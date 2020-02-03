Transcript for Biden wins big in South Carolina

Anyway, Joe Biden's campaign got a huge boost this weekend after scoring a double digit victory in South Carolina. Take a look. For all of those who have been knocked down, counted out, left behind, this is your campaign. Just days ago the press and the pundits have declared this candidacy dead. Now, thanks to all of you, the heart of the democratic party, we just won and we've won big because of you. So this gives him a lot of momentum going into super Tuesday, don't you think, or does it? No question about it. I mean, I think once again black voters show that they are the heart and soul of the democratic party, the most reliable voters in the democratic party, and they showed out for him in large numbers. I think it was, what, 61% or something like that? 64. 64%. I don't think you can underestimate Clyburn's endorsement of Biden. I think there has to be some retooling for the campaign, but he certainly goes into super Tuesday with the momentum that I think he has needed for so long to sort of recapture, again, the soul of our country, and I'm just very, very happy that he's where he is right now. Look, I think it changes the entire narrative and I think he's right. I think it went from Joe Biden's in trouble to Joe Biden's got big Mo, big momentum. He's been able to raise a lot of medicines the South Carolina primaries. I agree with you, I think there's very few endorsements that matter still in America. Jim Clyburn's endorsement in South Carolina matters. Yeah. Listen, I think the African-American vote showed up for him because Joe Biden has showed up for the African-American vote for years and politicians -- people running for office need to learn and understand that you don't just show up to the church the Sunday before election and expect to get the vote. Yeah. It takes years of developing a relationship of having reliability, of being able to confide in each other, knowing that you're there. You're there for a group, that group is there for you. That's not a hard thing to understand. Juxtapose it wit Bernie only getting 14%. 15% last time so only a point difference. That's not good. The question for many Democrats is not just the difference between socialism and a more democratic candidate. It's if you're going to gamble with the African-American vote which is vital to winning the white house so I think it will be interesting if the democratic party ultimately go to that. It's been Biden and Bernie right it is going to be a cage match going into super Tuesday. I think it's safe to say that Bernie has hurt himself with these Castro comments in Florida. I think it's up to Texas. Weirdly, Bernie is really seriously in play in Texas. California is more than likely going to go to Bernie. I don't think this is over but I do think the media needs to take a really hard look at itself and that doesn't mean you, whoopi, because you always say it's not over until it's over. When you have people writing stories saying Joe Biden's zombie campaign, who are you listening to and talking to? Are you bored with him? Are you covering him for so many years. Are you talking to voters in South Carolina? There clearly was a lot of enthusiasm and continues to be a lot of enthusiasm for this man that the media just wanted to write off. It seems that -- I've been kind of saying this, that we don't need to listen to anybody because the voters are the people who are going to bring it home no matter what direction it goes in, and the media can tell you anything they want to but it's going to come down to you. For me, you know, I was trying to explain to somebody because somebody said, explain yourself. I said, well look, Joe -- people say it to me all the time. What are you -- I don't understand. Explain yourself. So I did. And what I said was that, you know, listen, a lot of things have been taken out of place, you know. Diplomats are gone. There's a lot of stuff -- there's a lot of stuff that's messy in Washington, stuff we need. We need somebody who actually knows how to do housing taking care of housing. How about school, we need somebody who understands school. We need that. That's -- that's -- It would be nice to have somebody who believes in science taking care of the coronavirus. It would be nice, you know. As someone who has already been able to get votes to pass health care. My point to them was, look, here's the thing. I want that system put back. I want the diplomats. I want the scientists. I want that back. Now, I love new people coming in but I need somebody to fix this and retool it so we can get on with the business of living in America because if you come in with brand new stuff on top of the stuff you have to fix, I get confused. I'm not going to lie. I think you're indicative of a lot of the American public though and I think when you're talking about Bernie Sanders completely remaking and reanimating not just our health care system but the united States of America as it has existed since its incarnation, people get very nervous right now. I think going into super Tuesday, I stand by the fact that it's going to be a cage match. This is his last chance to become president. Him and his supporters are the dirtiest thugs I've ever seen on social media. The argument between the aocs of the party and the more traditional Democrats, I think it's going to get a whole lot worse before it gets better. In North Carolina black voters are key. I think Joe Biden takes north Carolina. I'm not so sure about California but Texas hasn't always been friendly to Sanders, right? He lost Texas to Clinton because, again, of that minority He does very well with hispanic voters. He does which is interesting -- Not going to happen in Florida. It may not happen in Florida -- Not all Latinos are the same. There's a difference between Latino voters and hispanic voters. And there's a huge delineation, I think, between people that have made had family members that have fled from Castro and people who have come from Latin America and there does seem to be a huge fracture between these two voting boxes. What I've noticed in the last couple of weeks is that we've seen more of Joe Biden. For the longest time he played real hard to get with the media and he was rather inaccessible. He's come on here. He was on several of the Sunday shows. I think Joe Biden's strength is Joe Biden, reminding America of just how decent he is, how humane he is, how experienced he is, the fact that he is string a sentence together with a verb and a noun. Yeah. That he knows where countries around the world are and who leads them, that he's not bullying somebody for stuttering or having a disability, that he is embracing them, that he is a normal human being. Decency, decency. Well, all of those things, all of those things went into my explanation of, you know, I need someone to put the lights on. I need somebody to put the lights on because I want to -- I used to know and maybe this is just one of those things with me. I used to know who the diplomats were. I used to know who had England. I used to know who had Germany because I was interested in it. I can't -- you know, it's too -- There was the confirmation hearings too. I think for me and I think for a lot of people the idea of starting from a place of positive, we can get better, I think is more where I'm coming from, you know. I think that's where a lot of people are coming from, whoopi. We'll find out because super Tuesday is about to be super.

This transcript has been automatically generated and may not be 100% accurate.