Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden face off in Democratic debate

More
"The View” co-hosts share their takeaways from Sunday's debate and weigh in on Biden's promise to choose a female vice president.
5:47 | 03/16/20

Coming up in the next {{countdown}} {{countdownlbl}}

Coming up next:

{{nextVideo.title}}

{{nextVideo.description}}

Skip to this video now

Now Playing:

{{currentVideo.title}}

Resume Playing Video
Comments
Related Extras
Related Videos
Video Transcript
Transcript for Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden face off in Democratic debate

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.

  • Now Playing: {{itm.title}}

{"duration":"5:47","description":"\"The View” co-hosts share their takeaways from Sunday's debate and weigh in on Biden's promise to choose a female vice president.","mediaType":"default","section":"ABCNews/theview","id":"69624987","title":"Bernie Sanders and Joe Biden face off in Democratic debate","url":"/theview/video/bernie-sanders-joe-biden-face-off-democratic-debate-69624987"}