Transcript for Should Biden say more in his defense?

So is he going to -- how much more talking can he actually do? Who, trump? Yes. He's coming undone. Come undone It's a whole musical. My question for the lawyer at the panel is why can't they sue him for defamation there? He calls them criminals. The whole thing is a lie. Can't he sue? You can't indict a sitting president. You can sue him, but -- I thought the founding fathers came here because they didn't want a king, and now you can never indict the guy. You can't do this to him or anything to him. You can sue him. The weird juxtaposition for me with this is his fund-raising numbers are through the roof. $125 million in the third quarter, the highest Democrat candidate was Bernie with $25 million. The recent hill poll has his approval ticking up 49%, and the reason for this is it's a culture war and people think that, you know, if god forbid is from their perspective is impeached they will have the most left, Progressive squad member as president, and people are getting even more tribal than I have ever seen. You think? Very hard -- I guess when I was watching all of this, and by the way, can we please apologize to the president of Finland? I felt really bad for him standing there. Did you see the picture? It's my favorite thing ever. Do you have the picture? There they are. Look. He's, like, get me out of here. He's actually going, what the hell is going on here? What country is this? Do you remember on "The view" when Rosie o'donnell and Hasselbeck were fighting? How could I ever forget that moment? I always feel bad for world leaders in these moments. It's so embarrassing, but I think Meghan is right. I'm not convinced he's out at the end of this. I think he can survive it, and I'm most concerned about Joe Biden. You saw him in that clip. I don't see the fire in the belly with Joe Biden, and we talked about this when he first came out, and I think you were the one that agreed with me, sunny. I thought he had to be the adult in the room. Don't stoop to that level, and give in that much, and now I take that back. You do? I'm not seeing enough of Joe Biden. He's not getting in there, and telling people -- Explain to me what he should explain to people. He should say, this is what happened with my son because now there are photos of him with his son golfing with someone else. He said, I never spoke with my son about this ever, and why doesn't he come out and say, there is nothing I did wrong here? This is funk and mirrors. Let us not forget -- you go after Joe Biden. Get this done first. Now I'm not convinced that, you know, I hate poll numbers so I never pay attention to them. Yeah. People change on a dime these days. I'm, like, an addict. I'm sorry. I know. Which is why I say, I now and then say no. Bottom line is whether or not folks are tribal or not, it doesn't change the fact that the man did something he wasn't supposed to do, and they have every right to go after him, whether they go after Joe Biden and everybody else. If that's going to happen, that will happen. They do have every right to investigate. That's not wrong. To your point about fund-raising, I think that the reason they're making more money over there is because he -- with his tax system, is making all these rich people richer, and they like it. More, more, more money and they send it to him. I don't think that's it. The other thing is that Joe Biden is the one that he's scared of. Quote/unquote from Donald Trump, I would rather run against Biden than anyone. That's true. He's not afraid of Elizabeth Warren. He's afraid of Joe Biden. He should be. We'll see about that. We'll see who is going to get the job. He should be afraid of Joe Biden as well. Joe Biden is in a tough position because trump is already president. Biden's got about 25 candidates that want him out too, right? He has a lot to lose here, and all I'm saying is I want to see a little more fight from Joe. I believe, Abby, I do think that Joe Biden needs to explain that the -- that the reason that he wanted the prosecutor fired in the Ukraine -- He and everyone else. And everyone else, is because the prosecutor wasn't doing the prosecutor's job, and wasn't investigating corruption. I don't think it's that complicated. No. I don't think it's that complicated. You smear the guy whether he did something bad just like trump did. They smeared it, and obfuscate. My thing with Joe Biden, is the media doesn't think he's sexy. The media is the one that has the problem with him. Voters like Joe Biden. I think the media is more interested in having this Elizabeth Warren Progressive because it's what they want, but the voters in the middle of the country -- It's all over. Thank you, whoopi. I put money on the fact he's the most electable. There are people at the table that disagree. I disagree with that. His family could come out and do an interview together and being, like, as we have talked about in the meeting. This is always -- always resonated with me as a conservative with Joe Biden. We have been through a lot of this country is in a lot of pain. Are you ready for the pain to stop? Because I'm someone that can help you and just from an ethical perspective, from a conscious prosecute, but I'm tired of looking at nickelback videos and trying to interpret what that means for America like I was yesterday. He has this way of speaking to the American public, and I would like to hear from hunter Biden himself again. Sure. There's a way to explain it away. I think transparency is the best policy.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.