How Alicia von Rittberg prepared for role in 'Becoming Elizabeth'

The actress sits down with “The View” co-host Sara Haines to share how she prepared for her role as Queen Elizabeth I, including attending princess school and mastering her British accent.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live