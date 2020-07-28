Who has the least baggage among Biden's potential vice president candidates?

More
Joe Biden is to announce his vice presidential pick soon, but "The View" co-hosts discuss some of the potential issues that the front-runners could have.
6:53 | 07/28/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Who has the least baggage among Biden's potential vice president candidates?

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"6:53","description":"Joe Biden is to announce his vice presidential pick soon, but \"The View\" co-hosts discuss some of the potential issues that the front-runners could have.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"72035063","title":"Who has the least baggage among Biden's potential vice president candidates?","url":"/theview/video/baggage-bidens-potential-vice-president-candidates-72035063"}