Transcript for Biden wins big in Super Tuesday key states

really, but let me start as it's written. Super Tuesday played out a lot differently than many polls predicted that it would. Joe Biden winning big in key states but Bernie still says he's in it to win it and here's how they both reacted last night. Take a look. For those who have been knocked down, counted out, left behind, this is your campaign! Just a few days ago the press and the pundits declared the campaign dead, but it's looking good. So I'm here to report we are very much alive! When we began this race for the presidency, everybody said it couldn't be done, but tonight I tell you with absolute confidence we are going to win the democratic nomination. Joining us now to talk about the biggest takeaways from super Tuesday, please welcome ABC news chief white house correspondent and really good guy, Jonathan Karl. Thank you, thank you, thank you. I was going to start by asking about Biden's big win but just a few minutes ago Michael Bloomberg dropped out of the race. Yeah. And is endorsing Biden. He said he would do it. Half a billion dollars later, I mean, are you surprised? Half a billion dollars to win American Samoa. That's the only contest he won. They're really good delegates. He won some number in other states. He could get some numbers, and look, if he hadn't had that disastrous first debate, maybe this could all be different. But he only got into this race because it looked like Biden was imploding and it looked like Warren and Sanders were on the rise and he wanted to come in and make sure that a centrist who could attract voters who voted for trump would be the candidate. He said that. Yes. Thank you for doing it, Michael. I'm glad you did. I'm glad we're not sitting here saying, oh, my god, when is he going to get out? He said he was going to give a lot of money to the candidates. He's got an operation built. This is the biggest super pac that we've ever seen. I'm sure trump is quivering in his jodhpurs. Jon, we have to move on about Biden's big win last night and this group of people at the table rarely agree on anything but we were all holding out for Biden and said not to count him out. We got a lot of criticism because we said don't count him out. So "The view" was a little right, just saying. What are your thoughts on his big comeback? I never thought to doubt him because America loves him. Look, this is the big -- As a person. This is the biggest political comeback, the most blindingly fast comeback at the presidential level that I've seen in my lifetime. Your father's in 2008 was something but it took a lot more time. This was overnight. And look at it, if you looked at polling a week ago, you could have seen a scenario where Bernie Sanders would have won every state on super Tuesday. That's where we were heading. And he came back, South Carolina was obviously a big part of this, but he came back without campaigning in some of these -- Minnesota, this is a state that Bernie Sanders trounced Hillary Clinton in four years ago. Joe Biden did not set foot in Minnesota. He didn't spend a dollar on advertising in Minnesota and he won. Klobuchar was very instrumental. Ilhan OMAR couldn't bring out the vote for Bernie there and it shows that a national candidate like Amy klobuchar meant more. Klobuchar clearly was a factor. I also see the work of Barack Obama to a degree on all of if you look at what happened over the last few days, a lot of the people closest to Barack Obama came out and supported Joe Biden, his former national security adviser, his former chief of staff, his former U.N. Ambassador. And also, he spoke to both mayor Pete and to Amy klobuchar after they lost. We don't know a lot about the conversation that they had but what we know is they quickly got on board. They did. Let me ask you this because I've said it here at this table over and over again. You cannot become the democratic nominee without the support of the African-American community, without the support of African-American women. We know that Joe Biden got that in South Carolina. He got that with Clyburn. I mean, that was huge for him. What do you think about that support going forward? Did that help him, that momentum in South Carolina, and did that help him for super Tuesday and will that help him in Mississippi and all the states to come? The African-American saved Biden's campaign. It's the single biggest factor by far. In 2018 black people saved white people's asses and they did it again. It's fascinating because the African-American -- You're welcome, you're welcome. Absolutely true. It's the most reliable democratic voting block. Yes, it is. What's fascinating is they saved the centrists in the party. I mean, and there's no question. Endorsements, we usually overstate the importance of them. Clyburn's endorsement really mattered. I think you're right, I think Amy klobuchar's endorsement mattered in Minnesota. Look at the polls, she is wildly popular in that statement. Trump is staying and a lot of people are saying that they gave their support in exchange for a promised post. That's only his family. Yeah. If Biden wins. I would love to see that cabinet filled with all of these wonderful, smart people that have been running. Yeah, I mean look -- Bloomberg, wouldn't Bloomberg be a great win for mnuchin's job, treasury secretary. I don't think there were any promises but clearly these are important people going forward. Pete buttigieg, he had the moment of maximum influence. He used it. He supported Biden. That was brilliant. Klobuchar is almost certainly going to be on the short list for vice president. I don't know if she'll ultimately be his running mate but she'll be on that list.

