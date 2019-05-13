Transcript for Alyssa Milano calls for sex strive over Georgia's new abortion law

Georgia just became the fourth state this year to ban abortion after six weeks. Protesters want to settle this in the courtroom. Actress and activist Alyssa Milano is taking it to the bedroom tweeting our reproukt if rights are being eraseds. Until women have legal control over our bodies, join me in taking our bodies back. She's calling for a sex strike. I want somebody to clarify for me. I'm right next to Georgia. Does that apply to just sex in Georgia or are we all joining in? I need a point of clarification. I'll call her and find out. Thank you. What's the question? Will it work? Is it a good way to go? You can't influence legislation, you have to recourse. What can you do? You withhold. People are saying it punishes the woman because we love to have sex just as much. No, we have don't. I don't believe that. I think women like sex, but men like it a lot more. I think that it's a good way to it's not a bad idea. What else can we do? I think you could boycott. Let me say this one thing. Georgia ranks among the ten worst states for the well-being of children. Out of 50 states it's in the bottom 10. After the baby is born, they drop you like a hot rock. What do you mean? Kindergarten, post-operative care, maternity leave. All the things that would help the woman after the child is born. Only when the child is in utero do they give a damn. I think we knew we would see these things happening. I think Jeffrey toobin saw this too and that abortion would be severely restricted in about 20 states. People want to see the cases go to the supreme court. That's what we're seeing. Will we see roe V. Wade overturned? I don't think so. I'm going to take my conversation to my doctor and my doctor can tell me what's good for me, what isn't good for me. No one outside of my family has the right to tell me what my family can do with their body if they need to get something done. There's no law saying you must have an abortion. I don't understand. People keep saying the federal government is paying for it. Actually they're not. What makes you think that overturning roe V. Wade is off the table? I don't thinkt's off the table. I don't think it will be Can we go back to the Alyssa Milano aspect? I don't like clicktavism as a rule. She was asked by the A.P. How long the sex strike should last. She said I don't know. I sent a tweet last night. I haven't thought past that this morning. To me that's not a good way to put in action -- if you have a problem with this bill, it's not the smartest way to put your advocacy into action. Boycotting tends to work. The trans bathroom with PayPal. There are three companies not going to film in Georgia. Alyssa Milano is an actress. She could do something with television and movies created in Georgia. Which is a big deal -- Just quick. I'm pro-life. I don't want to relitigate my stance on abortion versus yours. I think that people like Alyssa Milano need to understand there are -- women aren't just one section of the population like her. I feel like pro-life women are completely left out of conversations like this. It doesn't occur to her that there are women like me that don't have a problem with this bill. Why are men having such a war against women? Why is the Republican party trying to set women back 50 years? Why do they want us back in the kitchen barefoot and pregnant? It's not what we want. It's a difference of way you view life. If you believe it starts at conception and -- They want to regulate my body, but they don't regulate it's the same people.

