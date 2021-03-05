Transcript for Does Biden wearing masks outdoors send mixed messages?

More than 1 million Americans are fully vaccinated and a half of adults have at least one dose. But, supply is starting to outweigh demand thanks to people rfusing to get a shot. Experts say that's why we won't reach herd immunity any time soon. Some are still confused, I guess, about safety guidelines. President Biden's senior adviser Anita Dunn went on CNN to clarify things because people just apparently didn't get it. Take a look. Should the president start following the guidelines and stop wearing a mask outdoors? The president takes the CDC guidelines very seriously. You know, we do take some extra precautions for him because he's the president of the united States, but I would say that people should follow the CDC guidelines and they should take advantage of getting the vaccine, getting fully vaccinated and taking that mask off, particularly as the weather grows so beautiful and we all want to be outside. So with 100 million people vaccinated, joy, what do you make of people who aren't getting the message? What part of this don't people get? Whoopi, aren't these the same people who wanted to have herd immunity by opening up the restaurants and having super spreaders? Aren't these the same people who won't take the vaccine which would lead to herd immunity? Are they waiting for divine intervention? We have it. It's called a vaccine. All right. I still don't understand why this is political frankly. I really don't because is it political to wear a seat belt? Is it political to wear a life vest when you're in a boat? There are a million things like that, rules and regulations that are not political. It's cutting off your nose to spite your face. It's like saying I'm not going to do this. I'm going to get covid. That will fix Nancy Pelosi. Sara, what do you think of the accusations that Biden is engaging in political theater because he's still wearing a mask? Well, again, these CDC guidelines just changed a week ago. Like give it a minute. Also, they're guidelines, meaning you can take off your mask. They're not saying you have to take off your mask. Let's remember, as you started the show, we don't have herd immunity. As doctors have said on the show, it's variants versus vaccines. You could be walking about with people who have other reasons for not being vaccinated yet. I wouldn't want to take that risk. By the way, president Biden is a human first, president second. If that were my father, similar in age, he's a 78-year-old man walking around, I would prefer he wear a mask if he's going to come in contact with strangers. President Biden is around more crowds than my father. I would be like, dad, please wear a mask. I don't think that -- I think people are overthinking it. By the way, the pendulum swung so far the other way in 2020 as we entered the pandemic. We lost over 500,000 people because that mask was so fiercely politicized. If someone is erring on the side of safety, are we coming for that? That's ridiculous. Apparently. Sunny, what's your feeling on all this? What do you think needs to get done for people that need to recognize it's neither left, nor right, but center for all of us? It's a public health issue. It's not a political issue. This is just a vestige of the prior administration's position on the mask. The prior administration was an anti-science administration. I think we're seeing the fallout of the bungling of the pandemic where it led to, you know, the death of over 500,000 people. We now know that studies show, had the pandemic been dealt with in a different way, in a public health manner and had these mask efforts not been politicized the way they were, we could have saved hundreds of thousands of lives, including the lives of my in-laws. When you look at the folks not getting vaccinated, white evangelicals, 45% said they won't get vaccinated. Almost 50% of Republicans are refusing to get the vaccine. We won't reach herd immunity because of those particular groups. I say we need to shun those that refuse to get vaccinated just like now in certain states, many states, I know in New York there are signs on store fronts on businesses all across the state no mask, no entry. If you have not been vaccinated, no entry. You want to get on a plane, you have to be vaccinated. If those people don't want to get vaccinated, that's fine for you, but then you can't spread it to other people that are vaccinated. You can't spread it to other people -- rather that aren't vaccinated. You don't get the liberties that come with immunity. Something has to break. If that's your personal choice not to get vaccinated, you don't then get to infringe on the rights of those who have chosen to protect their fellow citizens. Okay. Meghan, does that sound like something that would convince you to convince people to get the shot? No. I mean, honestly when we were first talking about vaccine hesitancy on this show a lot of it centered around minority populations who were hesitant because of the tuskegee experiment. The narrative and feeling coming out was compassion and trying to convince people in a way of empathy that we all are in this together. We should get vaccinated together. It was effective. The message to Republicans is you dumb hill billies stay away from me. It's not going to convince anyone of anything. I have tried and -- I had an idea for an ad campaign that specifically targeted towards Republicans and evangelicals that I proposed that has gone on deaf ears. The messaging on this is absolute garbage towards conservatives and Republicans. It's a public health crisis. I agree we should all be vaccinated. I myself am vaccinated. I have no problem with vaccines. The messaging is psychotic. I want to say in brookline, Massachusetts, they rejected in the city the guidance to wear masks outdoors. If you live in Brooklyn, Massachusetts, you have to wear a mask outdoors. If you live in Florida, you don't have to wear a mask it feels like it's more about control than science. If the vaccine is more than 94% effective, which we're told by science, if the vaccine works why do we have to wear masks outdoors and inside? That's part of the messaging problem. If you get a vaccine and nothing changes and I have to wear a mask everywhere, then there's not -- I'm sorry, but the way human beings work there has to be a reason to get vaccinated to get what you want. I'm horrified by the way people are talking to Republicans right now in this way. I think we should try and lead people along instead of saying they're dumb morons in the middle of the country that are going to kill everybody. It's not effective. I don't know that everybody is saying that. I do think that part of the problem is that if we don't all do it, if we don't all wear the mask, it means it's spotty. It's like wifi. It's just not smooth. The truth of the matter is, yeah, there's a lot of reasons to be concerned about your personal space. At some point it becomes about what is good for the country and we're seeing that the -- what's happening in India -- we've lived through that already. We know. We're seeing sort of the responses our country is having to our ability to get vaccinated. People desperate to get vaccinated in different places around the world would -- you know, would crawl here to get this vaccine. Now, it's not -- it's not rocket science, you know. This is what we have. Remember when measles wasn't an issue and then it became an issue because people stopped vaccinating their kids? Then we had nothing but measles outbreaks. There's something to be said for paying attention to that. We need to do this. It's not going to allow us to be without masks until we all do it. Quite frankly I'm not going outside until I know everybody outside has had the shot. I'm going to be wearing my mask probably, you know, into my 90s. That's just me though.

