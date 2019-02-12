Transcript for Amy Klobuchar discusses impeachment hearings

Thank you. Trump and his lawyers have decided not to participate in the impeachment hearings this week, and his lawyers are not going -- no one's going to go. If he were innocent, wouldn't he want them to go? You would think so. Yeah. You would think he would want to make his case. Yeah. And he has -- he can make his own decision under the law, whatever he wants to do, but I think the most important thing here is that what this is about, the -- you go way back to the founding of this country, and you go back to what James Madison, who I loved, because he was 5'4", which is my height, and he was president. Today's height, that would be 5'6". He said, we need those articles of impeachment, because he feared the president would betray the trust of the American people, to foreign power, and that's what's going on here. This is like a global watergate really. Back then, for your viewers that are younger, we had a president, Richard Nixon, who wanted to get dirt on a political opponent. He was paranoid. The election was coming up, and so he got people to break into a headquarters of the democratic national committee, break into a file cabinet. They used to have those back then, and steal stuff, and that was illegal, and then he eventually through impeachment, had to step down. What do you call that? Abuse of power or obstruction of justice? You can call it whatever you want, but Nixon ended up stepping down before there was a trial, but what this was was trying to get dirt on a political opponent. That is exactly what Donald Trump did when he called the leader of a foreign power, and in some ways he's even worse because he's involving our national security. Exactly. Exactly. Well, the impeachment hearings as joy mentioned, they're entering a new phase this week in front of the senate judiciary committee. You're a member, and polls show that 50% of Americans still support not only impeaching trump, but also removing him from office. Given everything that we have heard, are you surprised that that number isn't higher? I think people are just digesting all of this. It's complicated and they just had the original witnesses this last week, and this is going to go on for awhile. I'm -- I don't really look at the polls. I figure it's our constitutional duty. I mean, we don't really have a choice here when you look at what this conduct was, and the people in the house and now later, the people in the senate are going to have to make a decision if they put their country first or do they put their political interests and their party first? They said they're not going to indict. They already said it. Mitch Mcconnell has no intention of removing this president no matter what he does or did. Maybe what Mitch Mcconnell should be doing right now is his job. Maybe we should be having votes on the gun safety legislation that the house passed over or the climate change or doing something on the pharmaceutical prices, and he's not. That's what's happening right now, and I think that one of the things about this election, joy, why I want to be this candidate to lead the ticket is that I can win in those suburban areas, in rural areas. I have done it time and time again, as well as our fired up democratic base. I can do that, and when you have someone that doesn't just win, but win big, then we change the country. We have a consensus coming in so we can get these things done. Senator, as you said earlier, you called this a global watergate. You're a former prosecutor. Based on what you know from the house hearings, do you think that trump committed a crime? Again, I want to look at all the evidence. I am the one that said this is impeachable conduct, and that I'm a former prosecutor as you note, and you have to look at each count, but I think this is very serious what happened here, and it will come over to the senate, and remember. This isn't a criminal proceeding. It is actually a decision under the constitution about whether or not he should be removed from office. But the question -- can I? The constitution notes certain crimes. It does, except when you look back at the definition of those crimes when the constitution was drafted, they looked at it differently. I mean, bribery to them was something else. That was about a political case. Yeah. And so I think that's what we're going to be debating in the senate as it comes forward. Part of the problem though is that I think there was an idea that Democrats have gotten out over their skis with Mueller and that the American public and, you know, because you live in the real world and you represent, you know, a American state that people are so inundated with so much information that they just think it's a witch hunt, and that's why Nancy Pelosi was to hesitant to go through with it. Do you worry about Democrats getting over their skis a bit? No. Because I see what just happened in Kentucky, and what just happened in Louisiana where we had democratic candidates win, in fact, in two of the states, Kentucky and Louisiana, Donald Trump had been there the night before. I guess what I want to know is where can we send him next? Louisiana. That's a good line. I just think -- You should keep using that one. That's a good line. They want an economic check, they want to do something about pharmaceutical prices, college affordability, and I have big ideas for that, but they also are voting for a values check. Right. For a patriotism check, for a decency check, and we better not forget that, our party, when we decide who heads up our ticket because we can't afford to screw this up. Here's my issue because you

