Transcript for Alabama law protects rapists' parental rights

One issue that every candidate needs to start paying attention to is the fact that because there's so much anti-abortion law like in Alabama, certain things aren't happening. In Alabama specifically a woman who was raped cannot get an abortion, but the parental rights of her rapist are protected. There are things to work out. Also, if you are having -- a friend of mine called yesterday and she was having issues physically with herself. She lives down there. She said I'm really glad this isn't going into effect until next year. Her body is rejecting the baby she is carrying. She said I don't know if I would be able to go to the hospital? It hadn't occurred to me. I found out ectopic pregnancies are fine. Yeah. There are other issues that happen with our bodies that I just -- I don't know if they're going to protect these women. I don't know. I mean, this is always difficult for me to talk about. As a catholic I don't believe in abortion. I try not to mix my faith with I think that's important. It seems to me when you have a law that says no woman can ever have an abortion with the exception of rape, that's a distinction without a difference. How do you prove you've been raped? How do you do that? How long do you have to rape? Does there have to be conviction? In many states there has to be conviction. What I think we're seeing across the board is can a woman have an abortion or not. That's the bottom line. I think this is something that's going to have to go to the supreme court. Many voters are sing-issue voters. In the Iowa poll, abortion rights are the number one issue for caucus Goers. For things like terminating parental rights for child molestation or child neglect, the standard is not conviction, but more likely true than no why can't they use the same standard for a rapist? Putting the child in the hands of a rapist does not protect the child. Alabama is only one of two states that has this issue. Parental rights for a rapist. The interesting thing is one of the things I hope all these states adopt no matter what situation is they have some help for these women and children who may be going through this who don't have any place to go. If you're slashing all these -- you know, all these places like planned parenthood who you could go and you could say this is what's happening and someone would understand. This is a conversation that's going to be happening quite a -- for a while. We'll keep you posted.

