and he told me he wanted to write a movie about the Chicago 7, and I said that's fantastic. That would make a great movie. Count me in, and as soon as I left his house, I had to call my father to ask him who the Chicago 7 were. I was just saying yes to a movie with Steven, and I heard the word trial in there, and that excited me too. So at first it was just -- and then I learned about it. There were a dozen or so great books and there's a 21,000-page trial transcript and most critically I got to spend time with Tom haven. He died about four years ago, but he was very much alive when I started this, but what I feel like is that we have been on a 14-year collision course with history. At first this was just a great story about something that happened in our past, but then in the last few years as we began to hear first candidate trump and then president trump at his rallies getting nostalgic about the good old days when we used to carry that guy out of here on a stretcher and I would like to punch that guy right in the face and beat the crap out of him. It's the demonization of protest. It's the demonization of the national anthem, the demonization of congressmen and congresswomen whose skin is darker than mine being told to go back to where they came from, even though where they came from is here, and the film started to become more relevant. We thought it was plenty relevant when we were making it in Chicago last winter. We didn't need it to get more relevant, but then suddenly in Minneapolis, in Kenosha, in Lexington, in Seattle, in Washington, and even back in Chicago, protesters took to the streets and those protesters were often met by police with tear gas and night sticks and it was a replay of 1968. Yes. On a very exciting note though, to change tunes here, you recently got the cast of "The west wing" to air a special tomorrow night. You say it's a classic reunion show, but the actors are reprising their roles for the first time in 17 years. What else can you tell us about it? Sure. Well, what we did was the original cast of "The west wing," we partnered with a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization called, when we all it's a get out the vote apparatus that combats voter suppression as well, and what we did was instead of a zoom table read, we under very strict covid protocols, restaged an episode of the show as a play at a theater in downtown L.A., and then that play was filmed kind of in the style of a modern playhouse 90, and that begins tomorrow night, Thursday October 15th on HBO max, and during the act breaks where you would ordinarily see a commercial, we get to hear from people like Michelle Obama and Hillary Clinton and Samuel L. Jackson and lin-manuel Miranda, and they hit points about voting very pointedly. How was it to have everyone together again? Was it very, very nostalgic or was it just fun? It was incredibly fun, but it was also incredibly emotional for everyone to get back together. They found these characters in three seconds flat. It took them no time to get back to where they were, and, you know, we -- we stay in touch as a group, but we'd never been together and certainly never been together to do an episode of "The west wing" in 15 years. Wow. Well, this is going to be fantastic. Listen. Thank you for coming and talking to us about the "The trial of the Chicago 7." It is a brilliant film. It's a brilliant film. It debuts this Friday on netf and "The west wing" special to benefit we all vote premieres tomorrow night on HBO max. Please make sure you hang out, stay at home and take a watch.

