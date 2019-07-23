Transcript for Beto O'Rourke doubles down on critique of Trump's North Carolina rally

Democrats seem to be unified in their outrage over trump telling the four freshmen congresswomen of color to go back to the countries they came from. Which led to a crowd chanting "Send her back, send her back" when he was attacking congresswoman ilhan OMAR at a rally last week. Will this be a campaign theme for him in 2020, you think? I think it's not just Democrats who are outraged. It's Americans, especially Americans of good conscience because this is not an anomaly. A president who described Mexican immigrants as rapists and criminals, who said that the Klan were very fine people, who sought to ban all muslims, all people of one religion from this country, called the press the enemy of the people, this is the road to fascism and tyranny and 243 years into this experiment that we could choose our leaders and the direction of this country has never been to imperilled or undermined as it is now. This is our defining moment of truth and I call upon Republicans and independents and Democrats alike to stand up and to be counted for this country, not against Donald Trump necessarily but for the best traditions of this country and for a better future of this country, and we're going to reject that racism and that bigotry and that smallness and be defined by our ambitions. I'm on your side obviously, but I saw something this morning that said his approval ratings went up since he's been attacking these women. So I don't know, the speech you just gave might be just blowing in the wind. I hate to say it. Yeah. Not to mention that the strategy on the right is to totally paint the Democrats as we here talk about every day as a bunch of socialists, big spending socialists who are not how are you going to go up against this machine that he has going of lies and mendacity? We're going to talk about him and his enablers who are in congress right now as the extremists, who cut a $2 trillion tax cut when we were already $21 trillion in debt to the wealthiest, to corporations who are sitting on record piles of cash -- By the way, today I just read that he wants to cut food stamps for, what, 3 million Americans. 3 million Americans, yes. Look it up. He wants to cut the meals on wheels program that is the soul source of calories for countless Americans. I met a woman in Wichita falls. She said not only is meals on wheels keeping me alive but the person who delivers it is the single human being I will see over the course of the day. When he touches my shoulder before he leaves the door, it's the single human contact I will have. We have to stand up for people who are counting on us right now and stand up against that kind of extremism. You're talking about trump supporters, comparing them to Nazis and nuremberg, that sounds extreme to me as well. When Democrats come on here and wax poetic about extremism -- I'm not saying trump isn't doing it but you're calling everybody who was in that North Carolina rally a Nazi. From my standpoint it seems like the left is pretty extreme as well. No, I'm not comparing -- You compared the rally and his supporters to Nazis. Asking four women of color -- We all disagree with that but do you think trump supporters -- He's saying the press is the enemy of the people. There's only one path that will take us down -- What about his supporters, the people in that room at that rally. We all have accountability for our actions and everyone who shouted to him to send her back is responsible as well. I agree. I agree. I agree. But there were people in that rally that didn't and you're going to have to win over some of these people that voted for Obama and voted for trump again and for me I did not support -- we spent a whole week decrying that and you have to understand how it looks for people in the middle thinking that maybe I don't agree with everything that the left is saying so automatically you're Nazis? We're on the same page, Meghan. I went to every one of the 254 counties in Texas. King county voted for Donald Trump 96% in the last election but I went there because they're every bit as deserving of our respect and attention and being served and by going there and showing my convictions but also a willingness to listen and to learn, we brought them into the conversation and at the end of the day not only did we win more votes than any Democrat in Texas history, we won independents for the first time in decades. Half a million Republicans voted for a Republican for governor and voted for us for senate. When we don't write people off and bring everyone in, I don't care who you voted for last time. I don't care if you're a trump supporter or a Republican. You're an American first before you are anything else and I call you to this country's greatness.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.