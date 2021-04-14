Transcript for 'Bachelor' star Colton Underwood reveals he's gay

The former bachelor Colton Underwood was on "Gma" earlier today and said he's finally ready to celebrate his own true reality. Take a look. I've ran from myself for a long time. I hated myself for a long time. I'm gay, and I came to terms with that earlier this year and have been processing it. Through the nerves, I can see the joy. Oh, yeah. I can see the relief. I'm emotional in a good happy positive way. I remember praying to god the morning I found out I was a bachelor and thanking him for making me straight. I knew I was gay from the age of 6 and I couldn't process it until high school, my freshman year when I knew I was gay. I had gone to catholic church. I had gone to catholic high school. I learned in the bible that gay is a sin. So, yeah, Sara, this hits close to home for you, yes? Yes. This interview, watching this made my heart so happy for Colton himself. It reminded me -- I don't mean to always take these stories back to my brother. Almost everything he said in that interview resembled my brother's coming out story, from knowing you're different from about 6 and not knowing what to call it and holding on to this fairytale that you could lead a normal life, the way the church has taught you, the way everyone around you embraces you. The thing he said about praying to god that he was going to get a wife, it was something my brother had to explain to me. I said you've come out. You're gay. This is awesome. He said the journey here is hard because there's a death to the fairytale you were taught to want. He had to come to terms with accepting that inside himself. I think the fact that he said the most common reaction from his friends was I wish you told me sooner. I remember crying out when I first found out. My coach in college said are you sad he's gay? I said no, I was right there beside him and he never told me. I think this story being shared will help so many others find their inner strength, I'm happiest for Colton he reclaimed his life. He'll walk a little lighter and shine brighter and hopefully find love. Sunny, he said religious guilt kept him from coming out. Do you think this is a common struggle for people of faith? I know it is. You know, I have so many of my lgbtq plus brothers and sisters who told me this same story over and over. I'm so frustrated that society and especially the catholic church taught Colton to hate himself. I listened during the interview when he was saying that he would ask god to change him. You know, the catholic church needs to teach everybody that god doesn't make mistakes. We're all god's children. I've said it before. I'll say it again. Jesus would be attending the pride parade. I think Jesus would be the grand marshal of the pride parade. I'm so saddened that someone would have to hide his truth for so very long. I was actually saddened by the struggle that I saw. We just -- we have to do much better in our country and we have to especially do better in the catholic church. We'll talk more about this when we come back. L takes time. Now there's Dawn Powerwash Dish Spray. The faster, easier way to clean as you go. It cleans grease five times faster. On easy messes, just spray, wipe, and rinse. On tough messes, the spray-activated suds cut through grease on contact, without water. Just wipe, and rinse. Get dishes done faster. Dawn Powerwash Dish Spray. Now available in Free & Clear. Allergies don't have to be scary. Spraying Flonase daily stops your body from overreacting to allergens all season long. Psst! Psst! All Good Ocean Spray works with nature every day to keep you healthy I'll be observing your safe-driving abilities. Play your cards right, and you could be in for a tasty discount. Let's roll. Hey, check it out. One time I tripped on the sidewalk over here. - -And a high of 89 degrees. Ooh! Ooh! Who just gives away wood? The Snapshot app from Progressive rewards you for driving safe and driving less. There's an app? - Beth. -Save money with Progressive. Well, that came out of nowhere. Scratchy? Family not getting clean? Get Charmin Ultra Strong. It just cleans better, so your family can use less. Hello clean bottom! Enjoy the go with Charmin. The development of an effective vaccine for any infectious disease is cause for celebration. We now have them for covid-19. These vaccines were developed and tested within the stringent guidelines from the us Food and Drug Administration. This has happened faster than usual. Because of the urgency of this pandemic and the extraordinary collaboration of dedicated scientists around the world. I would have rather died than say I'm gay. Did you ever think about harming yourself? Yeah. There was a moment in L.A. That I woke up and I didn't think I was going to wake up. I didn't have the intentions of waking up, and I did. I think for me that was like my wake-up call of like this is your life. Take back control. That was former bachelor Colton Underwood sharing just how much he struggled with being gay. Joy, what -- how are you feeling about everything he's been talking about and how hard this has been for him? I know. It breaks your heart that anybody has to live like this. We're in rarified era in our circles in Manhattan.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.