Bad Bunny worked on new album in studio with Met Gala attire

The musician tells "The View" about his new album, "Un Verano Sin Ti," what inspired his career and how it feels to land a role in Marvel as El Muerto.

Examined

Examined

ABC News Specials on

HuluRokuFire TVApple TVSamsung TV PlusYoutubeTubiXumo
Share a story idea with ABC News Live