Ben Carson confused over 'REO' and 'Oreo' mix-up

More
When the Housing Secretary's exchange with Rep. Katie Porter went viral, "The View' co-hosts discuss if he knew the answers to the HUD questions he was being asked.
5:06 | 05/22/19

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ben Carson confused over 'REO' and 'Oreo' mix-up

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:06","description":"When the Housing Secretary's exchange with Rep. Katie Porter went viral, \"The View' co-hosts discuss if he knew the answers to the HUD questions he was being asked.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"63208910","title":"Ben Carson confused over 'REO' and 'Oreo' mix-up","url":"/theview/video/ben-carson-confused-reo-oreo-mix-63208910"}