Andy Cohen on being prohibited from donating plasma after COVID-19 because he's gay

Cohen, who tested positive for COVID-19, speaks out on being prohibited from donating plasma due to decades-old FDA guidelines and his new animated series, "The Andy Cohen Diaries."
7:26 | 07/28/20

