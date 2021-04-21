Ben Crump, Terrence and Philonise Floyd react to ‘justice’ of Derek Chauvin verdict

More
George Floyd’s brothers and family attorney discuss reliving Floyd’s death during the trial and President Joe Biden’s call to the Floyd family following the verdict.
8:48 | 04/21/21

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Ben Crump, Terrence and Philonise Floyd react to ‘justice’ of Derek Chauvin verdict

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"8:48","description":"George Floyd’s brothers and family attorney discuss reliving Floyd’s death during the trial and President Joe Biden’s call to the Floyd family following the verdict.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"77219580","title":"Ben Crump, Terrence and Philonise Floyd react to ‘justice’ of Derek Chauvin verdict","url":"/theview/video/ben-crump-terrence-philonise-floyd-react-justice-derek-77219580"}