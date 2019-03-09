Transcript for Abby Huntsman’s twins make their TV debut on ‘The View’

Abu will you please introduce everyone to the latest high spirit me. Heat and now. William developed a big crush on Megan over the break this season I guess I had a lane it was an and he never I took them away he would freak out back so you like they have they have a bond and yeah. Why your idea is this is because it strapped to get me that's at bat last and then he blind date with. And these the most beautiful we're bomb has magic Angel babies that we have a one year old is she is a nightmare I lover to death of the thirty active you can put them in the microwave you literally opened the microwave so good maybe. Baby a puzzle champ how much attention it has not here today I have and I went to the mall with all 32 days ago. And keep you believe it looked at us like for the sorry for us or they say they're cute and one couple came up and said we've been watching from afar. Can we by he would drink or just some food and any lunch. Like we're like a charity came home. But just good like this wonderful well he he babies are so sweet maybe Charlotte's lead in the microwave. Mischief and I don't know and I looked up and here's that so warrior are having twins Emma and coming back out I wanna I like yesterday was Labor Day. And it's all about workers but I thought much about dads and moms and how that is by far the hardest jobs. That anyone does it get it teaches you such patients yesterday Emma has and I were home all day. I didn't that might look that and we had said a word to each other and I that are you do an OK it is up to many just those who free. But he'll get good decision very little time and we're so lucky we are so so lucky so thank you all for being a part this journey with me and him enabling you guys are my family and now.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.