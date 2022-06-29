Aubrey Plaza makes witchy appearance for ‘The View’ Halloween special

On “The View,” the actress gets into the Halloween spirit, discusses her new children’s book, “The Return of the Christmas Witch,” and shares what it was like to film “The White Lotus” in Sicily.

