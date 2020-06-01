Transcript for Aftermath of Qasem Soleimani strike

Start out on a little bit of a tense note. The targeted killing number rainy and general Kassim solemn monument mart US troops. Has Iranian officials vowing revenge puts us secretary of state. Mike Pompeo says it was the right call take a look. It's very clear the world's a safer place today costs and so money no longer walks the planet this was a bag guy we took a mock. The playing field and that's important. Because this was a fellow who was the glue who was conducting active plotting against the United States America putting American lives at risk. President trump made that right decision. To stop cussing solo money from the terror capital campaign that he'd been engaged against America the world as a safer place. Well that's a question is the world has ever plans right now I'm joining us in the hot topics to break. Ms. down please welcome ABC news political director. Rick Klein had a wreck when the. What but what has happened why why. What's happen. That's the real question I think every bright wants now. What exactly does this mean for fox I think there's a disconnect now between talk and action Iranians are talking as if we're ready at war. Up they're acting that way at least not yet maybe it will get there and that's alike I think a lot of attention and I think there's a difference between saying the world is a safer place verses of being a better place. No one has been argue that fossils. About having a bad guy off the face of the planet is it a good thing. The Willie will argue is whether makes a difference or not and that's what remains to be seen when you have a replacement already named. When you don't have any confirmation from the White House whether the active imminent plot that we don't know about. I is still ongoing we don't know for actually in a safer spot or maybe a more dangerous spot on the brink of war. Exactly. And a solid safer come rural women's retaliation. In the off thanks so I don't see how it's a safer world that's just spend. But. Elizabeth Warren who's running for president said she says that trump what its allies killing to distract from the impeachment. And she's not the only one saying that they called his wag the dog and start a war to get people distracted from the fact that you know you just out. Ready to get impeached. So do you really bad and Adam cat none of the question is can you impeach a president during a war for example what I'd. I'm I don't that we know what all the motivations were yet it's on the White House is on the administration's effort to present the evidence that shows why this was an imminent threat as senator Warner said one out last week or last month or next month why now in the middle that we just don't know yet. And then of course there's a credibility gap between this White House and the American people and of course the candidate pretty write a gap a Y got yes well he's I was up so I believe 141000 lies. The what people like Augusta has this county has lots of 141000. But where they've written why would anybody believe everything sent to your question on impeachment is actually it's an open question the Democratic Party. Yeah you can impeach a president liberty peace the president they could try a president. In the middle of war it if you like there's some Democrats who view that as a mistake conceded there walking into a trap if they pick pick up the wall now on impeachment in the middle of all this is others who say this is why we need to impeach the president because of actions like this so I think there's a bit of up. Is a bit of a battle is either Democratic Party to define what where you go with impeachment right. But you know and wrecks are racing yesterday secretary of state Mike Pompeo said they so LaMont it was quote actively plotting against the American public and the truck made the right decision and I'm I've actually really surprised to see things that we're aware three trending just given the fact that so we want responsible for over 600 American death go to Walter Reed Scott knows how many other injuries. Why do you think people are reacting the way that they are do you think it's just because there is this. Trust gap if you will between the president United States the American public because for me when big bad terrorists gets blown up I'm. Happy about it yeah I think this it is going on one is that trust gap that ended the dear pat it is analogous White House is inspired a lot of confidence in its stories that they've that it as is beneath it communicated to congress to the American people over time. I think the other piece of it that's that's important is we just don't know with an imminent threat once. And if if they even if the White House comes forward and information I saw secretary Pompeo. On the shows yesterday repeatedly asked to is that threatened the one now that's along he's gonna do we know a bit. You have to worry about anymore he hasn't been able to say that haven't seen the Intel on the local press and I don't know president says he's considering releasing it at the good deal all of interest to a lot of people the find out. Why exactly this is the moment and what that what the argument but for going after him in that way at that time what. I struggle with and I'm sure there are other people that's wealth. What the strategy is coming from the White House and from the present when it comes to national security. Because depending on the day he's best friends of Rand Paul or Lindsey Graham who couldn't be further apart on national security issue so the work you're talking about pulling out of Syria. And the next day he's tweeting about you know Killen an effort to most pop men and Ron. So that's my question it is what is the strategy and gazed upon and the people behind and an end in the White House and his cabinet are they all onboard with this seems like there is a lot of disconnected people that stir reports are saying we have real concerns about this. Yeah by all accounts this is a victory for the hawks but it seems like every one of these foreign policy crises is that. Is an argument for the president's ear because he is caught between those two polls and he has different instincts. He's moved in different directions he is decried Middle Eastern wars he's also increased the troop presence. Any mere innocents like this this is as more hawkish side coming out. And I think look there's always going to be disagreement inside an administration I was struck by how many prominent members of the cabinet were on board for this it's not just. Pompeo it's also the secretary of defense the chairman of the joint keeper closing his X there his picks but he's he is gone against their advice and lots of areas before John Bolton. Very much wanted moves like this when he was national security advisor he was ousted as he wasn't seeing enough of it now he's cheering and I must rewrite avid. You don't have there's no consistency in this and that it does raise questions help. Strata is saying because it doesn't really make sense Chris he. He basically campaigns are not doing message out. Yeah now he's doing except Sosa makes me think that it does have something to do with the timing and the wagged it went what I want and hasn't and that's. The thing and and you're gonna mention this I think in 2011. That there were many many tweets that bit trump sort of put out and I think we have that's out of bed that we can put up in order to ghetto elected Barack Obama will start a war with Iraq. He also pleaded something else about. You know don't don't think about this distraction because Barack Obama is getting scared he wants to be re elected he will starter a war with Iran to just. YE. Don't people think that perhaps that is why this president. Is trying to start a war with Iran and I get to the hole that class who will go and come right back pack. Fine signing Sosa hasn't were mentioning it seems to me that president trump Alexa governed by tweet it and so. He treated this yesterday his Twitter count will serve as notification to congress. That should Iran strike any US targets the US will strike back in what could be a disproportionate. Manner now back concerns mammy can he do this. By tweet because my understanding is that congress has the war power. What was senator said that's the middle finger at congress right there and right he's saying I'm not analysts and you don't need you and I can go on Twitter and and do what I want the fact is congress has given a lot of of authority over the years to these active branch of the president who. We just seem to see if they try to grab that back because the Democrats obviously they wanna vote they want to push forward to try to make sure that your only operating within the bounds of the law. Republicans have said in the past especially under Obama that they wanted more from role in this I don't think though. Socially speaking is likely that the presidency to get reined in by congress in this episode he's going to be able to do it tweets are and it would be my guess if it's hard for me to imagine. A veto proof majority in the house in the senate. Reading a president in especially if they were there was any kind of imminent threat and you don't think Republicans are concerns. I think they'll say they're concerned and I think some of them are legitimately concerned about the process but I think it's a it's a hard thing to go up against if the White House is saying. Look up where they get killed bad guys are going to get us. Unless we act right now. That's about Iraq's him remember that out. Yeah I mean I bet I think that's that's part of the challenge disposes is that particularly this part of the world is a difficult one for credibility when it comes to an administration. Well Rick I when this first half things a brand has been escalating their attacks for months and months and mean. There were harassing our warships firing rockets American troops. They orchestrated a rocket strike that killed US contractor and wounded four service members then obviously they stormed the US embassies dealt. I made the argument to a friend of mine yesterday that I don't think a president Marco Rubio were president Romney would necessarily done anything different by taking out. So Amani so. I want to know from Yale. What why do you think that people are reacting this way to trump doing. Asked I think in part because there's a track record I think because this it's this president and the way he's conducted himself not just in foreign policy but domestic policy and the fact that he sitting there under impeachment. And would have reason to maybe distract I think that feeds into it I also think if this was another president a president rubio or president Romney. I think there would still be questions being asked which of the right questions asked by the way when you use military force to tickle killing guy you wanna know what was. And he he so why was the head of what the one largest foreign terrorist organizations I think that's being missed. Yeah conversation you know isn't it true that other presidents were given the option to a kill him yet we heard that didn't take that option. We've heard that from different General Petraeus who served dubbed the previous two presidents that there were opportunities for President Bush. And Obama to get that's all money and they decided not to because they were worried about the repercussions that you can't go apples for apples necessarily. But it's. I think everyone in in the foreign policy establishment they knew this taking out someone who's and it's not just the terrorists that as he's being portrayed now very rightly. But also some as a member of a government actually a sitting position in the government that is a provocative act action has actually ten about the war but we'll. I thought it was. Declaration when you did stuff like that you would Condit declaring war yeah out which you go that's why other presidents decided not not to not to go to our that a rocket under the table. I don't know if it's nice to me like diplomacy goes away with all this SLI a lot of the other out of this the nuclear report very directly what businessman comment for a while he's been scratching matter rhyme. Forever young this is not a surprise another resuming their nuclear rad program. Write him that uranium bills up they gonna do it now so what every idealist not with defects that accomplished nothing what what April we pulled member we pulled out of Iran GOP yeah I think. I was judging candidates I was asking this each of the next the next a belongs to the Iranians I mean look if if if Iran wants to go get a nuclear weapon that is a extremely provocative act. And -- not clear that that's what they want is not clear that they want or can afford war with the US. I'm thinking that you know listen. I don't thinks the US can afford a war when anybody we boarding got war skull or not we still got lots of service people would try to pull people out so this is to service their diet Afghanistan over the holidays. Yeah still and still out and it's just it's still very very messy 2008 this is gonna be going on for a while I'm and Rick come that all right Zack and you can't.

