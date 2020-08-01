Transcript for Andrew Yang says killing of Qassem Soleimani was a ‘mistake’

yang. Welcome back. It's great to be back. Thanks for having me. Good to see you, man. Plus, my wife is backstage and she's a big fan so this is a thrill. She's coming on after you. Yeah, she's not just backstage. She'll be joining the panel. Before she comes out, we got to get to Iran because that is really the issue that the world is talking about, and you want the job of president of this country, one of the main issues you would be dealing with. I want to ask because we've been talking about is the cost worth it to taking out general soleimani, the number two in command there. If you were in trump's position, what would you have done? 75% of Americans do not want a war with Iran, so we should not be responding disproportionately in a way that elevates the conflict and tension in the region. We need to bring Iran back to the table and invest in a diplomatic solution. So you wouldn't have killed him? I would not have, no. I think it was a mistake. It's interesting, they actually assassinated the guy. He's a terrible man, I get it, but they assassinated him in full view of the world. Don't they usually do these secretively when they assassinate a head of state as he might be considered since he was a general? That's why it was so disproportionate. Why would they do that? The story seems to be that a number of options were presented to president trump and he chose the most dramatic option that even the military leaders would never have expected him to choose. Why? Does that help him in some way? Ordinarily -- apparently they're presenting extreme solutions to try to direct him towards something more reasonable. That's not the way we should be making decisions, particularly when our soldiers' lives are at stake. Do you think this is one of those wag the dog moments that people are talking about? I certainly hope -- You know what that means, right, when you start a war to distract? Announcer: This is an ABC news special report. Now reporting, George Stephanopoulos. Good morning. We're coming on the air because president trump is about to speak to the nation about the crisis with Iran. That is the scene at the white house right now. The president will be responding to those Iranian missile strikes against two U.S. Military bases in Iraq last night, retaliation for the U.S. Drone strike against Iran's top commander, qassem soleimani. That was last week. That killed him last week. The Iranians have responded with those rockets you see right there, more than a dozen ballistic missiles fired at two U.S. Military bases in northern and western Iraq last night. So far no reports of U.S. Casualties. You see the president's cabinet coming to join him there. Vice president Mike pence, defense secretary Esper, secretary of state Mike Pompeo, along with the joint chief of staff. This will be his first response after the tweet last night where he said all is well in response to that Iranian military strike. The Iranians have said that this is all the retaliation they will have for now, the supreme leader. They claim there were dozens of U.S. Casualties in the strike but the Pentagon has said no American casualties in their initial damage assessments. Last week president trump ordered that drone strike, saying that general soleimani was planning an imminent attack against the United States. That is coming in for some question on capitol hill as the intelligence has not been released but so far at least we've seen the Iranian retaliation, right now, missile strikes which have caused no American casualties. The big question right now, will the president choose to escalate his response or take this as an opportunity to calm the crisis down. The Iranians in their first message have said that is what they want. The president is responding now. As long as I'm president of the United States, Iran will never be allowed to have a nuclear weapon. Good morning. I'm pleased to inform you, the American people should be extremely grateful and happy. No Americans were harmed in last night's attack by the Iranian regime. We suffered no casualties. All of our soldiers are safe and only minimal damage was sustained at our military bases. Our great American forces are prepared for anything. Iran appears to be standing down, which is a good thing for all parties concerned and a very good thing for the world. No American or Iraqi lives were lost because of the precautions taken, the dispersal of forces, and an early warning system that worked very well. I salute the incredible skill and courage of America's men and women in uniform. For far too long, all the way back to 1979 to be exact, nations have tolerated Iran's destructive and destabilizing behavior in the Middle East and beyond. Those days are over. Iran has been the leading sponsor of terrorism and their pursuit of nuclear weapons threatens the civilized world. We will never let that happen. Last week we took decisive action to stop a ruthless terrorist from threatening American lives. At my direction, the united States military eliminated the world's top terrorist, qassem soleimani. As the head of the quds force, soleimani was personally responsible for some of the absolutely worst atrocities. He trained terrorist armies including Hezbollah, launching terrorist strikes against civilian targets. He fueled bloody civil wars all across the region. He viciously wounded and murdered thousands of U.S. Troops including the planting of roadside bombs that maim and dismember their victims. Soleimani directed the attacks that badly wounded four service members and killed one American, and he orchestrated the violent assault on the U.S. Embassy in Baghdad. In recent days he was planning new attacks on American targets, but we stopped him. Soleimani's hands were drenched in both American and Iranian he should have been terminated long ago. By removing soleimani, we have sent a powerful message to terrorists, if you value your own life you will not threaten the lives of our people. As we continue to evaluate options in response to Iranian aggression, the United States will immediately impose additional punishing economic sanctions on the Iranian regime. These powerful sanctions will remain until Iran changes its in recent months alone, Iran has seized ships in international waters, fired an unprovoked strike on Saudi Arabia, and shot down two U.S. Drones. Iran's hostility substantially increased after the foolish Iran nuclear deal was signed in 2013. They were given $150 billion, not to mention $1.8 billion in cash. Instead of saying thank you to the United States, they chanted "Death to America." In fact, they chanted "Death to America" the day the agreement was signed. Then Iran went on a terror spree funded by the money from the deal and created hell in Yemen, Syria, Lebanon, Afghanistan, and the missiles fired last night at us and our allies were paid for with the funds made available by the last administration.

