Transcript for Andrea Kelly discusses sex tape that landed ex-husband R. Kelly in legal battle

We're back with Andrea Kelly. What an emotional conversation it's been. Talk to us about him and his up bringing. He's talked about the fact that he was abused as a child. He's illiterate as well. Yes. Tell us about that. It's a learned behavior. He saw his mom go through domestic violence. He was abused. It put it in his book "Solar coaster" about being molested as a young child. This is the root of his tree. It was Normal for him. Take a kid like me that saw it in a household and him, a kid that was a recipe for destruction. Talk about the ill literacy. Who doesn't teach a kid to read a street sign so they can get home when they get lost? I understand what you went through. That doesn't give you a pass. Because you were abused doesn't mean you get to be an abuser. Now the sex tapes, that was -- everyone remembers that. It was with someone resembling R. Kelly. In 2008 he was tried but acquitted of child pornography charges. You were married to him at that time. What was your reaction when all of that was going on? Did you see the tapes? No. Here's my answer about the tapes. People are like you never saw it. They questioned me about not seeing it. I question anyone who actively went out to see it. That's what we should be questioning. Never saw it. Will never look at it. Do not have a desire to look at it. I was actually separated from him living in my own house. My divorce was final in 2009. I was long gone, but still being a mother that -- my kids, when I went to put them in school, the first thing they asked me was will he ever be here to pick them up because we don't want him here. Will he come to games? We don't want the other parents to be uncomfortable. How did the kids deal with it? Adults sometimes forget and speak around children things they don't think are hurting the kids. Very difficult. I remember I was getting my hair done and my daughter was there and a lady was going on and on that I hope they put him to jail. I remember Joann going mommy why doesn't she like my daddy? I remember my innocent baby has no idea what's going on and they're speaking so freely. You don't know what she knows and doesn't know. As adults we have to take responsibility for our babies. At the end of the day respect mine like I would respect yours. Speaking of those parents. "Buzzfeed" reported the girls living where R. Kelly, their parents think they're living under his control. What do you think about that? Mary Mitchell did an article and my parents had to go to her because he was paying my cell phone bill and people have to understand it's a mind game. If he's telling you your family doesn't want to deal with you -- like my family thought now that you married the rich king of r&b you don't have time for us. It makes sense from my side of the fence. He strategically finds a way to wedge the family and you with you being the middle person because he's the only point of contact. My parents had to go to the news paper and say we can't get in touch with our daughter. Sh We reached out to R. Kelly's management team and they had no comment. In a statement to "Buzzfeed" last year a spokesperson for R. Kelly said we can only wonder why folks would persist in defaming a great artist who loves his fans, work 24/7 and takes care of all of the people in his life. You can't love your fans and not love your wife and children. Thank you for coming. Thank you for coming and talking to us.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.