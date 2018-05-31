Transcript for AndrÃ© Leon Talley on 'Roseanne' controversy, struggle to make it in the fashion world

Talley shows hany glass ceilings and racial barriers had to bust through B taking his place on theone of high fashion in the new documentary, "The el accog to Andre." So please welcome one of the most magnificent men on the planet, my friend, andn Talley. Thank you. Thank you Andre. I know the documentary was number one. Yes. Over T weekend Yes. But you heard the Roseanne's tweet -- Disgraceful. And it reallyit you hard use you have had this experience. Explain us what happen Early in my career, I in Paris and I went to Paris wn I was about 28,nd ias at the top O my -- height of my caree covering fashion. I was then editor of a magazine. I had then roweverywhere, and the public relations director, who is ti now, she was call me queen Kong, an came back to me through a friend of hers who was M best friend, kn the famous daughter of the famous painter, ss I bottled it , and internal it. That was in 1978, and I decided Dr -- I was sitting I a "Vogue" archives it came up, that memory. I the never aulated it to anyone. None of my friends, a I you dt like it? I neverkeo her again. She is still alive. She is bitter. Is still alive, and she is alone in Paris because she H a boyfriend that was taken her, you know, manipulated from. I meant to give him back. That kind of thingstay with you. Karma is a bitch. It hurt me very, very, hard. It is. It wilite your butt. Roseanne callederie Jarrett called us mys and she is one with no job. Yodohave a job. So there ar rumors that you re sleepinaround. What about that? Oh, all kinds ofrumors. My boss came to me in frof everybody in the office and said, there is a rumor Thau ar sleeping with everybody in Paris. That would have been a lot of beds to fill up, and I thought -- I was very quiet and I went to the church.I thought it, meditated, famous church in Paris with coco Chanel, and I went back to the office and resigned. I sent in a letter to the embassy -- Because of the rumors? Bse of my boss trying to an me. Peopleoved my point of view, an I was sy, tall and glamorous, and he wa to put down. He said, rumors arou are sleeping in every designer's bed. Never except as a guest in a most important job I had in my youth. A letter of notarization F the British embassy because I didn't want people to say, he wasghttealing petty cash. Would Y do the same thing day? I certainly would. I certainly would. I most certainly would. That was courage, joy. I was under 30 and alone I S. I didnave my grandmother. I didn't have my nds, a I wentway the weekend and thought bit I came, wrote the letter andalkedo the british-aman embassy, and had it narized and delivered the er. You're one of the only black men that has such AIG position of importance in fashion. Imbed to the top. Do you think things are getting beehind the scenes with divey in fashion? It's a slow bu it' it's a real slow burn. Y'all never know how to cook lynns, it wo take all day. Clean first. It's a slow burn, and the editor in chief of "E" black, and I sent him an e-mail saying congratulationnd he said, you have paved theway. From me, 1978 to then, that was, like, a slo . It's very, very the evolution of black pe of inence in the fashion industry. Re are models. Top, top models But behind the scenes. I saw your documentary last T, and its fantastic. Thank you. Thank you. It was so wrful, and I didn't understand your Ory. I knew who you were, but I didn'terd your story. We see your journey from growing up in the segregaouth to becoming this icon in the fashion industry ere did your love of fas art? Anna wur says you are it when it comesfashion. I think it camem my grandmother. I think she had T style. Shev a cookbook never read a book about how to garden. My grandmother gave me unconditionalove, so the man see today is thank you toy grandmother that you S the sitting on your set toand, you know, you always -- it's the foundation of your ancestors that makes you. That's W I got my first love ofhion by sitting and watching her prepare for church every Sunday. She wa -- oh. She was theest dressed lady ine church. With not a lot of money. She had O suit. That suit was in closet for 30 years. I rememb she had it when I was young, and when I took her the first ride, wore that black suit, and it was for 44 decades. She gave unconditional love, and she gave me the values of th church. Had I not been brought up in the church, I W have been ine of those rehab centers someplace, you know? That is not even true. Your foundation -- please, child. U never look bad.held not let himself look like somebody needeo be in rehab. He is just -- I just had this for you all da I was looking dapper dam for hours. You have to come back co-host with us. I will. That would be so mu fun. Yes. Whatever you. Andre's documentary is extraordinary. "The gospel according to Andre" is in theaters right now. If you get an opportity, go have a really good time andake a look at it. It's really fabulous. We'll right back. ?????? ??????

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.