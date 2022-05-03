Beto O’Rourke: ‘We should all trust women to make their own decisions’

The Texas gubernatorial candidate tells “The View” why he believes the country is so divided when it comes to abortion, immigration and inflation, and is asked if he supports any abortion limitations.

