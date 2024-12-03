Adam Kinzinger says new documentary is a 'living record' of Jan. 6 committee

Kinzinger discusses the impact of his documentary “The Last Republican,” which follows his work on the Jan. 6 committee, as Trump wins a second term, and his election interference charges are dropped.

December 3, 2024

Additional Live Streams

Additional Live Streams

Top Stories

Top Stories

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Live Presents

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live